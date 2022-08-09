“Next you will be asking why cyclists don’t pay road tax”: Hampshire Police respond to anti-cycling bingo drivers; “Sexist” bike hire scheme tells users they’re “riding” Maeve; Mallett versus dead ends; An expensive bag of crisps + more on the live blog

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB confirmed today that Zoe Bäckstedt has signed a full-time permanent deal with the team that she joined as a trainee at the start of August.

17-year-old Bäckstedt, the current junior world champion on the road and in cyclocross, raced with the American squad at last week’s CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées, where she took the best young rider’s jersey as well as contributing to the team’s three stage wins (including a team time trial) and the overall title, taken by Krista Doebel-Hickok.

Stepping up from that brief spell as a trainee, Bäckstedt’s first pro contract will see her race for EF in both road and cyclocross races.

“I spoke with a couple of other teams,” the Welsh wunderkind admitted in a statement released by EF today.

“I had a Zoom call with Linda, the team owner. Just the way I was speaking with her, the way she was speaking with me, how we got along, it seemed to work. I went downstairs after that call and I said to my dad, ‘That’s my team. I want to sign for them.’

“Just the whole vibe was what I wanted. Linda let me be myself, she was herself. I think we clicked a little bit then. I felt good, I felt confident.

“I looked at some of the riders on the team already. The likes of Abi Smith, I already knew. Lizzy Banks, too. I know a couple of people within the team already so it's nice to know that if I find it a little bit hard the first couple of times, I still have someone I can talk to that I know already that can help me out.”

Bäckstedt also said that EF’s willingness to allow her to compete on the ‘cross field alongside learning the ropes in the World Tour peloton was one of the key motivations for joining the team.

“It makes life a heck of a lot easier if I’m being honest than racing for two teams because then you get the problem of being pulled in one direction for a road training camp but you get pulled into the cyclocross season and then nothing tends to coordinate,” she said.

“But with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, I can do road and then I can switch to ‘cross and do ‘cross for as long as I want to, as many races as I want to and then I can take a break and go back onto the road. That approach of ‘you do what you want to do and we’ll make it work.’ I get to do a full cross season like I want to and I get to race on the road like I want to.”