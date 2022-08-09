Support road.cc

Live blog

“Next you will be asking why cyclists don’t pay road tax”: Hampshire Police respond to anti-cycling bingo drivers; “Sexist” bike hire scheme tells users they’re “riding” Maeve; Mallett versus dead ends; An expensive bag of crisps + more on the live blog

It’s another warm, sunny Tuesday and Ryan Mallon is here, trying his best to keep cool in the live blog hotseat
Tue, Aug 09, 2022 09:27
“Next you will be asking why cyclists don’t pay road tax”: Hampshire Police respond to anti-cycling bingo drivers; “Sexist” bike hire scheme tells users they’re “riding” Maeve; Mallett versus dead ends; An expensive bag of crisps + more on the live blogHampshire Roads Policing Unit road safety tweet
14:52
Zoe Backstedt - World Championships (via British Cycling on Twitter)
Zoe Bäckstedt signs pro contract with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB confirmed today that Zoe Bäckstedt has signed a full-time permanent deal with the team that she joined as a trainee at the start of August.

17-year-old Bäckstedt, the current junior world champion on the road and in cyclocross, raced with the American squad at last week’s CIC-Tour Féminin International des Pyrénées, where she took the best young rider’s jersey as well as contributing to the team’s three stage wins (including a team time trial) and the overall title, taken by Krista Doebel-Hickok.

Stepping up from that brief spell as a trainee, Bäckstedt’s first pro contract will see her race for EF in both road and cyclocross races.

> Zoe Bäckstedt wins junior cyclocross world championships

“I spoke with a couple of other teams,” the Welsh wunderkind admitted in a statement released by EF today.

“I had a Zoom call with Linda, the team owner. Just the way I was speaking with her, the way she was speaking with me, how we got along, it seemed to work. I went downstairs after that call and I said to my dad, ‘That’s my team. I want to sign for them.’

“Just the whole vibe was what I wanted. Linda let me be myself, she was herself. I think we clicked a little bit then. I felt good, I felt confident.

“I looked at some of the riders on the team already. The likes of Abi Smith, I already knew. Lizzy Banks, too. I know a couple of people within the team already so it's nice to know that if I find it a little bit hard the first couple of times, I still have someone I can talk to that I know already that can help me out.”

Bäckstedt also said that EF’s willingness to allow her to compete on the ‘cross field alongside learning the ropes in the World Tour peloton was one of the key motivations for joining the team.

“It makes life a heck of a lot easier if I’m being honest than racing for two teams because then you get the problem of being pulled in one direction for a road training camp but you get pulled into the cyclocross season and then nothing tends to coordinate,” she said.

“But with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB, I can do road and then I can switch to ‘cross and do ‘cross for as long as I want to, as many races as I want to and then I can take a break and go back onto the road. That approach of ‘you do what you want to do and we’ll make it work.’ I get to do a full cross season like I want to and I get to race on the road like I want to.”

14:17
Jake Stewart wins stage one of the Tour de l'Ain 2022 (GCN)
Jake Stewart takes first professional victory at Tour de l’Ain

Just when you thought the Selecter’s appearance at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony would be the last notable performance by someone from Coventry at a major sporting event this week, Groupama-FDJ’s Jake Stewart only went and took the first victory of his pro career today on the opening stage of the Tour de l’Ain.

The 22-year-old sprinter-classics rider, who finished second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last year during his first full season as a pro, narrowly outsprinted Romain Cardis in Val-Revermont for a breakthrough victory after a year punctuated so far by illness.

A monstrous late attack by Quick Step-Alpha Vinyl’s Rémi Cavagna under the flame rouge looked like it was about to spoil the sprinters’ day, after the peloton had been put under pressure by the incessant attacks of the Frenchman’s world champion teammate Julian Alaphilippe, building his form following his horrible crash at April’s Liège–Bastogne–Liège, in the final ten kilometres.

But as attack after attack shot off the front, Stewart maintained his place near the head of the bunch, and Groupama-FDJ had enough in the tank to haul back Cavagna and tee up the Coventry-born rider’s maiden professional victory, and along with it the yellow jersey.

Stewart’s landmark success follows a 2022 season that until now had looked to have been derailed by intestinal issues which saw the promising Brit miss the classics campaign and only race once before May.

“To finally get the win after chasing it for so long, it just feels like a massive weight off my shoulders,” an emotional Stewart said after the finish.

The 22-year-old is set to make his grand tour debut at the Vuelta a España, which starts in ten days in Utrecht, where he will be hoping he can carry this momentum into one of the sport's showpiece races.

13:37
Copenhagen crowds out in force (again) for major bike race

Another day, another bike race in Copenhagen…

Unless you were living under a rock for the whole of July – or, you know, out on your bike – you will have gathered that Denmark is the new professional cycling capital of the world, after the 5.8 million-strong nation had the kind of racing summer that would prompt a national tabloid newspaper to encourage their readers to cut out a mask depicting Jonas Vingegaard’s boyish features and tape it to their face (Nah, that’s a bit too mad, surely…).

Anyway, the party continued on this morning in the Danish capital, which was playing host to the start of another top-level stage race: this time, it was the turn of the Tour of Scandinavia, a brand-new Women’s WorldTour event, built on the foundations of the Tour of Norway.

The six-day race will kick off with a stage each in Denmark and Sweden before four decisive stages in Norway.

FDJ-Suez-Futuroscope’s Danish champion Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig, a stage winner and seventh overall at the Tour de France Femmes, was predictably the star of the show, wowing the crowds in the City Hall Square, the scene of Vingegaard’s glorious post-Tour homecoming last month:

13:07
Why don’t cyclists use cycle lanes? Part 698
12:45
Another virtual cycling platform seems to be on the way…
11:53
Harsh, but fair
11:19
Matt Page London Edinburgh London bike and kit - credit Matt Page
Matt Page is smashing London Edinburgh London

In the early hours of Sunday morning, almost 2,000 hardy souls set off from the Guildhall to take on the iconic, 1,500km-long London Edinburgh London.

Established in 1989, and back after a five-year hiatus, London Edinburgh London is a self-supported Audax event modelled on France’s legendary long-distance event Paris-Brest-Paris, first run in 1891.

While formally known as a ‘cycle ride’, rather than a race, the event still features a 125 hour cut-off, which means you’ll have to keep the pace high and rest and recuperation to a minimum.

The cut-off certainly won’t be a problem for road.cc and off.road.cc contributor (and world-record breaking castle visitor) Matt Page, who is currently smashing the course to shreds at the head of the event.

Matt is no stranger to enduring needless amounts of pain on his bike – in 2020 he raised over £4,000 for charity after completing Rapha’s annual Festive 500 in just 18 hours – so it’s no surprise he’s making light work (though I’m sure it’s very difficult) of LEL.

> What do you need to ride London Edinburgh London? Matt Page's bike and equipment for 1,500km self-supported classic

He was first rider to make the turn south and should reach Checkpoint 16 in Louth, Lincolnshire, by lunch time, about 50km ahead of the nearest rider on the road.

Not too shabby at all, Matt.

Although, yesterday evening two riders appeared to have sacked the whole thing off after 400-odd kilometres, with their dots – according to road.cc’s Simon – appearing suspiciously close to a pub inside York train station.

I think I know who has the right idea there…

You can keep up-to-date with all the dot-based escapades on the London Edinburgh London website.

10:57
10:43
The world’s most expensive bag of crisps?

A bit of a shocker this one, as a member of Bristol Road Club had their bike nicked right at the tills of a Tesco Express, by a determined thief who had followed the cyclist into the shop on the Whiteladies Road:

Goes to show, even taking your bike into the shop with you won’t deter some criminals. I’m not sure a packet of salt and vinegar could provide any kind of consolation after that…

If you have any information about the stolen bike – a Specialized Tarmac S-Works with SRAM AXS groupset and ENVE wheels – you can contact Marco Benitez on 07743777007.

10:19
Revenge, a dish best served cold… and strawberry-flavoured?
09:58
“Who thought up that bright idea?”: Timmy Mallett versus dead-end cycle paths

As Timmy Mallett’s two-wheeled tour of the UK comes to a close, the TV presenter took the time to point out one of the glaring flaws in the county’s bike network: the dead-end cycle path.

“One of the great joys of cycling the coast of Britain is finding that there is a cycle path right alongside the water,” he said on a video posted to Twitter.

“This is fantastic, brilliant. But then you come to this,” he says, turning the camera to face a metal fence and some overgrown weeds, “and you realise that the system isn’t joined up at all. It’s a complete and utter dead end. That’s it, no further.

“Who thought up that bright idea?”

Not so ‘utterly brilliant’, eh?

Cycling charity Sustrans, who Mallett tagged in his Twitter post, responded to the legendary entertainer’s complaint yesterday, and offered him a catch-up on the lessons he’s learned while riding his e-bike on stupidly steep Welsh roads and foreboding Highland tracks:

09:44
08:57
Dublin bike hire scheme accused of “everyday sexism” – after telling users that they’re “riding” Maeve or Mary

A bike hire scheme based in Dublin will no longer give its bikes female names after one user complained that the company was reinforcing “everyday sexism”, Sticky Bottle reports.

Bikes belonging to Irish company Moby – which offers rentals in Dublin and Co. Westmeath, as well as in London – were named after women, with the scheme’s app informing the user that they were ‘riding’ Mary or Maeve, and for what cost.

Now – I’ve been reliably informed by some of my baffled English colleagues that the term ‘ride’ may have various connotations in different parts of the Atlantic Archipelago.

While our American cousins tend to use ‘ride’ to refer to getting a lift somewhere, in Irish slang… how should I put this… ‘ride’ more often than not refers to sexual activities.

So, you can see why there might be some confusion surrounding Moby’s bike hire scheme.

Dr Eemer Eivers, a research fellow at Dublin City University, tweeted and emailed her objections to the crude use of language employed by Moby, which she argued implied that users were “buying women for a ride”.

Moby then initially responded to her complaint by suggesting that the use of women’s names for all of the scheme’s bikes was “empowering” – a reply which Dr Eivers, rather charitably, deemed “ignorant” and “sexist”.

However, Dr Eivers’ Twitter campaign appears to have paid off, as Moby then informed her on Monday that the scheme will revert back to its initial use of ID codes for its bikes.

“For all the Maeves I’ve known!” Eemer tweeted after hearing the news.

08:11
“Next you will be asking why cyclists don’t pay road tax”: Hampshire Police respond to anti-cycling bingo drivers

Lately on the live blog, we’ve been fairly critical of how certain police forces have handled themselves on social media regarding cycling (looking at you, Essex).

But credit where it’s due – on Friday evening Hampshire’s Roads Policing Unit posted a compilation of close passes and details of the resultant prosecutions, alongside a call for motorists to avoid being “space invaders” and to show “consideration for vulnerable road users”.

While some cyclists bemoaned the seemingly lenient outcomes of one or two of the cases highlighted in the video (how the first driver got away with just three points and a £100 fine is beyond me), Hampshire Police nevertheless received some extra kudos for their handling of the plethora of red-faced motorists who invaded the thread to fill in their anti-cycling bingo cards.

When one highly original driver, in a since-deleted tweet, pointed out that cyclists can engage in “red light jumping, riding on pavements, using mobile phones, think they’re above the law”, the police’s retort was worthy of the road.cc live blog comments section:

They also swiftly slapped down this attempt to fill in the more obscure edges of the bingo card:

Hampshire Police’s prolific tweeting on Friday was enough to earn the attention of the notoriously pro-cycling advocates at the Daily Mail and GB News, who reported that the Roads Policing Unit sparked a “furious backlash” for simply asking drivers to treat cyclists like human beings, so they must be doing something right…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

