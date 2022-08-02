Essex Police blasted (again) for victim-blaming filtering tweet; New law on dangerous driving, so Daily Record bangs on about cyclists in the “centre of the road”; No-saddle guy falls off his bike, indoors; Brailsford’s new signing + more on the live blog

Ah, the Highway Code, the content gift that keeps on giving…
I know what you’re thinking – it’s a bit cheeky of road.cc to criticise anyone for droning on about the Highway Code, though I’ll have you know that since the changes were introduced in January, it’s only appeared in 17.6 percent of our live blogs (source: madeupstats.org).
But this FaceyB post by the Daily Record takes the biscuit.
Last week, the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act came into effect. Among a number of other provisions, the Act features changes designed to tackle dangerous driving, including sterner sentences for causing death by dangerous driving or causing death by careless driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
“This Government is delivering on its commitment to make our streets safer,” said outgoing PM Boris Johnson of the changes. “We have changed the law so that dangerous criminals are given the sentences they deserve and kept behind bars, and we are backing the police with the powers they need to keep us safe.”
So, in a clear, completely unmuddied bid to tell their readers about the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, the Daily Record posted the following, not at all confusing or misleading, image:
Ah, ‘centre of the road’, my old friend. How have you been?
Unsurprisingly, the usual suspects appeared in the comments, telling us that cyclists should have ID, pay road tax, have insurance, not be on the same roads as motorists, wear helmets, stop riding too close to their precious bits of metal, and that “they” should “just ban most of us from driving because that is where this is heading”…
And what did nobody in the comments mention? Ah, that’s right – the new law about dangerous driving…