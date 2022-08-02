Essex Police blasted (again) for victim-blaming filtering tweet; New law on dangerous driving, so Daily Record bangs on about cyclists in the “centre of the road”; No-saddle guy falls off his bike, indoors; Brailsford’s new signing + more on the live blog

Only 4 years since a life changing moment during an Ulster cycling race @Markmillar55 finishing 6th in the Commonwealth Games Para Marathon

In June 2018 Mark Millar was racing in the Ulster 100-mile time trial championships in Co. Antrim when he was struck from behind by a motorist driving an SUV.

According to Sticky Bottle, Millar broke his spine in four places in the collision and his spinal cord was severed, leaving him paralysed from the waist down.

Elaine Adu, the Christian pastor who hit Millar, was handed a year-long driving ban and ordered to complete 80 hours community service, a sentence the cyclist described at the time as a “joke”.

Within fifteen months of the life-changing crash, the now-42-year-old – who had competed at home and abroad in cycling and triathlon races (including three editions of the iconic Rás) before the collision – was back in competition at para-events.

At the weekend, Millar finished sixth in the Commonwealth Games para-marathon in Birmingham, capping a remarkable journey since 2018.

“I think I have to be delighted with that. It’s my first Commonwealth Games, I’m only in a wheelchair four years after a big accident so I’m delighted to get to this level and be competitive,” he said after the race.

“It has been a tough journey back but also a very rewarding one coming into wheelchair sport and progressing as quickly as I have. I was probably top ranked at the amateur level in cycling but long distance triathlon was my main sport whenever the accident happened.

“I had a good aerobic base so it was just a matter of getting the arms built up and I took to the wheelchair racing quite quickly, I also did a bit of para-triathlon.”