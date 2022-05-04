Timmy Mallett pedals up UK's steepest road; Huge finish line crash causes debate; Bike porn; Cycling in focus at local elections; May the 4th be with you; Climbing Sa Calobra; Forget panniers, wheel a suitcase; Giro countdown + more on the live blog

Velophaart_95 commented: "It's interesting how different sports apportion blame in crashes. In this instance the view is 'it wasn't intentional, so no action should be taken'........
"Yet it will continue to happen. The massive pile up in Liège–Bastogne–Liège; no action was taken as to who caused it. There is a lot of reckless riding in cycling which goes unpunished; we can't be surprised when crashes keep happening.
"Very different in motorsport; they want to know who did what, so action can be taken – even if it was accidental."
Miller said: "I watched that finish and I straight away thought Welsford was likely to be relegated. The finishing straight had plenty of room. It looked to me that Welsford put out his elbow to block a rider coming through who then couldn't stay upright. Sprinting, eh. Not for the faint-hearted."
Peted76 added: "That crash was/is pretty dramatic, a bit touch and go whether Welsford would be relegated and it was reported yesterday that he'd kept the win. He was not celebrating after the line, he was talking and looking concerned. Clearly the decision was overturned and he was relegated.
"I think the only person who 'deserves' the win is Dan McLay, who did nothing wrong and was in the lead until Arnaud De Lie tried to squeeze through a very small gap and Sam Welsford closed that gap. Any other result in my eyes is irrelevant. The deviation was wrong, but minor in the scheme of things and elbows are expected."
66km to go on stage two...fingers crossed for no repeat of yesterday...