Timmy Mallett pedals up UK's steepest road; Huge finish line crash causes debate; Bike porn; Cycling in focus at local elections; May the 4th be with you; Climbing Sa Calobra; Forget panniers, wheel a suitcase; Giro countdown + more on the live blog

Over on a Dorset active travel group on Facebook a post has attracted a fair few comments. It is titled: Do you think there is a class divide over active travel? You've probably heard the line about cycling being a middle class sport before, or that only those with plenty of disposable cash can afford the top-end carbon bikes and Rapha kit...but when a car (and fuel) costs so much, why has the humble bicycle attracted such a reputation? Is there a distinction to be made between 'sport cycling' and active travel?

Here are some of the comments:

"Not a class divide more a financial divide. It gives mobility to the less well off."

"I would say the class or financial divide is real, I generally see far more cyclists and bicycles ridden costing several thousands of pounds. Just last weekend I saw a family of four enjoying a Sunday ride on matching ebikes, what appeared to be Giant Fathom E+ or visually similar. The sub-segment of Lycra-clad enthusiasts being the most obvious example of this. Yes, there are some that embrace the cost effective means of travel that is to be had on two wheels. I in my past have been one of these folks, it was short-lived. Unfortunately the placement of cycle lanes thus far does show a certain bias to user groups."

"I think this question is too generic and undefined to really get any useful feedback on it"

"Yes, I don't know how people afford to run cars. Ok my bike was a bit of an investment for me but still cheaper than most second-hand cars and I don't have to pay out for fuel costs and parking at work. But we weren't well off growing up so my parents didn't have regular access to a car until my teens so I grew up a lot more independent than some of my peers and am used to getting about under my own steam."

"When I grew up on a council estate I cycled as it was an affordable option. Today I cycle because I enjoy it. Very different bikes too. But in each case I cycled."