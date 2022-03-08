‘We need to stop finger-wagging about helmets’; Paradise Lost: Snake Pass no longer open to cyclists?; Ganna's not-so-marginal gains; Puerile puns at Paris-Nice; Prog and the Peloton + more on the live blog

In my new job I've spent too much time explaining why I don't always wear a helmet. If we're going to reap the benefits of cycling, we need to stop finger-wagging + start backing the kind of infrastructure that will genuinely keep people safe. My column for @birmingham_live 👇 pic.twitter.com/pBlZFc6kxu — Adam Tranter (@adamtranter) March 8, 2022

He’s only been Cycling and Walking Commissioner for the West Midlands for three months, but it seems as if Adam Tranter is already fed up with talking about helmets.

In a column for the Birmingham Mail this week, the former bicycle mayor for Coventry had his say on that evergreen cycling safety debate, arguing that “in order to make cycling a normal and everyday activity, we need to make active travel as convenient as possible”.

Tranter, who started his new role in December, compared the expectation that cyclists should always wear helmets to feeling like “you had to wear safety gear or risk being judged by people on Facebook” every time you want to pop out for a walk.

(I would argue that you should ignore the opinions of Facebook users when it comes to every decision you make in your life, but that’s just me…)

Tranter also noted that the key to really keeping cyclists safe, as evidenced in the Netherlands, is not safety gear but “slower vehicle speeds, safe streets and proper infrastructure”.

“If we’re going to reap the huge benefits of cycling,” he wrote, “we need to stop finger-wagging and start supporting the kind of dedicated infrastructure that will genuinely keep people safe.”

Meanwhile in the land of the pros, UAE Team Emirates’ unofficial cycling safety spokesman Matteo Trentin praised his helmet after a crash at Paris-Nice yesterday.

“You never understand how important wearing your helmet is until your head touches the ground,” the Italian, who has recently spoken about the dangers of cycling in traffic and the need for an attitude change among motorists, said on Twitter.