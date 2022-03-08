Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

‘We need to stop finger-wagging about helmets’; Paradise Lost: Snake Pass no longer open to cyclists?; Ganna's not-so-marginal gains; Puerile puns at Paris-Nice; Prog and the Peloton + more on the live blog

It’s as windy as a Paris-Nice stage today, so join Ryan Mallon for all the latest updates on Tuesday’s live blog – the cycling news equivalent of the fourth echelon on the road…
Tue, Mar 08, 2022 09:58
4
‘We need to stop finger-wagging about helmets’; Paradise Lost: Snake Pass no longer open to cyclists?; Ganna's not-so-marginal gains; Puerile puns at Paris-Nice; Prog and the Peloton + more on the live blog
12:48
12:45
‘We need to stop finger-wagging about helmets’, says West Midlands Cycling and Walking Commissioner

He’s only been Cycling and Walking Commissioner for the West Midlands for three months, but it seems as if Adam Tranter is already fed up with talking about helmets.

In a column for the Birmingham Mail this week, the former bicycle mayor for Coventry had his say on that evergreen cycling safety debate, arguing that “in order to make cycling a normal and everyday activity, we need to make active travel as convenient as possible”.

Tranter, who started his new role in December, compared the expectation that cyclists should always wear helmets to feeling like “you had to wear safety gear or risk being judged by people on Facebook” every time you want to pop out for a walk.

(I would argue that you should ignore the opinions of Facebook users when it comes to every decision you make in your life, but that’s just me…)

Tranter also noted that the key to really keeping cyclists safe, as evidenced in the Netherlands, is not safety gear but “slower vehicle speeds, safe streets and proper infrastructure”.

“If we’re going to reap the huge benefits of cycling,” he wrote, “we need to stop finger-wagging and start supporting the kind of dedicated infrastructure that will genuinely keep people safe.”

Meanwhile in the land of the pros, UAE Team Emirates’ unofficial cycling safety spokesman Matteo Trentin praised his helmet after a crash at Paris-Nice yesterday.

“You never understand how important wearing your helmet is until your head touches the ground,” the Italian, who has recently spoken about the dangers of cycling in traffic and the need for an attitude change among motorists, said on Twitter. 

11:55
Prog and the Peloton

If this doesn’t feature Lars Bark on the drums, I will be extremely disappointed…

Of course, cycling has had a long association with prog rock, starting with Pink Floyd’s seminal concept album about the EPO years, The Dark Side of the Peloton.

And who could forget Mike Oldfield’s classic 1973 debut, Tubular Tyres?

Maybe instead of promoting the sport through a potentially dodgy Netflix series, riders and teams could release a slew of experimental, arty albums about life in the peloton. That’s what the kids really want in 2022, isn’t it?

In that spirit, here are some of my suggestions for possible cycling prog albums:

EF Education-EasyPost – In the Land of Grey and Pink

Jumbo-Visma – Wind and Wuthering at Paris-Nice

Steve Cummings – Close to the Edge (of the Bunch)

Floyd Landis and Tyler Hamilton (aka The Vanishing Twins) – Clutching at Straws

Any other examples of noodly, symphonic cycling LPs? Get them in the comments...

11:01
Stay behind after class, Thomas

I also heard this lot were marshalling yesterday’s stage: 

10:18
Not-so-marginal gains…

Double world time trial champion Filippo Ganna certainly doesn’t need much help when it comes to races against the clock.

Nevertheless, his Ineos team were leaving nothing to chance during yesterday’s opening stage of Tirreno-Adriatico, seemingly taking advice from the Italian king of external aero assistance, Francesco Moser…

08:54
Paradise Lost: Snake Pass no longer open to cyclists?

It was good while it lasted, but it seems the rumours were true – Snake Pass, the scenic Peak District climb which has become a cycling paradise over the past few weeks thanks to road closures, is also set to shut its doors to those on two wheels.

EF Education-TIBCO-SVB pro Lizzy Banks reported the sad news after attempting to ride the climb yesterday evening. Banks was told by traffic management on the road that the pass – which was initially closed only to motorists after landslides caused by storms Eunice and Franklin last month, allowing it to quickly become a cycling paradise at weekends – will now also be closed to cyclists full time.

> Snake Pass now “belongs to cyclists” as Peak District climb closed to motorists for at least a month 

Derbyshire’s Roads Policing Unit appeared to confirm this news with a particularly snarky tweet announcing a 24 hour staffed closure yesterday:

However, some were hopeful that the cycling-specific signs would still be removed come Saturday:

Others, such as Banks herself and cycling writer Simon Warren, were sceptical that the council’s apparent decision to ban people on bikes was based on concern for their safety on the “perfectly passable” pass:

So is this the end of the Snake Pass cycling paradise? Or are you still planning on riding Britain’s most scenic LTN at the weekend?

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments