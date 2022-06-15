"I missed the start of a wedding... because of LTNs"; "I was struggling": Peter Sagan reflects on first WorldTour win in 13 months; Timmy Mallett hammers the Highlands; You can't carry that by bike! + more on the live blog

Here's one that slipped through the net a couple of weeks back but is more than worth a late call-up to the live (two weeks late) blog. Those pesky Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are at it again...*checks notes*... stopping people getting to weddings!?

That's the claim of one events planner in Oxford, who seemingly failed to properly plan his events leading up to the big day, and blames the tardiness on those little wooden planters.

> Low Traffic Neighbourhood 'human bollards' step in following repeated vandalism

Speaking to the Oxford Mail, Chris Jones of Boys and Girls Promotions said they were unaware the LTNs in East Oxford came into effect on the Friday night, so, when he went to pick people up he was faced with... "the perfect storm".

"On the Saturday it took an additional 15 or 20 minutes to pick people up," he told the local news site. "Then it just snowballed with not being able to turn into certain roads, the congestion on Cowley Road, and we were an hour late for a wedding.

"That has never happened in 13 years. So you've already got the stresses and strains of the bride worrying if you're coming, you are trying to set up late, guests are arriving, you know, for somebody's special day, let's say it was not good.

"It breaks my heart to receive a disappointed email from a client but we have apologised to the client, discounted their invoice, reviewed internal procedures, and apologised to our staff ..... we go again!"

He's also going to "have to think about putting our prices up" owing to the increase in travelling time.

"We know Oxford has a major air pollution problem and the town is just not built for the amount of traffic that goes through. But our company has electric minibuses and we like to think we are ahead of the game.

"The LTNs seem short-term. What's needed is a big, grown-up conversation about where we can make a city where everyone drives electric vehicles and that way we can reduce the air pollution. This is just short-term fixes."