Jeremy Vine highlights grim reality of gridlocked London route where cycle lane was ripped out... as council due in court over early removal; Chilly commutes; Manchester to host 2023 Tour of Britain Grand Départ + more on the live blog

Christmas nearing and Kensington High Street's (now-former) cycle lane in the spotlight... it's like December 2020 all over again!

If you're just hearing about all this for the first time, here's a little 20-second recap (for a more detailed run-down, check out Ryan's report)...

Back in, you guessed it, December 2020 the lanes were ripped out by Kensington and Chelsea council just seven weeks into an 18 month trial due to complaints from motorists and London Assembly Tory Tony Devenish that the lane — which was used by up to 3,000 riders a day, including children from local schools — was causing congestion.

> PM Boris Johnson 'ballistic' over scrapping of Kensington High Street cycle lane

As you can see from Jeremy Vine's video earlier this week, the congestion has simply disappeared since the cycling infrastructure was removed...

In the week of the judicial review of the @RBKC decision to chuck its £370k cycle lane in the bin after less than 2 months, I cycled down High Street Kensington this morning just to check the council had, as promised, "made the road safer and flow better"

@betterstreetskc pic.twitter.com/ArkhQYeWLH — Jeremy Vine (@theJeremyVine) December 6, 2022

Anyway, the Royal Borough (they're a Royal Borough, don't you know) is due at the Royal Courts of Justice today for a judicial review over the decision to remove the cycle lane, something we'll bring you more on once we have it...

> Motor traffic journey times increase after Kensington cycle lanes removed

In the meantime enjoy another of Vine's videos of the pristine natural beauty of the High Street...