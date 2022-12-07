Support road.cc

“Those leaves are more protected than cyclists!” + more on the live blog

Happy Wednesday everyone! Ryan Mallon’s here with your middle-of-the-week live blog, as he counts down the days until he’s standing freezing in a field (otherwise known as watching the cyclocross)
Wed, Dec 07, 2022 09:37
“Those leaves are more protected than cyclists!” + more on the live blogProtected leaves on a cycle lane in Wimborne (credit - Kester James Hewett)
09:11
“Those leaves are more protected than cyclists!” Another thrilling edition of ‘Why don’t cyclists use the cycle lane?’

Here on the road.cc live blog, we love providing some (often entertaining) answers to a question often heard emanating from a passing car, as the enquirer gestures wildly at nothing in particular: ‘Why don’t you lot use the cycle lane?’

Today’s instalment, spotted in Wimborne, Dorset, and posted on a local active travel Facebook group, is a real gem.

Not only does it feature the usual barrage of vehicles parked in the bike lane – in this case, two vans (one of which I hope is on its way into the cycle lane and not abandoned all askew), purported to belong to Dorset Council – but it also, for some reason, a big pile of leaves.

Protected leaves on a cycle lane in Wimborne (credit - Kester James Hewett)

Before anyone starts to worry, the leaves – which count as vulnerable road users, right? – are protected by a fabulous array of cones.

As one member of the group replied in the comments: “Those leaves have more protection than a cyclist often gets!”

Leaves get cones, cyclists get a lick of paint in the road. So that’s how it is, eh?

