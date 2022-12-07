“Those leaves are more protected than cyclists!” + more on the live blog

Here on the road.cc live blog, we love providing some (often entertaining) answers to a question often heard emanating from a passing car, as the enquirer gestures wildly at nothing in particular: ‘Why don’t you lot use the cycle lane?’

Today’s instalment, spotted in Wimborne, Dorset, and posted on a local active travel Facebook group, is a real gem.

Not only does it feature the usual barrage of vehicles parked in the bike lane – in this case, two vans (one of which I hope is on its way into the cycle lane and not abandoned all askew), purported to belong to Dorset Council – but it also, for some reason, a big pile of leaves.

Before anyone starts to worry, the leaves – which count as vulnerable road users, right? – are protected by a fabulous array of cones.

As one member of the group replied in the comments: “Those leaves have more protection than a cyclist often gets!”

Leaves get cones, cyclists get a lick of paint in the road. So that’s how it is, eh?