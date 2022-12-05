Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to Tech news
TECH NEWS
New products
Tech
For the cyclist who has everything: Campagnolo introduces €1,950 gold-plated corkscrew 2022 Campagnolo Big Corkscrew gold - 1

For the cyclist who has everything: Campagnolo introduces €1,950 gold-plated corkscrew

Campag's famous corkscrew gets a glam makeover just in time for Christmas
by Mat Brett
Mon, Dec 05, 2022 16:12
1

What do you buy the cyclist who already owns a Pinarello Dogma F, Lightweight Obermayer Evo wheels, an entire wardrobe of Rapha clothing, and hand-painted shoes? Luckily, Campagnolo has the answer: its Big Corkscrew in a limited edition with gold plating.

Campagnolo has been making corkscrews for years; Tullio Campagnolo drew up the original design back in the 1960s. The Big Corkscrew is a perennial favourite on lists of gifts for cyclists, along with that Park Tool Pizza Cutter and coffee cups in the colours of teams off of the olden days.

2022 Campagnolo Big Corkscrew gold - 4

Yer bog standard Big Corkscrew from Campag is €179 (about £154), which is plenty for normal people – especially as most of us have about half a dozen perfectly serviceable corkscrews kicking around in the back of various kitchen drawers (along with a couple of knackered ones that we're saving just in case).

2022 Campagnolo Big Corkscrew gold - 6

Hang on, though, because Campagnolo has upped the game with its limited-edition gold-plated Big Corkscrew.

“The Gold and Rose Gold corkscrews were designed to reinterpret the creative ingenuity that traditionally distinguishes every Campagnolo product,” says Campag.

“The timeless quality of an object that is a symbol of Made in Italy design is enhanced by its precious and elegant form. Its beauty and design excellence are combined with extreme functionality.

2022 Campagnolo Big Corkscrew gold - 3

“To prevent incorrect extraction of the cork from leaving residue in the wine, the Campagnolo BIG corkscrew is designed so that the screw self-centres on the cork, ensuring optimal extraction every time.”

Steady on, guys. If it gets the cork out, job’s a good ’un. It’s the goldness that everyone’s interested in here and on that front, you get to choose between 24-carat gold plating and 18-carat rose gold plating. 

2022 Campagnolo Big Corkscrew gold - 5

Whichever option you go for, the price is €1,950 (about £1,682). Free delivery, though… so there’s that. If you’re ordering from the UK you’ll need to pay taxes too, although we're guessing that won’t bother you too much if you’re the sort of person who's even considering buying a gold-plated corkscrew.

www.campagnolo.com

Campagnolo
corkscrew
2022 Campagnolo
Mat Brett

Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now over 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.

Latest Comments

 