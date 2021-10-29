How to beat winter - Tips, tricks and clothing advice for making the most of riding through winter

Cycling in the winter can seem like a miserable prospect. But with these top equipment and clothing tips from three Kinesis ambassadors, you can enjoy riding outside through more of the year.

As autumn gives way to winter and the clocks go back, it can be a struggle for some riders to find an appealing window of time to get out on the bike. Bad weather can, to a large extent, be dealt with through careful clothing and equipment choices. Heading out in the pitch black for a post-work ride is also perfectly doable, but combine the two and extra willpower is going to be needed.

Jo Burt - Adventure rider

Jo Burt, aka VecchioJo, is a long-distance specialist. You probably know of his already as he writes about his adventures for us here at road.cc. With long, multi-day cycling trips being the norm for Jo, you’d expect him to be all about gritting your teeth and getting on with it, but that isn’t the case as his top tips are about to show…

Rides

Kinesis TripsterAT Frameset - Ultimate ride versatility from a go-anywhere gravel design that loves bigger volume tyres and finding the unridden pathway of adventure.

Challenge Getaway tyres - Fast-rolling and comfortable all-rounder 700 x 40mm handmade tyres that will still leave room for full guards in modern frames like the Tripster.

Lezyne Micro Drive 600XL front light

Zecto Alert Drive rear

Lezyne Tubeless Kit

5 Top Tips

Plan your ride with a friend, it will motivate you to get out and not leave them waiting Realise that sometimes you don’t have to go out for a ride. Consider mending and preparing bikes as good time spent, so fewer reasons not to go out next time. Always pack a lightweight waterproof jacket so it's easy to pop on from your back pocket. The time you leave it at home is bound to be the time you needed it most. Mix up the type of riding so you don't get bored. Gravel bikes and wider tyres are great for this. A Buff will keep your neck or head warm if it turns nasty and is like an extra layer of clothing.

Briony Fisher / Yoga Instructor

Briony Fisher has the mobility and core strength that most of us cyclists can only dream of. Her use of the bike is all about getting out for fresh air, reducing her use of the car and generally incorporating it into her everyday life. That daily use means that, especially in the UK, she’s going to run into some fairly changeable weather. She finds that cycling-specific casual clothing is ideal for seamlessly switching between on-bike and off-bike activities.

Rides

Kinesis LYFE ebike - A comfortable, lightweight e-bike for city, street and light gravel duties

Nutcase Helmet - The Vio Commute helmet offers top protection, great urban looks and gets you noticed with integrated, rechargeable built-in LEDs front, side and rear.

5 Top Tips

Use yoga and stretching to improve your strength and conditioning, particularly in winter when you may be riding less. This will help you make the most of your rides and keep you positive about your body. Training your mind and your body at the same time will help you enjoy riding the bike for longer. Be happy just nipping out for a gentle ride in normal clothes at first, especially if tanking an e-bike. It's more important to just get out there and make a habit of enjoying the bike than to focus too much on the kit at first. Once you start doing longer rides then treat yourself to some of the great new casual cycling kit available that you can feel comfortable wearing. This will help motivate you to use the bike for more journeys. Look for regular ways to use the bike, like popping to the shops rather than resorting to the car.

Rupert Robinson - Super Commuter

For Rupert Robinson, getting ready for the ride to work needs to be an automated process, just as it would be for someone taking the car or using public transport. He has found some key pieces of kit that he can rely on and has several routes to choose from depending on the weather and the time that he has available before and after work.

Rides

Kinesis GTD Frameset - Clearance for 30mm tyres plus guards.

Fend-Off Mudguards - Full length, ideally with flaps to keep feet and other riders behind dry.

Challenge Strada Bianca 700x30c - Supple, fast, grippy and decent puncture protection too. Oh, and they look beautiful too.

Lezyne Tool Caddy - Carry all your spare and tools, always on the bike when you need them

DexShell Gloves - Waterproof and different thickness options for temperature.

Ultralite for Autumn

Ultra Weather for winter

DexShell Socks/Overshoes - Waterproof socks will keep your feet warmer all ride.

The overshoes will keep your feet clean and preserve your cycling shoes. Easier to wash and dry out than shoes.

5 Top Tips

Get everything ready the night before your commute so you can just get up and go. Make the commute by bike a routine. Leave the house at a set time without fail. Invest in good lights that with plenty more burn time than the commute both ways so you only have to charge them once a day. Have two or three routes for your commute so you can vary the ride particularly avoiding the worst of the wind. Also keeps it interesting. Leave enough time to cater for anything that might slow you down like traffic, a headwind or a puncture. The less pressured you feel on the ride the more you will enjoy it.

What are your top winter riding tips? Let us know in the comments below