Live blog

Dame Sarah Storey teaches safe passing; Cyclist's viral reply to Elon Musk claiming traffic cannot be defeated; Perfect pro racing photos; Two wheels good: Snake Pass still cyclists' paradise; Group riding (+Poll); Weekend action + more on the live blog

Happy Monday! Dan Alexander is rampaging into the new week like Tadej Pogačar at pretty much any bike race ever
Mon, Mar 07, 2022 09:06
11
14:48
Dame Sarah Storey tackles close passing with social media video highlighting how to drive safely around cyclists

Britain's most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey has been using her platform to highlight road safety issues, sharing a video of drivers passing her during a training ride to show how it's done. 

The mirror opposite of our Near Miss of the Day series, Storey's video only includes the best, safest passes from motorists keeping at least a 1.5m gap while travelling at 30mph.

Apparently in reply to people who tell her they are concerned about not giving cyclists enough room, Storey said: "I tell them not to be & to overtake with 1.5m at <30mph & much more when travelling faster. Some people need that in a visual format & I think this video from my ride today shows it done well."

Including by a driver who's still got the L-plates on...

Back in September, Storey joined South Yorkshire Police on a close pass operation, with almost one in five drivers getting pulled over for some roadside advice.

> Dame Sarah Storey joins South Yorkshire Police on close pass operation – and almost one in five drivers get pulled over

Today's video comes as it has been announced the 17-time Paralympic gold medallist is stepping down from the role of Active Travel Comissioner for South Yorkshire, having been appointed as the region's first back in April 2019.

"It has been fantastic to lay strong foundations for the active travel network and I am looking forward to seeing the next phase being delivered soon," Storey said.

Working alongside Mayor Dan Jarvis, the pair created the Active Travel Implementation Plan for South Yorkshire, which details how over 1000km of routes, 800 safe crossings and 230 sq. km. of low traffic neighbourhoods will help to transform the region by 2040.

14:21
12:43
POLL: To group ride or not to group ride?

Click here

See below for all our top reasons not to group ride...

12:26
11 reasons why group rides suck and it's better to get out on your own
group riding pitfalls3

To group ride or not to group ride? That is the question...

We've given you 11 reasons to stick on your own...but what do you reckon? From the comments we've been getting on Facebook, Twitter and the feature, it seems plenty of you are happy to go it alone...

marmotte27 offered a 12th reason: "12) You don't pay attention to your surroundings, the landscape, the route etc. When you're in a group you chat and always have to look out for other riders, and so very often see nothing of what's around, or at any rate far less than you might have on your own."

12:56
12:20
"Cycling is for everyone! (So long as you've a half dozen men to lift you over the barrier)":
12:11
Bold and bright new jerseys from Stolen Goat - which do you rate?
2022 Stolen Goat Spring/Summer Collection

Spring is just around the corner and Stolen Goat is the latest brand to have revealed its new spring/summer collection, with a new range of vibrant designs on jerseys across its Bodyline, Climbers and Epic lines. 

From classic stripes and fresh spring colours, to graphic designs and gradient fades, Stolen Goat certainly remains the brand to go to if you want to stand out. 

Stolen Goat’s Bodyline jerseys are the brand’s all-rounder for all day comfort. The new Lebowski design is very tropical and then there's another bold look available, with paint drip effect on the bright Waffle jersey.

2022 Stolen Goat Spring/Summer Collection

The Epic jerseys are all about delivering an aerodynamic race fit for speed and now come in an ultrabright pink and green Jelly design. 

The lightweight Climbers jerseys are the most subtle with cool tone gradient fade designs with the Minty green and the Skint light blue options. 

12:06
Two wheels good: Snake Pass still cyclists' paradise

Despite the rumours last week that Snake Pass would no longer be open to cyclists as road closures due to landslides continue, it seems more than a few on two wheels got to enjoy the Peak District climb over the weekend.

> Snake Pass now “belongs to cyclists” as Peak District climb closed to motorists for at least a month

One rider said, "as far as I'm aware it's only open to bikes on the weekend"...

Just watch out for that "big slice of road missing"...

11:44
A weekend of incredible cycling photos

How good was Jumbo-Visma's three-up TTT at Paris-Nice yesterday? There's word of potential crosswind chaos on stage two, so maybe we'll see a repeat performance later today?

Over in Tuscany the most photogenic race of the year didn't disappoint. Once again providing us with an album of iconic Strade snaps...

11:36
10:04
Weekend round up: Pogačar's procession; NMotD (with a happy ending); Serial bike thief jailed for 52 weeks; Winter nutrition; Bike at bedtime
Strade Bianche crash (screenshot, via GCN)

First it was crash drama, then Pogačar's power at Strade Bianche on Saturday. Better than the men's race was the finish to the women's edition, with Lotte Kopecky and Annemiek van Vleuten slugging it out up the final climb in Siena, before the Belgian narrowly got the win.

Elsewhere on the sit this weekend, we brought you the news of a serial Bristol bike thief jailed for 52 weeks after admitting six thefts. The sentence was handed down to Ryan Hack in same week that Avon & Somerset Police is named top force for fighting bike theft.

On the Near Miss of the Day front we're up to number 728 now...although this one at least had a happy ending.

> Near Miss of the Day 728: “A bit of a happy ending on this one with a positive outcome”

It's still a bit nippy out there. My numb fingers could attest to that fact out on the bike yesterday...and with winter not over just yet, here's our winter training nutrition guide...

And finally, our bike at bedtime last night was Trek’s Emonda ALR 5 with an advanced alloy frame that ‘looks and performs like carbon’, so if you're just off the nightshift, have a read before your head hits the pillow...

09:45
Tesla's next big announcement?

Innovative. 

08:53
Cyclist's viral response to Elon Musk claiming "even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat traffic"

"Defeating traffic is the ultimate boss battle. Even the most powerful humans in the world cannot defeat traffic," Elon Musk dramatically told his 76.8 million Twitter followers yesterday evening...

Traffic has been one of the Tesla CEO's obsessions for a while...prompting his ingenious brainwave of 'Teslas in Tunnels', which would (apparently) "solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic" by shoving all his electric vehicles into an underground tunnel network. More roads, presumably more cars...less traffic?

> Tesla using Full Self-Driving Beta crashes into cycle lane bollard...weeks after Elon Musk's zero collisions claim

Anyway, Lava Sunder suggested a solution to Musk's traffic tribulations. Something a fair bit cheaper than digging out thousands of miles of tunnels too...something accessible to the vast majority of people currently sat in a traffic jam, something cheap, easy to maintain, and most importantly...which doesn't cause traffic jams.

Surely no such thing exists, right?

Congratulations to Lava on the new 'one of the most powerful humans in the world' status.

Cue the memes...

So, Elon, what do you reckon? Found your solution?

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

