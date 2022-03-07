Dame Sarah Storey teaches safe passing; Cyclist's viral reply to Elon Musk claiming traffic cannot be defeated; Perfect pro racing photos; Two wheels good: Snake Pass still cyclists' paradise; Group riding (+Poll); Weekend action + more on the live blog

Plenty of people tell me they’re worried they’ll overtake a person cycling wrong. I tell them not to be & to overtake with 1.5m at <30mph & much more when travelling faster. Some people need that in a visual format & I think this video from my ride today shows it done well 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/0cUtVIUM48 — Dame Sarah Storey (@DameSarahStorey) March 6, 2022

Britain's most successful Paralympian Dame Sarah Storey has been using her platform to highlight road safety issues, sharing a video of drivers passing her during a training ride to show how it's done.

The mirror opposite of our Near Miss of the Day series, Storey's video only includes the best, safest passes from motorists keeping at least a 1.5m gap while travelling at 30mph.

Apparently in reply to people who tell her they are concerned about not giving cyclists enough room, Storey said: "I tell them not to be & to overtake with 1.5m at <30mph & much more when travelling faster. Some people need that in a visual format & I think this video from my ride today shows it done well."

Including by a driver who's still got the L-plates on...

Back in September, Storey joined South Yorkshire Police on a close pass operation, with almost one in five drivers getting pulled over for some roadside advice.

> Dame Sarah Storey joins South Yorkshire Police on close pass operation – and almost one in five drivers get pulled over

Today's video comes as it has been announced the 17-time Paralympic gold medallist is stepping down from the role of Active Travel Comissioner for South Yorkshire, having been appointed as the region's first back in April 2019.

"It has been fantastic to lay strong foundations for the active travel network and I am looking forward to seeing the next phase being delivered soon," Storey said.

Working alongside Mayor Dan Jarvis, the pair created the Active Travel Implementation Plan for South Yorkshire, which details how over 1000km of routes, 800 safe crossings and 230 sq. km. of low traffic neighbourhoods will help to transform the region by 2040.