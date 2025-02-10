Sacked health minister hoped cyclist asking for more cycle lanes would be "mown down by an HGV" in "disgraceful" WhatsApp messages

Health minister Andrew Gwynne has been sacked over a series of abusive and offensive messages sent to a WhatsApp chat, including one in which he said he "had positive visions" of a constituent who asked for more cycleways in Greater Manchester "getting mown down by an HGV".

The messages were revealed by the Mail on Sunday and were sent to a WhatsApp group called 'Trigger Me Timbers' that included other Labour members.

Gwynne has been sacked, housing minister Matthew Pennycook calling the messages "completely unacceptable". The disgraced former minister yesterday apologised for what he called "badly misjudged" comments, the WhatsApp messages also including one where he said he hoped a 72-year-old woman writing to politicians about bin collections would soon be dead.

The Mail also claimed that others contained sexist remarks about Angela Rayner, racist remarks about Diane Abbott, and appeared to make light of antisemitism.

Gwynne, the MP for Gorton and Denton, has been "administratively suspended", one message to the WhatsApp group referring to a constituent called 'Nick' who had asked for more cycle lanes in Greater Manchester. The former minister messaged the group explaining he'd "had positive visions of him getting mown down by an Elsa Waste HGV while he's cycling to the Fallowfield Loop [a cycleway in Manchester]. We couldn't be that lucky!"

Active travel campaign group Walk Ride GM said it is "appalled" by the remarks and suggested it "speaks volumes about the contempt some politicians have for road violence".

"Every year, more than 80 cyclists are killed on British roads, people who set out on their bikes and never return home due to the unacceptable dangers they face. Dismissing or mocking those affected by road violence undermines the urgent need for action to make our streets safer," a Walk Ride GM spokesperson commented.

"It is disgraceful that instead of engaging with constituents advocating for safer roads, local politicians are ridiculing those who highlight the risks that cyclists face every day. We demand an apology from the local Labour Party in Greater Manchester for these comments and a commitment to treating road danger as the serious issue it is.

"We ask the Secretary of State for Transport, Heidi Alexander, to meet with Walk Ride GM to discuss how the government intends to address the concerns of campaign groups advocating for an end to road violence — starting with ensuring that their own MPs and councillors engage with the issue with the gravity it deserves."

> New Transport Secretary – and cyclist – Heidi Alexander backed to put "cycling front and centre" after shock resignation of Louise Haigh over decade-old phone fraud offence

The Times has reported that Oliver Ryan, a fellow Labour MP, was also in the WhatsApp group and questions have been asked about why Gwynne was not challenged on his comments.

Ryan said in a statement: "Between 2019 and early 2022, I was a member of a WhatsApp group created by my MP and former employer, Andrew Gwynne. Some of the comments made in that group were completely unacceptable, and I fully condemn them.

"I regret not speaking out at the time, and I recognise that failing to do so was wrong. I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said. I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that I wholeheartedly apologise. I will co-operate fully with the Labour Party’s investigation."

A government spokesperson said Prime Minister Keir Starmer is "determined to uphold high standards of those in public office" and "will not hesitate to take action against any minister who fails to meet these standards".

Apologising in a post on social media, Gwynne wrote: "I deeply regret my badly misjudged comments and apologise for any offence I've caused. I've served the Labour Party all my life and it was a huge honour to be appointed a minister by Keir Starmer. I entirely understand the decisions the PM and the party have taken and, while very sad to have been suspended, will support them in any way I can."

Gwynne has been in politics since 1996 when he was elected as England's youngest councillor, aged 21. He was elected to Parliament in 2005 and appointed Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Public Health and Prevention following the last election.

Walk Ride GM has asked to meet with Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander following the weekend's developments, the former transport deputy mayor for London having taken the top transport job in the government following Louise Haigh's shock resignation in November over a decade-old phone fraud offence.