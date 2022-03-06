Near Miss of the Day 728: “A bit of a happy ending on this one with a positive outcome”

“A bit of a happy ending on this one with a positive outcome” is how road.cc reader Lyndon described the incident shown in today’s Near Miss of the Day video, with the clip showing an oncoming van driver squeezing past him in Windsor when there was no room to do so safely, then when their paths cross later on, making a wider overtake on the cyclist, who had stopped following the initial incident to point out his poor driving to him.

“Usually if I try and make a driver aware of a close pass it results in me being sworn at, flipped off or just ignored,” Lyndon told us.

“I already had a few close calls on this ride and was at the end of my tether, so I turned back knowing the driver wouldn't get far in the 20mph zone.

“This (professional?) delivery driver squeezed in a gap he shouldn't have, and initially didn’t seem to care. I stayed calm, letting him know his pass was too close, he apologised.

“We went our separate ways, when in about 20 minutes he passed me on a quiet road, giving a wider berth than before (not great, but better). It just goes to show that some drivers perhaps make a genuine mistake, and are willing to change their habits to be more considerate,” he added.

