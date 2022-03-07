Ducati’s first pedal-assisted road bike doesn’t look much like an e-bike

Ducati has updated its e-bike range for 2022 and included its first pedal-assisted road bike in the shape of the new Futa, and it doesn’t look a whole lot like an e-bike until you check out the rear hub.

The Futa – produced with Italian brand Thok, like the other e-bikes in the range – is based around a carbon fibre monocoque frame that features lowered seatstays that Ducati says are designed to provide comfort and generate less drag than ones that join the seat tube higher up. The down tube, seatpost and fork blades are also said to be designed with aerodynamics in mind.

The Futa is built to a “sport endurance geometry”. The medium sized model has a stack of 562.7mm and a reach of 377mm, giving a stack/reach of 1.49. That suggests a riding position that’s pretty relaxed by road bike standards.

“The engine, located on the rear hub, is the FSA System HM 1.0 with 250W and 42Nm of torque which boasts a fluid and natural delivery in all conditions and is among the lightest and most compact in its category (3.98 kg),” says Ducati.

“This engine is equipped with five assistance levels that can be selected via the Garmin control on the handlebar, which allows you to manage the desired level of support. The FSA app, available for iOS and Android devices, allows the rider to view statistics, system status, remaining battery life and charge status quickly and intuitively. Through the app it is also possible to download any software updates and communicate with FSA service centres around the world.”

The Ducati Futa features an FSA K-Force WE groupset with 2x12-speed wireless electronic shifting, hydraulic disc brakes and carbon fibre cranks.

The carbon rims of the Vision AGX30 wheels are fitted with Pirelli Cinturato Velo TLR tyres in a 35mm width – considerably wider than those of most road bikes, the idea being to provide extra comfort and grip.

The 250Wh FSA battery is integrated in the down tube and an optional 250Wh range extender is available.

Ducati claims a complete bike weight of 12.4kg (size medium).

The Futa will also be available in a limited edition version of 50 numbered units. This one will feature Campagnolo Super Record EPS electronic groupset, Vision Metron 40 SL wheels, and a Vision Metron carbon fibre handlebar/stem with internal cabling. Ducati claims a weight of 12.2kg.

The Ducati Futa Limited Edition is equipped with the 250 Wh range extender as standard and a Garmin Edge Explore GPS bike computer with a customised handlebar mount.

The Futa name derives from the Futa Pass, the Italian road that crosses the Apennines connecting Bologna to Florence.

The Ducati Futa is priced at £7,690 while the Ducati Futa Limited Edition is £11,990.

