Serial Bristol bike thief jailed for 52 weeks after admitting six thefts

A serial bike thief in Bristol has been handed a 52-week prison sentence after being convicted of six bike thefts that took place over the course of three months last year.
Ryan Hack has also been handed a criminal behaviour order (CBO) that bans him from entering some parts of the city centre for 30 months following his release from jail.
The areas covered by the CBO, which had been requested by Avon & Somerset Police, include Broadmead, the Harbourside and Hotwells.
The 21 year old was sentenced last week at Bristol Magistrates’ Court, where he admitted stealing six bikes between 8 June and 2 September 2021.
Hack, of Shirehampton Road, Sea Mills, also pleaded guilty to two counts each of handling stolen goods and going equipped for theft.
He is also legally banned from being in possession of a bicycle that he is unable to prove belongs to him.
Inspector Adam Dolling of Avon & Somerset Police said: “Ryan Hack is a prolific bike thief and therefore we welcome the custodial sentence he has received.
“Upon his release, he will have to comply with the criminal behaviour order or else he runs the risk of returning to prison.
“Local officers will be made aware of Hack and the conditions he must meet so to help protect our communities.
“We hope the police investigation and court sentencing provides the people of Bristol with reassurance that we continue to tackle the issue of bike thefts and will seek justice through the courts against offenders.”
The sentence handed down to Hack comes as The Times named Avon & Somerset Police the best in the UK at clearing up reported bike thefts and ensuring the thieves are brought to justice, bringing charges at three times the rate of any other force, with the article highlighted in this tweet from Conservative London Assembly Member for Croydon & Sutton, Neil Garratt.
The custodial sentence imposed in this case contrasts with the suspended jail terms often handed down in cases in which a cyclist is killed and apparently confirming suspicions that the law often priorities property over the person.
Just this past week, the former mayor of an Oxfordshire town walked free from court despite having pleaded guilty to causing the death through careless driving of a 75-year-old cyclist.
> Former mayor given suspended sentence after causing death of cyclist
