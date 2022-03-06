Check out Trek’s Emonda ALR 5 with an advanced alloy frame that ‘looks and performs like carbon’

The Emonda ALR 5 is Trek’s light and responsive disc-brake equipped road bike with a more wallet-friendly advanced alloy frame that is designed to give it the sleek looks and handling of a far more expensive carbon bike.

The lightweight 300 Series Alpha Aluminum frame features shaped tubes and Invisible Weld Technology, and is paired with the Emonda SL carbon fork that’s been included to absorb vibrations from the road.

Trek says that it can reduce the amount of weld material needed by hydroforming tube shapes that fit together perfectly. This, it says, allows for larger continuous surface areas on the frame, which increases strength and cuts weight.

The ride quality is what really impressed Mat Brett when he reviewed the bike: “This is one of those bikes that's never flustered. It handles rough roads without any drama – which is just as well because there are plenty of 'em round our way – and stays fully planted on sketchy corners.”

All of the Emonda ALR bikes are built to Trek's H2 geometry, which is a little less low and stretched than its H1 or H1.5 setups but still focused on speed.

"It's the perfect fit for most road riders because it's not overly aggressive but still puts you in the right position for power," says Trek. The H2 geometry is essentially somewhere between an aggressive road bike and an endurance bike.

“I was happy with the position once I'd shifted the stem as low as it could go on the steerer, but we're all different,” Mat commented. “I did find myself down on the drops in search of efficiency a little more than normal, but that's not a bad thing.”

With a dependable Shimano 105 groupset including hydraulic disc brakes for reassuring stopping power in any weather, Trek has built this bike to perform on club rides and races alike.

Also Bontrager’s Blendr stem technology lets you clip your gear directly to the stem of the ALR for a neat finish as well as user friendliness.

“The better performance of disc brakes, an advanced alloy frame that looks and performs like carbon, and a reliable Shimano 105 drivetrain give this race-ready ride an incredible amount of versatility,” Trek sums up.

The complete 58cm Emonda ALR Disc bike we had on test came in at a very reasonable 9.16kg (20lb 3oz).

The ALR 5 Shimano 105 build comes to £2,200. With the £1,750 ALR 4 you’re getting Tiagra, and the frameset alone costs £1,150.

