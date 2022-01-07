Support road.cc

Live blog

The jam goes underground for Elon Musk; more red-light jumping undercover cyclists + more on the live blog

It's Friday and Ryan Mallon is here to ease you into the weekend with the last live blog of the week...
Fri, Jan 07, 2022 09:18
4
10:16
Speaking of out-of-character...
10:02
The undercover cyclist strikes again… as Audi driver ignores red light

In yesterday’s live blog we featured the very first episode of Undercover Cyclist, the new Channel 4 documentary series where mischievous bike riders get behind the wheel of a car, rampaging around the country doing all those things that careful, law-abiding motorists would never think of doing – like jumping a red light.

In today’s episode the undercover cyclist – in an Audi no less – blatantly ignores the temporary traffic lights, flying past the actual bike rider who (you guessed it) was coming to a stop.

In the replies, Alan was at pains to point out the filmmaker’s blatant disregard for staunchly-held stereotypes, writing “Stopping at a red light? Call yourself a cyclist?”, while Clare pithily summed up the kind of reaction we’ve come to expect from the “cyclists jump red lights brigade”:

I for one think that the Undercover Cyclist has potential, with all the footage of these motorists breaking traffic laws, completely out of character. Now where’s the commissioning editor?

Or maybe it’s an episode of Scooby Doo, where the cyclist gets de-masked at the end to reveal he was a motorist all along. “And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling cyclists!” (Checks notes… the Audi driver actually did get away with it. Ah well, better luck next time Scooby).

09:14
The jam: going underground?

Remember “Teslas in Tunnels”, the latest brainwave from tech billionaire and wannabe spaceman Elon Musk?

Well in case you’ve expunged it from your mind, “Teslas in Tunnels” is Musk’s ingenious plan to “solve the problem of soul-destroying traffic” by creating a new subterranean network where users can hitch a lift across town in an electric car. Yes, you heard that right – more roads for cars, only this time underground. 

Two 0.8 mile prototype tunnels opened in Las Vegas in 2021, and local politicians have already approved a city-wide expansion of the project.

However, it appears that Musk’s ambition to put an end to traffic jams clogging up our city roads has – and this is a surprise – just moved the problem below the earth’s surface.

With congestion already posing a problem in the congestion-busting tunnels, Chris Boardman didn’t waste any time putting the boot into this latest car-centric transport fix.

Incidentally, in March 2018 Musk announced that the underground tunnels would actually prioritise cyclists and pedestrians over cars. Perhaps he should rekindle that particular idea. Or maybe just move the whole thing to space instead…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

