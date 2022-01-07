The jam goes underground for Elon Musk; more red-light jumping undercover cyclists + more on the live blog

In yesterday’s live blog we featured the very first episode of Undercover Cyclist, the new Channel 4 documentary series where mischievous bike riders get behind the wheel of a car, rampaging around the country doing all those things that careful, law-abiding motorists would never think of doing – like jumping a red light.

In today’s episode the undercover cyclist – in an Audi no less – blatantly ignores the temporary traffic lights, flying past the actual bike rider who (you guessed it) was coming to a stop.

I'm sure the roadworkers were relieved that it was only the 1,850kg Audi which steamed past the red light towards them, and not a lawless destructive 85kg cyclist. Think of the carnage! pic.twitter.com/9AkYtz4Xx1 — JimsWheels (@JimsWheels) January 6, 2022

In the replies, Alan was at pains to point out the filmmaker’s blatant disregard for staunchly-held stereotypes, writing “Stopping at a red light? Call yourself a cyclist?”, while Clare pithily summed up the kind of reaction we’ve come to expect from the “cyclists jump red lights brigade”:

Something something cyclists something something red lights something road tax something something.... — Clare McMenemy (@highpoh) January 6, 2022

I for one think that the Undercover Cyclist has potential, with all the footage of these motorists breaking traffic laws, completely out of character. Now where’s the commissioning editor?

Or maybe it’s an episode of Scooby Doo, where the cyclist gets de-masked at the end to reveal he was a motorist all along. “And I would have gotten away with it too, if it weren't for you meddling cyclists!” (Checks notes… the Audi driver actually did get away with it. Ah well, better luck next time Scooby).