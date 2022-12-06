Tour de France stage winner beaten by 15-year-old “future Mathieu van der Poel”; Train user accused of “outrage signalling” after blasting cyclist with bike in priority area; Not Near Miss of the Day; Spain boss talks cyclocross + more on the live blog

Ah, cyclocross, the great leveller.

While freaks of nature like Mathieu van der Poel can simply breeze in after a month on the sun lounger and blow away the off-road specialists, it seems that other WorldTour stars – even those who have tasted glory on the Champs-Élysées – can be humbled by the sight of a knobbly tyre and a muddy field.

On Sunday, as MVDP romped to his second cyclocross World Cup of the season (from two attempts, mind you) in Antwerp, over 100 miles north near Amsterdam, five-time Tour de France stage winner Dylan Groenewegen was forced to settle for second at the Amsterdam Cross Competition, held in Het Twiske, just north of the city.

The BikeExchange sprinter, who secured a redemptive win at this year’s Tour in Sønderborg, two years on from being blamed for causing that horrific Tour of Poland crash with Fabio Jakobsen, was even put to the sword by a 15-year-old (15!) kid already dubbed the ‘next Mathieu van der Poel’.

Michiel Mouris, the current U16 Dutch cyclocross champion, managed to stay with the WorldTour star in the early stages, before surging clear on the course’s technical sections (you need more practice, Dylan!).

Mouris, whose 19-year-old brother Wessel rounded off the podium (there’s a photo for the mantelpiece), managed to hold off a late Groenewegen surge for a memorable win.

“It's very special to beat Dylan here,” the 15-year-old, who has recovered from heart problems earlier this year, coolly told NH Nieuws after his big win.

“In the beginning I was in his wheel for a while, because Dylan rides very fast, of course. On the technical parts I always went in front and I was able to make a gap.

“It went really well. I started all the way at the back, but luckily I was able to move forward quickly. I didn’t expect to win this morning, because Dylan is of course riding very fast. He got close to me in the last part of the race but it’s special that I beat him”.

As for Groenewegen himself?

“At least I got a bunch of flowers. And I trained well,” he said after the race.

“Of course you always do your best. But if someone else is better, then so be it. It went well, although I said in advance that the technical parts with all those corners are a bit less for me. The straights and slopes went well, but in those technical parts I always lose ten metres to those young guys.”

When asked about his teenage conqueror, the former Tour of Britain stage winner said: “He rides very fast and could hold it for an hour. He did that very well, I couldn’t get him back.

“He is Dutch champion with the youngsters and they are already racing so fast these days. That shows that he’s a very great talent. Now comes the time when he has to be serious about his sport.”

And, most importantly, does he think young Michiel can become the ‘next Mathieu van der Poel’?

“Let’s hope so. Although that is still very early to say, of course.”

Michiel Mouris, remember the name...