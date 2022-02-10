Support road.cc

Like this site? Help us to make it better.

Back to news
news
Live blog

“Get on the rubbish cycle path!”; LNER upgrades bike storage, but is it good enough?; Oh man, Oman - Cav misses out... and so do the TV cameras + more on the live blog

It’s Thursday, Cav’s kicking off his season in Oman, and Ryan Mallon is back for the penultimate live blog of the week
Thu, Feb 10, 2022 09:14
25
“Get on the rubbish cycle path!”; LNER upgrades bike storage, but is it good enough?; Oh man, Oman - Cav misses out... and so do the TV cameras + more on the live blog
11:41
Oh man, Oman… Gaviria pips Cav to first sprint win of 2022 – not that you would have seen it…

Mark Cavendish missed out on the win on his first day of racing of 2022, as UAE-Team Emirates’ Fernando Gaviria held off the fast-finishing Manxman on stage one of the Tour of Oman.

Not that we could tell from the coverage, however. Watching the live feed on OmanSports TV, the helicopter pilot sped away right on the line, losing our footage, just as it looked like Cav was about to overtake the fading Colombian.

I couldn’t understand a word the commentators were saying, but their exasperated reaction spoke for all of us watching.

Gaviria Tour of Oman (via Twitter - Tour of Oman)

Hopefully the cameras will stay trained on the riders tomorrow when Quick Step’s Cavendish, who looked very sharp in the final kick, will seek to open his account for 2022 as he gears up for a probable/possible/impossible [delete as appropriate] tilt at that record-breaking win number 35 at the Tour de France.

10:42
Cambridge CYCLOPS junction (Camcycle)
Cambridge: the cycling capital of England

A recent survey carried out by cycling retailer Sigma Sports has found – rather unsurprisingly – that Cambridge is the most bike-friendly area in England (details weren’t available for Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland – typical). 

According to the figures, 51.2% of adults cycle at least once a month and 44.8% once a week in Cambridge, a number no doubt helped by all the students rushing about to their classes.

As if to illustrate that point, Oxford came in second with 43% of the city’s adults riding their bikes once a month.

Six of the top ten, however, belonged to London, with Hackney beating Lambeth to the final podium place behind the Oxbridge duo.

Here’s the top ten, including the breakdown of the numbers:

Sigma Sports - bike friendly areas in England

As the cycling capitals of England, it will again come as no surprise to readers that Cambridge and Oxford also sit on top of the pile of areas with the most bike thefts. They’re just used to striving for excellence, I suppose. 

10:10
LNER upgraded bike rack (credit- Martin Cox, Twitter)
LNER’s upgraded bike racks spotted… but many still aren’t happy

Nearly two-and-a-half years since London North Eastern Railway (LNER) vowed to upgrade cycle storage on some of its new trains – after Cycling UK said the system the company had in place was “downright dangerous” – the first newly upgraded bike rack has been spotted in the wild (well, on an LNER train, but you know what I mean).

The latest generation of high-speed trains rolled out by LNER and Great Western Railway (GWR) featured limited space for bikes (road.cc’s Jack Sexty even reviewed GWR’s offering on this very blog back in 2019 – let’s just say his critique was blunt…). 

Due to the limited storage space on the new trains, it was also necessary to hang bikes vertically from hooks that were unsuitable for wheels wider than those of a typical road bike.

Cycling UK dismissed the system as “downright dangerous” and said: “Lifting a bike to reach an overhead hook, on a moving train and with other passengers around you, is simply not safe.”

Following this criticism, LNER accepted the need to go back to the drawing board and improve their bike storage.

Fast forward to 2022 – it feels like we have, I know – and the new upgrades are in on LNER services, which will finally accommodate wider wheels and contain new tracks to hold the bike in place.

Commuter Martin Cox was cautiously optimistic about the changes:

 But others weren’t as impressed:

 So what’s the solution?

 And, finally and most importantly, what was Jack Sexty’s view on the whole thing?

“They still need ripping out.” Blunt as ever, Jack.

09:05
Cycle Path, Preston (credit - Phil Wrigley)
“Get on the bike path!” “Eh, what bike path?”

We saw some particularly unconvincing examples of cycling infrastructure on the blog yesterday – one was a national cycling route that effectively turned out to be a bog, and another was a simple lick of paint flagrantly ignored by a certain Brad Wiggins. Who does he think he is, a Tour de France winner?

Well here’s another lamentable piece of UK cycling infra to shake your head at today (with a bonus near miss thrown in too). Yesterday, road.cc reader Phil told us about a recent encounter with a bus driver who, after giving Phil a scare with a close pass, told him to “get on the bloody cycle path”.

Cycle Path, Preston 2 (credit - Phil Wrigley)

Eh… does he mean that bit of dirt by the hedge? I think I’ll take my chances on the road, mate.

“I recently had a run-in with a Stagecoach bus driver, who close passed me through a pinch point where there is a pedestrian crossing island in the centre at Red Scar, Preston,” Phil told us.

“He almost brushed my arm, he was that close. I caught up with him at the next bus stop. Before I could say anything he opened his window and told me to ‘get on the bloody cycle path’.

“Here is the cycle path. Great, isn’t it?”

Cycle Path, Preston 4 (credit - Phil Wrigley)
Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

Latest Comments