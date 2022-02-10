“Get on the rubbish cycle path!”; LNER upgrades bike storage, but is it good enough?; Oh man, Oman - Cav misses out... and so do the TV cameras + more on the live blog

Nearly two-and-a-half years since London North Eastern Railway (LNER) vowed to upgrade cycle storage on some of its new trains – after Cycling UK said the system the company had in place was “downright dangerous” – the first newly upgraded bike rack has been spotted in the wild (well, on an LNER train, but you know what I mean).

The latest generation of high-speed trains rolled out by LNER and Great Western Railway (GWR) featured limited space for bikes (road.cc’s Jack Sexty even reviewed GWR’s offering on this very blog back in 2019 – let’s just say his critique was blunt…).

Due to the limited storage space on the new trains, it was also necessary to hang bikes vertically from hooks that were unsuitable for wheels wider than those of a typical road bike.

Cycling UK dismissed the system as “downright dangerous” and said: “Lifting a bike to reach an overhead hook, on a moving train and with other passengers around you, is simply not safe.”

Following this criticism, LNER accepted the need to go back to the drawing board and improve their bike storage.

Fast forward to 2022 – it feels like we have, I know – and the new upgrades are in on LNER services, which will finally accommodate wider wheels and contain new tracks to hold the bike in place.

Commuter Martin Cox was cautiously optimistic about the changes:

First upgraded bike rack I've seen on the @LNER trains. Deeper rims/tyres now fitting, nice tracks to hold in place. No joy for tandems (and not sure how to ⬛ that ⚫ but it's a start! cc: @roadcc pic.twitter.com/Wla21im2dc — Martin Cox (@themartincox) February 10, 2022

But others weren’t as impressed:

Looks impossible to fit two bikes in there despite two racks. The wheel tracks are so close together that handlebars etc. would clash. Not to mention the difficulty of getting the wall side bike out while the door side bike remains in place (if you did manage to fit two bikes) — Ripio (@Ripio8) February 10, 2022

One with panniers would be fine, two would be problematic — Martin Cox (@themartincox) February 10, 2022

Still rubbish for the many of us who can't easily lift a bike to hang it. And still not enough spaces... not even close... — middle-aged-mum-cyclist (@cyclinginyork) February 10, 2022

So what’s the solution?

Unfortunately this problem isn’t going to be fixed until they redesign a carriage and allocate more spaces to cycles so they can be stored horizontally. A sign saying staff are willing to help you put your bike vertically would be a helpful addition to the current situation — Alex Swanson (@alswanson) February 10, 2022

Can’t get over the thought that this is more efficient, flexible and inclusive… https://t.co/wVJpGw7YjS pic.twitter.com/vgnq19vem6 — Ｓａｍ Ｓｈａｗ (@velosam) February 10, 2022

And, finally and most importantly, what was Jack Sexty’s view on the whole thing?

“They still need ripping out.” Blunt as ever, Jack.