“Get on the rubbish cycle path!”; LNER upgrades bike storage, but is it good enough?; Oh man, Oman - Cav misses out... and so do the TV cameras + more on the live blog

Nearly two-and-a-half years since London North Eastern Railway (LNER) vowed to upgrade cycle storage on some of its new trains – after Cycling UK said the system the company had in place was “downright dangerous” – the first newly upgraded bike rack has been spotted in the wild (well, on an LNER train, but you know what I mean).
The latest generation of high-speed trains rolled out by LNER and Great Western Railway (GWR) featured limited space for bikes (road.cc’s Jack Sexty even reviewed GWR’s offering on this very blog back in 2019 – let’s just say his critique was blunt…).
Due to the limited storage space on the new trains, it was also necessary to hang bikes vertically from hooks that were unsuitable for wheels wider than those of a typical road bike.
Cycling UK dismissed the system as “downright dangerous” and said: “Lifting a bike to reach an overhead hook, on a moving train and with other passengers around you, is simply not safe.”
Following this criticism, LNER accepted the need to go back to the drawing board and improve their bike storage.
Fast forward to 2022 – it feels like we have, I know – and the new upgrades are in on LNER services, which will finally accommodate wider wheels and contain new tracks to hold the bike in place.
Commuter Martin Cox was cautiously optimistic about the changes:
But others weren’t as impressed:
So what’s the solution?
And, finally and most importantly, what was Jack Sexty’s view on the whole thing?
“They still need ripping out.” Blunt as ever, Jack.
TBF for a local rag article the morons didn't turn up til comment #5. Feels like progress
Do they know anything else?
My partner (not a cyclist) has suffered verbal abuse at the hands of a "workman" that was just trying to earn a living..... Why? ...
Agree, but I'm far more concerned about how quickly the trans issue threads take off.
https://www.bikeradar.com/news/no-22-titanium-mudguards/...
I appreciate the premise about the need for housing for all to take priority over the preferences of the few, but it's how you draft these rules. I...
And they're all printed on paper, and available on the web. Snap 2!
Drug driving arrest as woman crashes into central reservation of motorway...
It did get pretty close to that!
Come on See.Sense - how long until the Air is shipped?