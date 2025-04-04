Scribe does it again, more terrific titanium and a top pro-level lid: 13 superb cycling products bag road.cc Recommends badges

We may earn affiliate commission from some of the links on this page

It's time to announce our Recommends selection for March, and a grand total of 13 products made the cut this time, all bagging 9/10 review scores.

As we roll into spring, we're getting through the last of the huge batch of lights we had in to review, and transitioning to more summery gear. The decent weather we've seen recently has even allowed us to get a head start on bib shorts - well, our braver reviewers based in the north have ditched the longs anyway...

Here's a quick list of everything that made the cut last month, and we've picked out six to say a little more about below:

Uvex Surge Aero MIPS

Buy from Bikeinn for £143.99

2024 Uvex surge aero MIPS - 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

This elite-level lid from Uvex also comes with an aero cover, making it a great investment for those who want a helmet that will serve them well for training and racing.

It comes with the latest MIPS tech, it's fairly light, and the aero cover fixes firmly without rattling. Our reviewer said it also offers excellent ventilation, not something that can be said of all aero road helmets.

Read our review of the Uvex Surge Aero MIPS

Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf

Buy from Decathlon for £59.99

2024 Van Rysel Cycling Cat 3 Sunglasses RoadR 900 Perf Light - Translucent Black - 2.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Van Rysel has "put other brands to shame" with these shades according to our reviewer, offering some light, aesthetically pleasing and robust sunglasses with excellent clarity for a fraction of the price of some rivals.

Our reviewer reckons the Cat 3 shades offer performance that is right up there with offerings from Oakley and 100%. The lenses never fogged up, they offer great coverage and they look great.

You don't get a hard case included, but you can pick one up separately for not much money if you'd prefer to keep them extra safe on your travels.

Read our review of the Van Rysel Cat 3 RoadR 900 Perf

J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic

Buy from J.Laverack for £8,450

2025 J Laverack R J ACK Classic Disc - riding 3.jpg (credit: road.cc)

We've reviewed a lot of nice titanium bikes in the past couple of years, and J.Laverack always impresses us with its high quality builds and excellent ride quality.

The R J.ACK blends modern and traditional with ease, offering a stiff, firm ride with an underlying smoothness. At 8.8kg in our Ultegra Di2 build, it's plenty light enough to tackle hills, and if you wish, you can spec added extras like mudguards and dynamo lights.

Read our review of the J.Laverack R J.ACK Disc Classic

Scribe Cycling Elan SL 50 Carbon Wheelset

Buy from Scribe Cycling for £1,199.00

2025 Scribe Cycling Elan SL 50 Carbon Wheelset - rim detail 1.jpg (credit: road.cc)

A regular in the Recommends section nowadays, Scribe rarely misses the mark and the new Elan SL 50 wheels are among the best mid-depth wheels we've reviewed in the past few months.

They're light at just 1,348g for the pair, you get a ceramic bearing upgrade at a not-outrageous price, and all Scribe wheels come with a three-year warranty. Our reviewer Stu was very impressed, describing the hoops as "real-world quick" and very well built.

Read our review of the Scribe Cycling Elan SL 50 Carbon Wheelset

DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera Adventure Combo

Buy from Amazon for £405.00

2025 DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro - camera mounted.jpg (credit: road.cc)

There are a lot of action cameras around nowadays, but if you wanted a really top-end one for capturing your cycling adventures, Dave Atkinson would be spending his money on the DJI Osmo Action 5.

The picture is crystal clear, and the unit has a 1/1.3in sensor that's capable of shooting in 4K up to 120 frames per second. You can also shoot in 10-bit D-Log M for the best picture quality and post-processing possibilities. The sound options are also excellent, as the camera comes with the option to sync two mics to one camera so it's all on the same audio file.

If you're looking for a very capable action camera, the Osmo Action 5 is easy to recommend if you're prepared to invest.

Read our review of the DJI Osmo Action 5 Pro Camera Adventure Combo

Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential

Buy from Amazon for £36.07

2025 Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential HD - bits and ratchet.jpg (credit: road.cc)

While a little pricier than most rivals, the Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential is very compact, easy to use and suitable for roadside or home maintenance, according to our reviewer.

It comes in a smart-looking case, is robustly made, and has most of the bits you need to work on a modern bike. This tool is more than capable of handling big workshop jobs, with our reviewer using it to carry out a full service of a friend's gravel bike using it

Read our review of the Topeak Ratchet Rocket Essential

For the full archive of all products we've awarded a roac.cc Recommends badge over the years, head over to the road.cc Recommends section.