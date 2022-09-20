Support road.cc

Did you ride your bike yesterday?; TV presenter slams “pure ugly, Soviet-era Russia” cycle lanes; Double rainbow for GB as Tarling and Bäckstedt win junior worlds time trials; Adam Yates signs for UAE Team Emirates + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday (don’t worry, I checked), it’s cold, and Ryan Mallon has finally switched off Paddington to bring you the first live blog of the week
Tue, Sep 20, 2022 09:45
2
Did you ride your bike yesterday?; TV presenter slams “pure ugly, Soviet-era Russia” cycle lanes; Double rainbow for GB as Tarling and Bäckstedt win junior worlds time trials; Adam Yates signs for UAE Team Emirates + more on the live blog2022 road.cc x stolen goat kit lifestyle 39
11:34
“Watching London commute past me”

 There are definitely worse views in London…

11:30
10:57
Shannon Bridge, Limerick (Limerick City and County Council)
Irish TV presenter slams “pure ugly, Soviet-era Russia” cycle lanes

Ah, morning television presenters, what are they like?

No, not Holly and Phil, I’m talking about Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell, who took to Instagram this weekend – for a reason I’m yet to fully identify – to blast Ireland’s “pure ugly” cycle lanes, which she claims are turning parts of the country into “Soviet-era Russia”.

It’s not quite queue jumpgate, but we’ll take it…

O’Connell, who presents the daily morning show alongside former Ireland and British Lions rugby player Tommy Bowe (the perpetrator of the greatest Accidental Partridge moment of all time), posted a series of Instagram stories criticising Limerick’s segregated bike lanes which she described as a “blight” and “a danger to absolutely everyone”. 

But don’t worry, as she has “nothing against cyclists”.

 She wrote: “Limerick is like something out of Soviet-era Russia with these things. I don’t know how cars are meant to move in for ambulances. All for the cycling btw. These are just pure ugly.”

An hour after her initial post, O’Connell clarified to her 102,000 followers (hey, it’s over double road.cc’s number on Insta) that her issue with bike lanes is that Irish roads apparently aren’t wide enough for them.

“Hi guys, know they’re all over the country. Where I live in Dublin, they’re all knocked down as the road isn’t wide enough for them so no one could fit safely,” she explained.

“And they’re a blight. Europe manages to have cyclists and cars on the road but don’t make the place look like a kip. I was pointing out the massive raised concrete block on the road as well.

“For whatever reason, some counties’ councils have gone with these so the road can be a danger to absolutely everyone. Love that we are making the country look more manky by the day.

“I do know that plastic bollards can bend… not so much the concrete blocks that I saw a poor cyclist take a hopper off a few months back.

“Nothing against cyclists, just think Ireland [is] executing cycle lanes terribly.”

I can’t wait to hear Schofield’s take…

10:34
Policing a state funeral or preparing for tomorrow’s world championship team time trial?
10:24
More magpie news from Down Under...
09:52
Adam Yates leaves Ineos to sign for UAE Team Emirates

Tadej Pogačar’s UAE Team Emirates squad have bolstered their line up for the grand tours by snapping up the Ineos Grenadiers’ Adam Yates on a three-year deal.

The 30-year-old former Mitchelton-Scott rider has enjoyed a prosperous two-year spell with the British team, winning the Volta a Catalunya and the Tour of Germany, as well as securing top fives at the Vuelta a España, Il Lombardia, Paris-Nice, the Tour of the Basque Country, and the GP Montréal, and two consecutive second places at the UAE Tour (both times, incidentally, behind his soon-to-be team leader Pogačar).

Yates also went into this year’s Tour de France with genuine GC ambitions, but was forced to settle for ninth overall after Covid struck just before the race and he fell ill in the final week.

According to VeloNews, the British rider was considering offers from UAE, his old team BikeExchange-Jayco, and a new Paris-based team run by former pro Jerome Pineau after Ineos offered the 30-year-old half of his existing €2 million salary to stay.

“I’m really excited to join UAE Team Emirates,” Yates said in a statement announcing the move. “I have seen the growth of the team over the years and the opportunity to join was one that I could not turn down.

“I feel that I’m entering my peak years as a rider and the team will get the best out of me. I look forward to riding with many of the top riders in the world and to contribute to the team becoming number one in the world.”

UAE Team Emirates’ principal Mauro Gianetti added: “We are very pleased to welcome Adam into our team for the coming years. His ability to win and achieve top results across a wide variety of races is very impressive and he has proven to be a consistent talent. We all know he is a rider of great panache and we believe that he will be the right fit for our structure as we continue to reinforce the team for the coming years.”

09:10
Zoe Bäckstedt wins 2022 junior world time trial title (Casey Gibson/SWpix.com)
Double rainbow for GB: Welsh wonders Tarling and Bäckstedt win junior worlds time trials

British cycling fans woke up to a double rainbow this morning, as Welsh wunderkinds Josh Tarling and Zoe Bäckstedt stormed to victory in the junior time trials at the UCI road world championships in Wollongong.

After missing out on the junior TT title last year in Bruges, 17-year-old Bäckstedt completely decimated her rivals this time around, covering the 14.1km course in 18 minutes and 26 seconds, a massive 1.35 ahead of runner-up Justyna Czapla.

Bäckstedt’s blistering ride was so impressive that she actually reached the first time check quicker than elite world champion Ellen van Dijk managed during her gold medal winning ride on Sunday (and on junior gears too).

The Welsh star’s win means she now holds the unique distinction of being the reigning junior world champion in four different disciplines: cyclocross, track (in the Madison), the time trial and the road race, which she will defend in Wollongong on Saturday.

Zoe Bäckstedt wins 2022 junior world time trial title (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Bäckstedt, the daughter of Paris-Roubaix winner Magnus and former British road race champion Megan Hughes, is set to turn pro with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB next season. Today’s dominant time trial performance has only served to underline her undoubted promise as she steps into the professional ranks.

Josh Tarling wins 2022 junior world time trial title (Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Not to be outdone, another young British – and Welsh – talent about to join the WorldTour also struck gold in the junior men’s time trial, as Ineos-bound Joshua Tarling beat Australian Hamish McKenzie by 19 seconds to earn another rainbow jersey on a sensational day for Team GB.

Tarling covered the 28.8km course in 34:59, ensuring heartbreak for home favourite McKenzie, an early starter who had occupied the hot seat (phone in hand) for most of the day until Tarling’s storming ride.

The 18-year-old, like Bäckstedt, avenged his silver medal from last year with an assured performance against the clock, the kind of barnstorming display that will set him up nicely for his pro debut with the Ineos Grenadiers next year.

Josh Tarling wins 2022 junior world time trial title (Alex Broadway/SWpix.com)

Alex Broadway/SWpix.com

“It definitely hasn’t sunk in yet, but it just feels like a relief,” Tarling said at the finish.

“It’s been so much hard work and I was a bit annoyed after last year. I really wanted it. It’s just relief mainly… It’s been so hard. I had a bad start to the season with injuries and feeling empty. Then from half-way through the year it’s all been about this. I had some food poisoning during the Euro track championships. After that it was all about trying to bring GB another jersey after missing out.”

Lead image: Casey Gibson/SWpix.com

08:34
Did you ride your bike yesterday?

Alright, hands up – who took advantage of the bank holiday and went out on their bike yesterday?

(Don’t worry, I’m not a British Cycling mole…)

Yesterday, you may have noticed road.cc’s rather cheeky tweet that linked to what we claimed was a “comprehensive guide” to the rules and regulations surrounding cycling during the Queen’s state funeral – inspired, of course, by BC’s own faux pas-laden attempt to do the same last week…

While our sneaky tweet highlighted the inability of many social media users to actually read the article they’re criticising – even when it’s only 11 words long – lots of you used it to share your experiences out on the bank holiday roads.

> “We’re sorry – we got this one wrong”: British Cycling apologises for advising cyclists not to ride their bikes during state funeral

Here’s a selection of your thoughts and photos from your bonus Monday bike rides:

Unfortunately, I drew the short straw and had to man the road.cc news desk yesterday, but did anyone else go for a spin on their bank holiday?

Was it “blissful and peaceful”, or just like any other Monday morning, dodging dangerous drivers on the roads of Britain?

Finally, and be honest, who fell for road.cc’s spot of online tomfoolery? There’s bound to be at least one of you out there somewhere…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

