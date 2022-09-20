Did you ride your bike yesterday?; TV presenter slams “pure ugly, Soviet-era Russia” cycle lanes; Double rainbow for GB as Tarling and Bäckstedt win junior worlds time trials; Adam Yates signs for UAE Team Emirates + more on the live blog

Ah, morning television presenters, what are they like?

No, not Holly and Phil, I’m talking about Ireland AM presenter Muireann O’Connell, who took to Instagram this weekend – for a reason I’m yet to fully identify – to blast Ireland’s “pure ugly” cycle lanes, which she claims are turning parts of the country into “Soviet-era Russia”.

It’s not quite queue jumpgate, but we’ll take it…

O’Connell, who presents the daily morning show alongside former Ireland and British Lions rugby player Tommy Bowe (the perpetrator of the greatest Accidental Partridge moment of all time), posted a series of Instagram stories criticising Limerick’s segregated bike lanes which she described as a “blight” and “a danger to absolutely everyone”.

But don’t worry, as she has “nothing against cyclists”.

She wrote: “Limerick is like something out of Soviet-era Russia with these things. I don’t know how cars are meant to move in for ambulances. All for the cycling btw. These are just pure ugly.”

An hour after her initial post, O’Connell clarified to her 102,000 followers (hey, it’s over double road.cc’s number on Insta) that her issue with bike lanes is that Irish roads apparently aren’t wide enough for them.

“Hi guys, know they’re all over the country. Where I live in Dublin, they’re all knocked down as the road isn’t wide enough for them so no one could fit safely,” she explained.

“And they’re a blight. Europe manages to have cyclists and cars on the road but don’t make the place look like a kip. I was pointing out the massive raised concrete block on the road as well.

“For whatever reason, some counties’ councils have gone with these so the road can be a danger to absolutely everyone. Love that we are making the country look more manky by the day.

“I do know that plastic bollards can bend… not so much the concrete blocks that I saw a poor cyclist take a hopper off a few months back.

“Nothing against cyclists, just think Ireland [is] executing cycle lanes terribly.”

I can’t wait to hear Schofield’s take…