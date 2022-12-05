Five cool things for the festive 500 coming soon from Rapha x POC, Fizik, GripGrab, Universal Colours and Prime

Three wise men Five cool things. This weeks Christmas crackers include a limited-edition helmet (not suitable for sleigh riding), thermal bib-shorts to keep your ball balls warm, water-resistant overshoes and waterproof winter shoes to ward off Frosty the Snowman and a red nose short nose saddle...

Rapha and POC Ventral Lite Helmet

£240

Rapha has teamed up with POC to create this edition of the POC Ventral Lite Helmet, costing the same, but in a different colourway.

It is a lightweight and highly ventilated helmet coming in at 188g on our road.cc scales of truth (size M) which POC says is their lightest helmet so far. Could this be one of the lightest cycling helmets?

It features a scaled-back shell, lightweight liner and webbed straps to "save every gram", but doesn't contain any kind of MIPS safety system.

This helmet is available in a regular and wide fit.

> All you need to know about MIPS

www.rapha.cc

Universal Colours Chroma Thermal Merino Plus Bib Short

£160

These Thermal Merino Plus Bib Short have been tailored to "excel in wind, rain and the cold," which Universal Colours says makes them a true year-round performer. Paired with thermal leg warmers, these are "suitable for deep winter riding."

They feature a Durable Water Repellent out coating which is said to offer protection from light rain and road spray.

These bib shorts feature wide mesh bib straps which are said to be supportive and relieve pressure points across the shoulders. Ben Woodhouse has been putting these to the test to see whether they do offer "exceptional comfort."

They are available in seven sizes from XS - XXXL.

www.universalcolours.com

Fizik Tempo Artica GTX shoes

£249.99

Fizik has released two variations of the Artica GTX shoes, the Tempo and Terra. The Tempo is road-going version with a three-bolt cleat pattern.

They are windproof and waterproof winter shoes, fully insulated and fleece-lined, promising to protect you from the "most severe cold, wet weather". Overshoes and winter boots can end up looking and feeling rather clunky, but these look a bit more like regular shoes and we reckon they look pretty cool.

> Suffering cold feet? Find out how to keep your feet warm cycling through the winter

On the sole of the shoes there aren't any ventilation holes for the cold air to creep in. The Artica range uses a nylon outsole commonly found on the R5 range which, in Fizik's own words, offers "moderate stiffness for efficient pedalling."

This shoe is available in White/Black (as shown) or Black/Black for those muddier rides!

www.fizik.com

Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti Rails

£59.99

This Prime Doyenne Shorty Saddle with Ti Rails is for road use designed with Team Wiggle Spectra. This saddle has a water resistant cover, polycarbonate shell and Ti alloy rails which Prime says "is for the best combination of stiffness, strength and lightweight performance."

Your saddle is arguably the most important component on your bike so it's essential you choose the best bike saddle for you. Comfort is critical and this saddle consists of polyurethane (PU) foam padding and a central cut-out, which is said to reduce any pressure and fatigue from around your sit bones.

We review these products at RRP but this saddle is £49.99 on Wiggle at the time of writing.

www.primebikecomponents.com

GripGrab Flandrien Waterproof Knitted Road Shoe Covers

£66

The GripGrab Flandrien Waterproof Knitted Road Shoe Covers were inspired by the classic 'Belgian Bootie' – used by Flandrien riders for decades.They are knitted but feature water-resistant membrane technology said to keep you comfortable in all weather conditions.

GribGrab says these shoe covers are only suitable for road cycling shoes featuring reinforcement to the hems on the underside "to reduce wear." They may fit over your gravel or MTB shoes but the tread pattern and enhanced studs on the soles of non-road shoes will likely cause fabric damage.

With the Flandriens of course taking their name from a region of Belgium, hopfully they prove to be significantly more durable than their national football team! Check back in a couple of weeks to see what Ed has to say about these.

www.gripgrab.com

For all the latest road.cc test reports, head over to our reviews section. If you want some more advice before splashing the cash, check out our buyer's guides.