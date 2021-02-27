Bath golf club set to be transformed into bike park

A golf club in Bath is set to be transformed into a 30 acre mountain bike park.

Cycling group Pedal Progression announced last night it has won a 'lengthy tender process' to create Bath Bike Park, on the site of the former Entry Hill golf course.

Golfers previously campaigned to save the two loss-making golf courses after Bath and North East Somerset Council revealed that each round played cost taxpayers £8.

One golfer complained that a consultation on the future of the Entry Hill site was taken over by a ‘cycling lobby on steroids' after 78 per cent of respondents expressed support for turning it into a cycling centre.

Last night however Pedal Progression announced they had been succesful and were beginning work to transform the golf course.

The 30 acre site will be crisscrossed with 5km of purpose built, feature rich mountain bike trails.

It will also have a new cafe building, toilets, a bike shop selling parts and bikes and offering bike hire, repair and coaching services.

Matt George, founder, said: "We are all about getting people on bikes, giving really positive experiences and making sure people form healthy habits around exercise and cycling.

"It has always been a dream of ours to design, build and run our own bike park so when the opportunity came for us to tender for the Entry Hill site in Bath we got super excited."

He added: "So not only has the bike park got a full wealth of trails from blue trails red trails, black trails, it will also have a pump track facility and dirt jump lines.

"It is going to have a learn to ride park where balance bikes can be ridden and people can learn to ride bikes for the first time."

Pedal Progression say they hope the park will be complete by Spring 2022.