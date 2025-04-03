Cycle chief insists it “would be extremely unpleasant cycling on pedestrianised Oxford Street” amid conflict concerns – as campaigners slam “weak and wiggly” alternative routes for cyclists

London’s cycling and walking commissioner has clarified that cycling along a pedestrianised Oxford Street would be “extremely unpleasant” for people on bikes – after telling a London Assembly inquiry this week that “having thousands of cyclists going through a new pedestrianised area would not bring all these benefits that we want to see”.

Back in September, in an announcement that even “blindsided” Westminster City Council at the time, London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office announced that a 0.7 mile stretch of Oxford Road, between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, will become traffic free, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.

The pedestrianisation initiative, aimed at creating a “beautiful public space”, forms part of Khan’s bid to transform and revitalise Oxford Street, which has been affected by both the Covid-19 pandemic and the shift to online shopping, so that it can “once again become the leading retail destination in the world”.

According to the proposals, cyclists – who are a common sight on the West End street due to the lack of direct east-west alternative routes – would be banned from accessing Oxford Street during specific times, though it is likely they would be allowed to ride on it “out of hours”, with no plans currently in place to introduce a “blanket ban” on all vehicles.

Last year, the Mayor of London’s office told road.cc that it “will be working to provide alternative routes for cyclists, enhanced cycling provision, and potential cyclist access at night” if the pedestrianisation plans go ahead.

> Cyclists to be banned from Oxford Street as part of Sadiq Khan’s pedestrianisation plans, but could be allowed to cycle at night

And speaking at a London Assembly inquiry into the proposals on Wednesday, David Rowe, Transport for London’s director of infrastructure planning, clarified that the pedestrianisation scheme would only apply between certain hours.

“The other consideration, not only for cyclists, but more generally for access to Oxford Street, is that this is not going to be a blanket area where nobody is allowed,” Rowe told the meeting.

“We still need to make provision for loading and servicing [businesses] in Oxford Street. It may well be that, at certain hours over the nighttime period, that that takes place.

“Similarly you could envisage that that would allow other users such as cyclists back on to the route during these times.”

> Proposed Oxford Street cycling ban a “disaster for cycling in London,” says Andrew Gilligan

However, Will Norman, the mayor’s cycling and walking commissioner, also told the inquiry that permitting cyclists to use the street at all times would not be feasible, and would create potential conflict with pedestrians.

“Having thousands of cyclists going through a new pedestrianised area would not bring all these benefits that we want to see along Oxford Street,” Norman said.

“I think it would make it an extremely unpleasant pedestrianised area if you had 4,000 cyclists moving through there.”

But responding to the Standard’s report on his comments at the inquiry, Norman defended his remarks, writing on social media: “Absolutely! It would also be extremely unpleasant cycling on a pedestrianised Oxford Street – that's why we’re working with Westminster Council on the cycling network in the wider area.”

Part of this work involves potentially installing a new cycle lane on George Street in Marylebone, north of Oxford Street, with Westminster Council and TfL telling the inquiry that they recognise that, by diverting buses off a pedestrianised Oxford Street onto the surrounding roads, these roads would become more dangerous, and less popular, for cyclists.

> “I don’t think it should be open for cyclists”: Ned Boulting speaks out on Oxford Street cycling ban

However, some cycling campaigners aren’t impressed with the alternative routes currently on offer for people on bikes should Oxford Street be pedestrianised.

“TfL’s own strategic cycling analysis shows how important cycle routes are here. It says there are four high quality cycle routes needed in the vicinity not one,” the London Cycling Campaign’s Simon Munk told the Standard following Wednesday’s meeting.

“But so far TfL and Westminster council’s answer appears to be a weak and wiggly route far north of the ‘desire line’.

“To be clear, the only viable alternative to cycle tracks on Oxford Street is high quality, high capacity, and fairly direct routes both sides of Oxford Street, and close to it.

“More, the Oxford Street scheme will by its nature, force a conversation about the areas either side of it and the motor traffic levels they face. A double win would be to remove through traffic both sides and that could deliver cycle routes too.”