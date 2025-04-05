The Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts are a brilliant addition to your indoor setup, with a focus on the specific features needed for static cycling. I've really enjoyed wearing these on my often intense winter Zwift sessions, where they've performed significantly better than my usual bib shorts.

> Buy now: Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts for £180 from Santini

True to its usual form, the latest British winter has not been very enticing for outdoor riding, but the upside is more time to spend on the mythical roads of Richmond, Neokyo and Watopia. As a result, I've been wearing these excellent Santini bib shorts very frequently, and they've met the needs for indoor riding superbly.

2024 Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts - back.jpg (credit: road.cc)

With a focus on the key elements needed for indoor cycling, breathability and comfort, the choice of fabrics delivers a strong riding experience.

> Indoor cycling – a complete guide for 2025 and everything you need to get started

The side panels are constructed from an extremely lightweight and thin 'shuttle' fabric – a sort of woven mesh – whereas the central areas are a more conventional shorts material, primarily chosen to protect your modesty a little more, but still quite light and breathable.

2024 Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts - logo back.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The performance of these fabrics is really strong, and significantly better than my outdoor-focused bib shorts. Their lightweight nature really seems to make a difference – not the weight itself, which makes very little difference when riding indoors, but how breathable the thin fabrics are.

2024 Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts - legs front.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Chamois pad

The all-important chamois gets a thorough testing on indoor riding, with fewer spells out of the saddle, meaning an increased need for effective padding and reduction of pressure hotspots. Santini has clearly spent a lot of time designing a pad to meet these needs, and the result, the INDR, is really comfortable.

2024 Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts - chamois.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Santini claims it offers 'unparalleled comfort, efficient moisture transportation, and improved blood flow'. Personally, I found it very effective, the pad never seemed to feel damp from sweat and I always felt comfortable in the saddle, even on my lengthier sessions. It's hard to verify the 'improved blood flow' claim, but I certainly never felt any numbness.

2024 Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts - legs back.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Fit & sizing

In terms of fit, the medium sized bib shorts were exactly right for me. I'm 181cm and 70kg and the size exactly matched the recommendation from Santini's guide. For comparison with other brands, I would say the sizing is quite similar to Rapha, MAAP or Castelli race fit shorts.

2024 Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts - cuff.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The 5cm-wide elastic shoulder straps allowed the bibs to sit comfortably over the shoulders...

...while the thick grippy fabric at the ends of the legs kept the shorts in place well.

2024 Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts - cuff gripper.jpg (credit: road.cc)

The bibs sit pretty low on the belly, offering good ventilation – something that comes in handy indoors if riding with no top or an unzipped jersey.

2024 Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts - front mesh.jpg (credit: road.cc)

Value

I'm really struggling to find any weakness with these bib shorts – the only sticking point is the price. Okay, they're a premium design, but £180 seems an awful lot of money for something that will never go out the front door. I could be persuaded to fork out that amount on a pair of bibs I could use outdoors, but it's a big ask for ones that aren't versatile.

The Santini Watt indoor jersey from the same range, for example, which I've been testing with the Super Lite shorts (full review to come), would be fine for outdoor wear in warm conditions, but I don't think I'd wear these bibs outside – the fabric is super thin, so doesn't really offer any protection against the elements, plus I'd worry about it getting damaged in day to day use.

> Best turbo trainers — improve your cycling and get fitter by training indoors

Even if you were prepared to pay £180 for your indoor comfort, they're more expensive than others we've tested – such as the no-longer-available Le Col x Wahoo bib shorts, which were £150 (albeit in 2020), and some £75 Lusso Turbo Shorts, tested in 2021 but again no longer available.

We've not reviewed them, but Castelli's Insider 3 bib shorts are still available – for £135 – as are Nopinz' Subzeros, now £99.99, which Dave thought were very good.

Conclusion

To summarise, I can barely find a bad word to say about the Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts. They're comfortable from the off, and are made from some very effective lightweight fabrics along with a super-comfy indoor-specific pad that deals well with sweat. The only negative is the high price – they're excellent indoor shorts, but how much are you willing to pay for comfort?

> Buy now: Santini Super Lite Indoor Bib Shorts for £180 from Santini

Verdict

Superb pair of indoor bib shorts with lightweight, breathable fabrics and a comfortable chamois