Active travel advocates slam phone-driving fuel ‘go slow’ van driver; Tour de France teams, journalists and fans offer condolences following Copenhagen shooting + more on the live blog

Fuel protest ‘go slow’ on the M4. I’m in a van with protester Richard Dite who is leading a 30mph procession of vehicles as his horn blares the Pirates of the Caribbean theme. We’re approaching the M4 Severn Bridge. pic.twitter.com/tcztcJXTG4 — Conor Gogarty (@ConorGogarty) July 4, 2022

‘Go-slow’ protests have taken place this morning on the M4 and M5 in Wales and the southwest of England, as part of a demonstration over high fuel prices.

According to Fair Fuel UK’s head honcho, and road.cc favourite, Howard Cox, the protesters are mostly targeting three-lane motorways, reducing the speed to 30mph on two lanes while allegedly leaving the outer lane free.

Judging by this series of videos – taken by WalesOnline reporter Conor Gogarty as he travelled with demonstrator and lorry driver Richard Dite this morning – the protest also apparently involved using your phone liberally while driving, driving without a seatbelt on, driving while conducting full conversations with fellow motorists in the next lane, and failing to pay attention to which junction you were supposed to take…

The M4 protest over fuel costs is onto the Severn Bridge. Language warning. pic.twitter.com/zKIsYZFCnz — Conor Gogarty (@ConorGogarty) July 4, 2022

using a phone while driving, no seatbelt, bet he complains about insulate britain holding up ambulances too — uefa maffia (@Poch5ever) July 4, 2022

This guy was probably puce-faced with rage at the Insulate Britain motorway protests. What an absolute turnip. — UK Garage Fan (@ukgaragefan) July 4, 2022

Professional drivers, eh?

Not in full control of their vehicle, driving while operating a hand held mobile phone, failing to move left after overtaking.

Should have this one off the roads soon. Won’t need to worry about diesel prices when he’s riding a bike. — Rich Warner (@rgwarner) July 4, 2022

This guy is a danger on the road. Please submit your video evidence so that the police can prosecute him for dangerous driving whilst using a phone. — John Moore (@john_r_moore) July 4, 2022

And a wasted tankful of fuel — Alan 💙 (@Vafuncullo) July 4, 2022

Dite also told the reporter that he had been expecting “hundreds of protesters” to join his procession this morning.

Six turned up instead…

Oops.