Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray berates Sajid Javid... whose driver ignores cyclists' advanced stop line; Crime of the century + more on the live blog

Perhaps Steve Bray will have to start shouting: "Stop Brexit (and ministers' drivers ignoring cyclists' advanced stop lines)" from now on...

The prominent anti-Brexit activist, ever-present outside the Houses of Parliament, had an eventful day yesterday, so we'll forgive him for not giving the driver both barrels too. Bray's amplifiers were seized by police officers, who told him of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which came into effect on Tuesday, restricting where he can protest noisily.

All very interesting, important and newsworthy, but not very cycling-related...that was until this happened...

Sajid Javid just now in the car with armed escort behind. I’m not relenting or stopping. Nothing has changed. Up yours Priti Patel #ToryFascists pic.twitter.com/EuGzWCWD8X — Steve Bray Activist Against Brexit +Corrupt Tories (@snb19692) June 28, 2022

This Range Rover, apparently transporting health minister Sajid Javid to the Commons, took a verbal bashing from Bray...but look where it's stopped...

Advanced police driver sitting happily in the advanced cyclist stop box -great example @theJeremyVine — leicestercyclist (@leicestercylist) June 28, 2022

Stopped in the bike zone, very lawful. — Andrew Hemmens Huninga van Oostwold (@llanelliscar) June 28, 2022

As per Rule 178 of the Highway Code, informed by Laws RTA 1988 sect 36 & TSRGD Schedule 14 part 1...