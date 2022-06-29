Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray berates Sajid Javid... whose driver ignores cyclists' advanced stop line; Crime of the century + more on the live blog

Perhaps Steve Bray will have to start shouting: "Stop Brexit (and ministers' drivers ignoring cyclists' advanced stop lines)" from now on...
The prominent anti-Brexit activist, ever-present outside the Houses of Parliament, had an eventful day yesterday, so we'll forgive him for not giving the driver both barrels too. Bray's amplifiers were seized by police officers, who told him of the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Act, which came into effect on Tuesday, restricting where he can protest noisily.
All very interesting, important and newsworthy, but not very cycling-related...that was until this happened...
This Range Rover, apparently transporting health minister Sajid Javid to the Commons, took a verbal bashing from Bray...but look where it's stopped...
As per Rule 178 of the Highway Code, informed by Laws RTA 1988 sect 36 & TSRGD Schedule 14 part 1...
Advanced stop lines. Some signal-controlled junctions have advanced stop lines to allow cyclists to be positioned ahead of other traffic. Motorists, including motorcyclists, MUST stop at the first white line reached if the lights are amber or red and should avoid blocking the way or encroaching on the marked area at other times, e.g. if the junction ahead is blocked. If your vehicle has proceeded over the first white line at the time that the signal goes red, you should stop as soon as possible and MUST stop at the second white line. Allow cyclists, including any moving or waiting alongside you, enough time and space to move off when the green signal shows.
Drivers of large vehicles should stop sufficiently far behind the first white line so that they can see the whole area where cyclists may be waiting, allowing for any blind spot in front of the vehicle.