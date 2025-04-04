Chris Froome angrily takes to social media to share number plate of motorist who allegedly tried to drive into him “multiple times”, calling for her to “face the consequences”

Chris Froome has taken to social media to share the number plate of a motorist who he alleges attempted to drive into him “multiple times” as he tried to filter past during a recent training ride in the French town of Menton.

The four-time Tour de France winner also claimed that the driver in question has been “terrorising” AG Insurance -Soudal pro Urška Žigart, the current Slovenian champion and fiancée of Tadej Pogačar, and said it was “about time she faces the consequences”.

Froome, who is expected to return to racing at the Tour of the Alps later this month after fracturing his collarbone at the UAE Tour in February, was only a few kilometres into a mountainous 108km training ride in the south of France when the alleged road rage incident took place on Thursday, in Menton, near his home in Monaco.

Motorist attempts to drive into Chris Froome (credit: Chris Froome)

Posting a photo of the driver’s car and licence plate on his Instagram stories, the 39-year-old Israel-Premier Tech pro said: “This lady tried to drive into me multiple times while I was attempting to pass her.

“Apparently cyclists are NOT allowed to pass vehicles. Who knew?”

In a separate post, Froome also highlighted a sticker on the motorist’s car belonging to the Institute Arnault Tzanck, a hospital in Saint-Laurent-du-Var, just outside Nice.

“Not her working for a hospital! Is she trying to get more patients?” the former Team Sky leader posted.

Motorist attempts to drive into Chris Froome (credit: Chris Froome)

And on Friday morning, in response to a post from cycling content creator Joe Timms – who pointed out that even four-time Tour winners have “to deal with crazy drivers on the road” – Froome revealed that he’s not the only professional cyclist living on the Côte d'Azur who’s had a run-in with that particular angry motorist.

“Same woman has been terrorising Urška Žigart,” Froome claimed on X, formerly Twitter, making it clear that the driver in question is known for dangerous, erratic behaviour around cyclists.

“I doubt we are the only ones in the area that have had issues with her. About time she faces the consequences.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time Froome has experienced aggression at the hands of a driver while training near his Monaco home.

In May 2017, two months before he won his fourth and final Tour de France, Froome said he was “rammed on purpose by an impatient driver who followed me into the pavement”.

The British rider luckily emerged unscathed from that deliberate hit-and-run, though his Pinarello Dogma was damaged beyond repair.

“Pretty scary experience today. The French police have been brilliant, I have given them all the details. Just grateful I wasn't hurt,” Froome said at the time.

Chris Froome's Pinarello Dogma after hit and run (credit: Chris Froome)

He wasn’t as lucky in September 2022, however, sustaining minor injuries when he was the victim of a dooring incident while returning home from a training ride.

“I went out for a lovely Sunday ride,” Froome said following the crash. “It was stunning, lovely weather, stunning views but just before I got home, 50 metres before my front door, I got doored.

“That means as I was riding along someone in a parked car opened their door right in front of me. It was literally a metre in front of me. I didn’t even make it to my brakes. I hit the door and went flying over.”

Froome sustained a grazed hip and damage to his left elbow in the fall, which he used as an opportunity to raise awareness of the Dutch Reach technique for opening car doors, which aims to minimise the risk of similar crashes involving cyclists.