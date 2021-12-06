Cyclist's wonderfully petty karma for driver parked in bike lane; Teflon Tom Pidcock (+ Van Aert's Geordie cousin); Edinburgh Drum & Bass on the Bike; Cargo bike orchestra; Jason Kenny launches kit collection; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Cyclo-cross has been back for a while, but for casual viewers like myself Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock coming back on the scene was the cue to pay attention again. Van Aert dominated at Superprestige Boom, whetting the appetite for some monstrous head to heads against world champ Mathieu van der Poel over the festive period.
Pidcock had a slower return, finishing seventh, but all most people cared about was how he managed to keep his British national champ's jersey so clean?
"You feel like a numpty every time you do your first race of the year," Pidcock told Ineos Grenadiers' media team afterwards. "I was far away from winning, but I was good. Considering what I’ve done, I’m pleased. I had too many crashes. I’m a bit bruised now, and I’m still struggling to see.
"There are always things you can get, like putting anti-fog on my lenses, but they were still fogging up so I had had to take my glasses off and then I couldn’t see."
In the end, Van Aert made it all look very easy...
Afterwards, two-time UCI World Cup winner Toon Aerts told Sporza, "It is unbelievable what Wout van Aert has done here. We have to be honest, it could be a Christmas without victories." Just wait until Van der Poel's back too...
Wout still had enough energy for a 27kph, 123km off-road blast around northern Belgium yesterday...