Cyclist's wonderfully petty karma for driver parked in bike lane; Teflon Tom Pidcock (+ Van Aert's Geordie cousin); Edinburgh Drum & Bass on the Bike; Cargo bike orchestra; Jason Kenny launches kit collection; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Sadly this isn't an opportunity to jet off to Mallorca with Pidcock, Ganna and the rest of the Ineos Grenadiers. But hey, a Zwift ride (or five) is alright, isn't it?

The Ineos boys are out on the Balearic Island this week, starting their preparation for 2022, but will be taking time out to host rides on Zwift, with the first one scheduled for 9am GMT on Wednesday morning with Dylan van Baarle. That's a 'workout' so make sure to have some carbs if you're aiming to keep up with the Dwars door Vlaanderen winner.

Later in the day, at 5pm GMT to be precise, Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz will be hosting a social ride...just don't ask who's leading the team at the Tour de France...

Thursday's 9am workout will be led by British national champ Ben Swift, before Michał Kwiatkowski and Filippo Ganna take the social spin at half three (British time).

There's one final social ride scheduled for Friday at 9am, which will be led by Watts Occurring duo Luke Rowe and G...full details here...