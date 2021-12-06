Support road.cc

Cyclist's wonderfully petty karma for driver parked in bike lane; Teflon Tom Pidcock (+ Van Aert's Geordie cousin); Edinburgh Drum & Bass on the Bike; Cargo bike orchestra; Jason Kenny launches kit collection; Weekend round-up + more on the live blog

Happy Monday! We've another packed week of live blog action, starting with Dan Alexander in the hot seat...
Mon, Dec 06, 2021 08:52
20
14:00
Catch some off-season training with the Ineos Grenadiers (on Zwift)
2022 Bioracer Ineos Grenadiers kit Filippo Ganna 5 (1).jpeg

Sadly this isn't an opportunity to jet off to Mallorca with Pidcock, Ganna and the rest of the Ineos Grenadiers. But hey, a Zwift ride (or five) is alright, isn't it?

The Ineos boys are out on the Balearic Island this week, starting their preparation for 2022, but will be taking time out to host rides on Zwift, with the first one scheduled for 9am GMT on Wednesday morning with Dylan van Baarle. That's a 'workout' so make sure to have some carbs if you're aiming to keep up with the Dwars door Vlaanderen winner.

Later in the day, at 5pm GMT to be precise, Egan Bernal and Richard Carapaz will be hosting a social ride...just don't ask who's leading the team at the Tour de France...

2022 Bioracer Ineos Grenadiers kit Richard Carapaz 3 (1).jpeg

Thursday's 9am workout will be led by British national champ Ben Swift, before Michał Kwiatkowski and Filippo Ganna take the social spin at half three (British time).

There's one final social ride scheduled for Friday at 9am, which will be led by Watts Occurring duo Luke Rowe and G...full details here...

12:24
Cyclists in Brazil attacked with pepper spray by passing motorcyclist

A group of roughly 40 cyclists in the Brazilian city of Paulista were targeted by a passing motorcyclist who aimed pepper spray at the group. The incident was caught on camera and shared on Facebook by a member of the group who called for an end to violence against cyclists.

One of the cyclists said the attack happened two weeks ago, on November 24, when the biker in the red helmet reached into his pocket before spraying something at the group. Some of the women were left coughing and feeling sick after inhaling the spray but thankfully managed to avoid crashing, regrouping at the side of the road.

12:11
12:08
Comment of the day...Wout van Aert's Geordie cousin
Live blog comment 6/12/21

 

11:54
Drum & Bass on the Bike in Edinburgh

Quite the turnout in the Scottish capital for Dom Whiting's Drum & Bass on the Bike north of the border debut...

We'll link his official vid once it's up so you dnb heads can listen to the full set...

11:45
Get the Jason Kenny look: Nine-time Olympic medallist launches collection with HUUB Design
2021 Jason Kenny kit HUUB Design

Britain’s most decorated Olympian Jason Kenny, who is the owner of seven gold medals, now has his own cycling collection called JK9 which has been created in partnership with HUUB Design. 

The kit is designed with the aim of making cycling more accessible and enjoyable to all thanks to aerodynamically-tested fabrics which, according to HUUB Design, have been purposed for real-world speeds and not just optimised for the fast pace of the velodrome.

The Bib Shorts (£129.99) have reduced external seams for optimal aerodynamics and feature HUUB’s 6-panel anatomical cut and four-way stretch fabric for the optimal fit, as well as HUUB’s patented 3D multi-density foam chamois for a comfortable ride. The Short Sleeve Jersey (£99.99) uses wind tunnel-tested sweat-wicking fabrics and the sleeves are bonded for comfort. It also has three regular pockets and a zip pocket for storage, and reflective elements for safety.

10:44
Stolen Goat and Cycling UK's new collection to raise money for charity campaigns
Cycling UK x Stolen Goat collection

Stolen Goat is collaborating with Cycling UK for a new collection to help fund the charity’s campaigns and projects, which are aimed at helping people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities enjoy cycling safely and easily.

The new SG X Cycling UK collection includes Stolen Goat’s Bodyline jerseys, water-repellent Orkaan long-sleeved jerseys and Climb and Conquer winter jackets and matching accessories in two designs: the classic, clean looking Heritage design featuring a navy background with a simple yellow and blue stripe, as well as the Contemporary design with striking geometric lines over a blue-purple gradient fade.

The matching accessories include Orkaan arm warmers, plus neck warmers, turbo towels and even a special Baby Nik plush toy on the way – who saw that one coming? 

10:20
Teflon Tom Pidcock somehow stays pristine despite the Belgian mud (+ Wout van Aert being Wout van Aert)

Cyclo-cross has been back for a while, but for casual viewers like myself Wout van Aert and Tom Pidcock coming back on the scene was the cue to pay attention again. Van Aert dominated at Superprestige Boom, whetting the appetite for some monstrous head to heads against world champ Mathieu van der Poel over the festive period.

Pidcock had a slower return, finishing seventh, but all most people cared about was how he managed to keep his British national champ's jersey so clean?

> What do you think of the new Ineos Grenadiers kit from Bioracer?

"You feel like a numpty every time you do your first race of the year," Pidcock told Ineos Grenadiers' media team afterwards. "I was far away from winning, but I was good. Considering what I’ve done, I’m pleased. I had too many crashes. I’m a bit bruised now, and I’m still struggling to see.

"There are always things you can get, like putting anti-fog on my lenses, but they were still fogging up so I had had to take my glasses off and then I couldn’t see."

In the end, Van Aert made it all look very easy...

Afterwards, two-time UCI World Cup winner Toon Aerts told Sporza, "It is unbelievable what Wout van Aert has done here. We have to be honest, it could be a Christmas without victories." Just wait until Van der Poel's back too...

Wout still had enough energy for a 27kph, 123km off-road blast around northern Belgium yesterday...

Wout van Aert Strava

 

09:39
London Symphony Orchestra opts for e-cargo bike to navigate the capital

09:19
Weekend round-up: Islington Council threatens £50,000 fines for parking your bike, bus driver near miss, Just Eat on the M5 + more
Highbury Corner (9)

Fines were the hot topic on road.cc over the weekend...on Saturday we heard from a commuter in Hemel Hempstead calling for clearer signs after he was fined £80 for riding his bike through an area of the Hertfordshire town where cycling is prohibited.

> Review: Liv Langma Advanced SL Disc 2022

Then, on Sunday, a reader told us they were fined £75 for cycling through a pedestrian zone outside Highbury & Islington station. However, the main event was pictures of notices left on bikes parked outside the station threatening £50,000 for fly-tipping.

> Best bikepacking seat packs for gravel and mountain bikes - tried, tested and reviewed

We also had a close pass from a double decker bus driver in Buckinghamshire, Cav talking mental health, a Just Eat delivery rider taking a trip down the M5, and frustrated readers getting in touch about an anti-theft GPS crowdfunder which still has not seen a product delivered more than two years on...

08:40
Cyclist's wonderfully petty karma for driver parked in bike lane

Hopefully you all had a Mr Loophole-free weekend...he's still knocking about with some blog-worthy stuff this morning, so I can't promise he will be gone for too long.

In the meantime, here's a delicious dose of parking karma to brighten up your Monday morning. You inconvenience me and put us in danger, I'll inconvenience you. It's along the same lines as that cyclist from Minneapolis who proved a point about drivers' double standards by blocking the road, mirroring the car parked in the adjacent bike lane. Needless to say the BMW driver behind wasn't too impressed...

Today's karma-delivering rider opted for a more long-term inconvenience, moving the water-filled barriers to form a makeshift 'inconsiderate idiot enclosure'. It took "all my strength" to drag the circa 200lb (90kg) obstacles around the Ford Focus, Joshua told his Twitter followers. Amazing what you can do with the power of pettiness...

The comments didn't disappoint either...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

