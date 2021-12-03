What do you think of the new Ineos Grenadiers kit from Bioracer? Plus Cervelo, Rapha, 4iii, CeramicSpeed and + more in our weekly tech roundup

It has been another super-busy week in the world of cycling tech with bike launches from Cervelo, Storck and Mason, and loads of new clothing to tempt you. Speaking of which... Ineos Grenadiers has switched from Castelli to Bioracer kit for 2022 and the new design has just been revealed.
Ineos Grenadiers reveal new Bioracer kit for 2022
Here's what the likes of Richard Carapaz, Filippo Ganna and Tom Pidcock will be racing in next season, Ineos Grenadiers having unveiled their 2022 race kit from Bioracer.
The new design includes a textured effect to the line on the back of the jersey and a gradient on the arm. Although predominantly red and blue, the design is vaguely reminiscent of Castelli’s Team Ineos red and black kit that was introduced in 2019 in that it fades from bright at the shoulders to dark lower down the body.
Bioracer says that it created the kit in-house from start to finish. The Belgian company includes a design and print studio, protolab, motion speed centre, wind tunnel and several production sites worldwide.
The Ineos Grenadiers kit is available to pre-order now from the Ineos Grenadiers Store and the Bioracer shop. Adult jerseys start at £75 with bibshorts from £85. The full range goes on sale in January 2022.
Cervelo unveils R5-CX, its first production cyclocross bike
Cervelo provided the biggest bike launch of the week, revealing the R5-CX cyclocross bike on Thursday.
Anyone with even the vaguest interest knew the new bike was on the way, it having been ridden to two World Cup victories already. Cervelo really hasn’t been flying this one under the radar.
As the name suggests, the R5-CX is the cyclocross version of the R5 road bike which was launched back in September – again after being out in the wild with pro riders for ages.
The handling and fit are said to be unique to the R5-CX, though, based on input from Wout van Aert and Marianne Vos.
Effetto Mariposa launches eco-friendly cleaning range
Effetto Mariposa, the Swiss brand best known for its posh workshop tools, has launched a new range of cleaning and lubricating products that are said to be kind to the environment… oh, and good at looking after your bike too, of course.
The Allpine Light biodegradable bicycle cleaner is said to be effective against dirt while leaving your bike smelling of pine – which has a certain appeal to it. We’re thinking forests and Febreze but our review stash has yet to arrive so you’ll have to stay tuned to find out whether it passes the sniff test.
Acme – not Wile E Coyote’s brand of choice, another Acme – has released a new titanium adventure bike called Cam that has enough space for tyres up to 29 x 2.35in.
The South African company says: "Sure, it looks like a drop bar mountain bike, but it’s just not. With 440mm chainstays, the rear end is the same as you would get on a gravel bike. Just more traction, and more comfort."
"The 70-degree head angle is steep by modern mountain bike standards, and slack by modern gravel standards. CAM gives no toe overlap, all-day comfort and is nimble, capable, and ready to rumble."
This is the first jersey of the Giro d’Italia Virtual, an indoor cycling project developed by RCS Sport – organiser of the Giro d’Italia, among other big races – in collaboration with BKOOL.
The Giro d’Italia Virtual consists of three separate rounds, running from October to May 2022 and offers riders the opportunity to experience multiple stages of the race from home thanks to the high-definition video simulation developed by BKOOL.
The jersey, a collaboration between Castelli and Technogym, is designed specifically for indoor riding.
Mason Cycles – or Mason Progressive Cycles, if you want to be formal – has released its first hardtail mountain bike and those ruff ’n’ tuff dirt monkeys over at off.road.cc been thrashing around the hills on it.
The steel Raw is quick and nimble, which comes as no surprise because that Dom Mason is a smart lad.
This is the most popular tech video we’ve shown you this week, explaining a few things you might not know about steering and balance. If you missed it before, take a look.
Storck adds Classified’s Powershift shifting system to top-end gravel bike
We’ve shown you Classified’s Powershift a few times – a two-speed wireless electronic hub gear system that works alongside a cassette, doing away with the need for a front derailleur. The idea is that it allows for super-fast shifting even under full load.
We’ve heard of a few brands, including Pilot and M83, speccing Powershift over the past few weeks, and now Germany’s Storck has joined them, offering the latest version of its high-end Grix.2 gravel bike with Classified’s system.
More mounts for accessories have also been included on the Grix.2 to improve the suitability for everyday use and bikepacking.
The Classified Powershift system is combined on the GRIX.2 with gravel-specific SRAM Force XPLR components. The bike is priced at €6,399 (around £5,435).
We’ve had loads of winter clothing news this week, starting with the arrival of La Passione’s collection of winter jackets, tights and thermal jersey options across its premium Prestige, comfortable Club and women’s-specific Grace lines.
In the top-end Prestige line, for example, you’ve got two top half layers. La Passione says the Winter Jacket (£160) offers excellent temperature regulation thanks to its compact and elastic membrane fabric.
The Thermal Jersey (£110), on the other hand, consists of a highly elasticated soft fleece fabric for keeping the body warm.
Cafe du Cycliste adds Morgane long sleeve jersey to Atelier collection
If you’re after something more flamboyant, Cafe du Cycliste has added limited edition Morgane long sleeve jerseys (£186) to its Atelier collection.
Available in both men’s and women’s race-fitting cuts and two different patterns — Tangerine Blossom and Wading Birds — this jersey is made from a high stretch ribbed fabric that Cafe du Cycliste says performs well during periods of intense effort.
Vaela reveals ‘first urban cyclewear exclusively for women’
Startup brand Vaela says that it aims to make ‘womenswear that works fantastically on and off a bike’
“Our clothes are super comfortable; they avoid bum cleavage, tight shoulders and uncomfortable seams,” says Vaela. “They have reflective elements that are visible only when you want them to be, they have stretch where required, and they’re durable and crumple-free.”
Vaela also says it’s working hard to be sustainable and will be donating two per cent of its revenue to charities that are aligned with its overall mission to promote women’s cycling.
The first collection includes a Cotton Jacket (£195 on pre-order) and Jeans (£120 on pre-order).
We’ve noticed you’re using an ad blocker. If you like road.cc, but you don’t like ads, please consider subscribing to the site to support us directly. As a subscriber you can read road.cc ad-free, from as little as £1.99.
If you don’t want to subscribe, please turn your ad blocker off. The revenue from adverts helps to fund our site.
If you’ve enjoyed this article, then please consider subscribing to road.cc from as little as £1.99. Our mission is to bring you all the news that’s relevant to you as a cyclist, independent reviews, impartial buying advice and more. Your subscription will help us to do more.
Mat has been in cycling media since 1996, on titles including BikeRadar, Total Bike, Total Mountain Bike, What Mountain Bike and Mountain Biking UK, and he has been editor of 220 Triathlon and Cycling Plus. Mat has been road.cc technical editor for over a decade, testing bikes, fettling the latest kit, and trying out the most up-to-the-minute clothing. We send him off around the world to get all the news from launches and shows too. He has won his category in Ironman UK 70.3 and finished on the podium in both marathons he has run. Mat is a Cambridge graduate who did a post-grad in magazine journalism, and he is a winner of the Cycling Media Award for Specialist Online Writer. Now pushing 50, he's riding road and gravel bikes most days for fun and fitness rather than training for competitions.
"Look Mum, no hands"...
I never understand why reviews of clothing, helmets and the like refer to the 'fit' of the item....
You make a fair point. I was surprised by the leniency of that sentence. And the bit I really can't believe is that he seems to still be working...
Bring it on. Considering riding on closed roads will typically add £100 to the price of a sportive. If I could pay £100 to cycle on traffic free...
people who make mirrors never look back? I suppose "don't get high on your own supply!" is a thing
That's the first INEOS kit I've actually liked. I think it's more because of the BioRacer link as I like their stuff....
Or don't have a lot of immediate family.
Yep, you could argue that. But I think if it does go to court, the fact they'd had a conversation with an enforcement officer would probably sway...
The D-lock crazed the window (well the parts that didn't shatter)...
I see your barrier attacking a lorry and raise you a gantry trying to decapitate a lorry https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-59518516