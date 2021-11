Why's there a bike in the road? If cyclists acted like drivers; Egan Bernal targets second yellow jersey; That awful emoji jacket is back; No space for cycle lanes?; Black Friday with a difference; Sea-inspired frame colours + more on the live blog

You can tell I'm back from holiday...we've got a local paper letter about those pesky cyclists breaking the rules of the road for your afternoon live blog entertainment.

Today's comes from the York Press. A.P.Cox wrote in to take issue with the news outlet's feature on the most dangerous roads for cyclists in the area. Hardly a bucket list travel guide, I know, but whatever...

The letter in full is here...but a couple of personal highlights..."What it did not say is why these roads are dangerous for those on bicycles. Could it be that the cause is cyclists weaving in and out of traffic to get to the front of the queue when they are unable to get onto the footpath because of pedestrians getting in their way?

"Or perhaps cyclists ignoring red lights and cycling through lines of traffic going in the opposite direction? Another survey should be done listing the most dangerous footpaths for pedestrians caused by cyclists riding on footpaths to avoid red traffic lights."

What a brilliant piece of entertainment that was...

The comments weren't too bad either if you want some more bingo and a local winning 'Guess The Author Before You See The Name'.