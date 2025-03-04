“No housing? No problem”: Cyclist baffled why brakes no longer work after shocking DIY cable botch job – then complains mechanic charged him too much; Van der Poel returns to racing – but no Strade Bianche, team says + more on the live blog

Another day, another live blog, another DIY mechanical horror story – that had quite a few of us in the road.cc office making involuntary noises…

Yikes. And you thought there was only one kind of housing crisis going on at the moment.

This extreme – and inane – form of bike fettling, described by the ever-reliable Trench Tales as “some absolutely outstanding front brake BS”, was part of the owner’s attempt to “improve” his machine, apparently… by just ditching all that completely useless brake cable housing, naturally.

If by ‘improve’, he meant making his e-mountain bike extremely dangerous, then great job (wait until Adrian Chiles hears about this).

“The guy told me he had been ‘changing/ improving things on the bike’. He told me he doesn’t understand why the brakes don’t work anymore,” the baffled mechanic posted on Instagram after being presented with that monstrosity.

“Basically, he just removed the WHOLE housing of the front brake cable. He also removed the end cap of the rear housing, causing it to shrink and decompose.

“He was 100 per cent serious. And at the end, he told me what I charged him was too much.”

Classic. And it turns out everyone else is just as bemused by those cable shenanigans.

“On a suspension fork no less,” one Instagram user commented, amid a plethora of “Oh My” and “Wow” remarks and exasperated GIFs.

“Dude is out here innovating and disrupting,” another, more glass half full, commenter said, while Jason promised: “I’m doing this to all my bikes today”.

Just don’t give off about the price when it all goes wrong, alright?

Meanwhile, in the road.cc group chat, the dismay was palpable.

“I make fun of my own bike-fettling skills (or lack of),” said writer and bike reviewer Simon Withers, “But sheesh, what planet was that person on?!”

Sure, who needs housing anyway?