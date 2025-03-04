Support road.cc

Live blog

“No housing? No problem”: Cyclist baffled why brakes no longer work after shocking DIY cable botch job – then complains mechanic charged him too much; Van der Poel returns to racing – but no Strade Bianche, team says + more on the live blog

It’s Tuesday – and Mathieu van der Poel is back in action! And so is Ryan Mallon, kind of… If you count chatting rubbish about the latest cycling news and views on the live blog, that is
Tue, Mar 04, 2025 09:49
“No housing? No problem”: Cyclist baffled why brakes no longer work after shocking DIY cable botch job – then complains mechanic charged him too much; Van der Poel returns to racing – but no Strade Bianche, team says + more on the live blogCyclist removes front brake cable housing in shocking botch job (Trench Tales, Instagram)
09:08
“No housing? No problem”: Cyclist baffled why brakes no longer work after shocking DIY cable botch job – then complains that mechanic who fixed issue charged him too much

Another day, another live blog, another DIY mechanical horror story – that had quite a few of us in the road.cc office making involuntary noises…

Yikes. And you thought there was only one kind of housing crisis going on at the moment.

This extreme – and inane – form of bike fettling, described by the ever-reliable Trench Tales as “some absolutely outstanding front brake BS”, was part of the owner’s attempt to “improve” his machine, apparently… by just ditching all that completely useless brake cable housing, naturally.

If by ‘improve’, he meant making his e-mountain bike extremely dangerous, then great job (wait until Adrian Chiles hears about this).

“The guy told me he had been ‘changing/ improving things on the bike’. He told me he doesn’t understand why the brakes don’t work anymore,” the baffled mechanic posted on Instagram after being presented with that monstrosity.

“Basically, he just removed the WHOLE housing of the front brake cable. He also removed the end cap of the rear housing, causing it to shrink and decompose.

“He was 100 per cent serious. And at the end, he told me what I charged him was too much.”

Classic. And it turns out everyone else is just as bemused by those cable shenanigans.

“On a suspension fork no less,” one Instagram user commented, amid a plethora of “Oh My” and “Wow” remarks and exasperated GIFs.

“Dude is out here innovating and disrupting,” another, more glass half full, commenter said, while Jason promised: “I’m doing this to all my bikes today”.

Just don’t give off about the price when it all goes wrong, alright?

Meanwhile, in the road.cc group chat, the dismay was palpable.

“I make fun of my own bike-fettling skills (or lack of),” said writer and bike reviewer Simon Withers, “But sheesh, what planet was that person on?!”

Sure, who needs housing anyway?

11:17
Can I upload this U-turn to Strava?

Strava users can once again share links across the app, after the social fitness giant U-turned on its unpopular decision to remove URL links, hailing “significant improvements” in spam detection and prevention systems in recent months.

Strava app icon in iPhone

10:35
No Strade Bianche for Mathieu van der Poel, team says – as Arnaud De Lie and Paul Magnier join Dutch superstar on Le Samyn start list

Today’s the day, folks. After another imperiously dominant winter on the cyclocross bike, as we reported yesterday, Mathieu van der Poel is set to make a surprise early return to road racing today at Le Samyn, the Walloon cobbled race that serves as an epilogue to Belgium’s Opening Weekend.

The 30-year-old was initially planning to kick off his road season at Tirreno-Adriatico next week, but has now instead opted for an early leg loosener on the slightly more forgiving pavé of Wallonia as he begins his monument preparation.

However, despite Van der Poel’s early return to action spawning speculation that Strade Bianche – the race he won in blistering fashion in 2021 – could be on the cards this Saturday, Alpecin’s co-manager Christoph Roodhooft has come along to spoil the party, telling Het Nieuwsblad that Tuscany’s iconic gravel classic will not make it onto his Dutch star’s programme.

Mathieu van der Poel Strade Bianche Canyon Aeroad (CORVOS/SWPix.com)

(Cor Vos/SWPix.com)

Instead, Van der Poel will follow his season debut at Le Samyn with an Italian double whammy of Tirreno-Adriatico and Milan-Samremo, which he won in 2023, before turning his attention to the Flemish classics in late March and a hugely anticipated showdown with Tadej Pogačar.

Nevertheless, with his Alpecin-Deceuninck teammate Jasper Philipsen arguably emerging as the man of Opening Weekend, taking third at Omloop and a long-awaited victory at Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne after a stuttering start to the season, Van der Poel’s social media proclamation that the “itch” to race was getting too strong will surely send an ominous shiver down the spines of Alpecin’s rivals.

Among those rivals this afternoon will be Belgian champion Arnaud De Lie and Soudal Quick-Step’s in-form wunderkind Paul Magnier, fresh off second at Omloop on Saturday.

Paul Magnier wins stage one, 2024 Tour of Britain Men (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

 (Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

“Second place is a bit frustrating, especially as I was so close, but at the end of the day, it’s a podium in my first cobbled classic,” 20-year-old Magnier said at the weekend.

“So, at the same time, I am happy with this result after a hard race and an equally hard sprint in the headwind. It’s a good result for us and for our confidence to kick off the classics. Now I will focus on Le Samyn and hopefully I will be in the position to fight for a good result also there.”

10:59
Pog Punk

Speaking of Strade Bianche and a certain world champion, it looks like Tadej Pogačar and Urška Žigart’s build-up to this weekend’s Tuscan classic is of the pleasant, relaxed variety, at least judging by his latest sunny Instagram training and coffee stop video.

Not jealous at all…

And cheers Tadej for ditching the usual rap Insta soundtrack and for catering to us pop punk (or should that be Pog punk?) millennials with a smattering of mid-90s Green Day…

09:51
“If they really wanted to clean up the sport, they should have stayed and done something about it. They knew what was going on all along, they were there when all the big scandals happened”

Following last week’s news that Rabobank is returning to professional cycling as the jersey sponsor of its old Visma-Lease a Bike squads, road.cc spoke to the team’s former leader Michael Rasmussen – an ex-pro synonymous with the Dutch bank’s scandal-laden years in charge – to discuss what’s changed in pro cycling since 2012, and why Rabobank should never have left in the first place: 

Michael Rasmussen and his Rabobank teammates during the 2007 Tour de France

“If they really wanted to clean up the sport, they should have stayed”: Rabobank’s return to pro cycling – decade after leaving due to doping scandals – a “no brainer”, says Michael Rasmussen

Ryan Mallon

OldRidgeback | 40 min ago
Removing the cable outers, what a smart way to reduce weight! I see the routing also ensures the shortest cable can be used, another way to lower weight. Maybe he could start drilling the forks and frame to make his bike lighter still?

ROOTminus1 replied to OldRidgeback | 31 min ago
He should apply the drillium technique to save weight on that big heavy battery, it's so bulky too, aero holes will help.

