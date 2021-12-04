Just Eat cyclist spotted riding along M5 hard shoulder

A Just Eat delivery rider was caught on a motorist's dash cam cycling along the hard shoulder of the M5 motorway as vehicles sped past at 70mph. Driver Paul Elliot told Mail Online he spotted the cyclist as he travelled between the M6 junction 8 and M5 southbound junction 1 in Birmingham on November 30.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Police said they had reviewed the footage and would be carrying out enquiries.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from Just Eat said the company could not confirm the cyclist was a worker "without seeing their face" and said it had "no reports of anyone from Just Eat down the motorway."

National Highways traffic officer Dave Harford told the online new website, "The M5 is a really busy motorway and this type of activity is not only illegal but it's also reckless. We'd always remind people to familiarise themselves with the law before setting off."

Back in 2017 a cyclist pedalled for three days to defend himself at Exeter Magistrates' Court after being stopped by police on the M5, where he had been spotted cycling on the hard shoulder.

Balin Hobbs said it is against his spiritual beliefs to be driven in petrol or diesel vehicles, but insisted he had not intended to use the motorway for his cycle from Bristol to London. Hobbs was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £20 victim surcharge.

Cyclist on motorway sightings are surprisingly common with many blaming incorrect directions from mapping apps, including this one from March where a rider was photographed pedalling past a 'Report of Cyclist' sign.

In July, a Deliveroo delivery cyclist was spotted using the M8 near Glasgow after his sat nav took him down the "wrong road".