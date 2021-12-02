Support road.cc

Live blog

Mr Loophole fury at perfectly legal two abreast cyclists "riding with impunity" (+ Surrey traffic cops aren't impressed); Cattle grid conundrum; Van Aert hopes to make peace with Remco; Josh Quigley set for round the world finale + more on the live blog

It's Thursday and Dan Alexander is in the hot seat for all your live blog needs...
Thu, Dec 02, 2021 09:07
Mr Loophole fury at perfectly legal two abreast cyclists
14:37
14:17
Tickets for Eroica Britannia on sale 9am Monday 6 December

Tickets for the cycling lifestyle festival Eroica Britannia at Goodwood go on sale from Monday at 9am. The event involves family-friendly fun, cycling heritage and live music over the weekend of 6-7 August 2022.

It is a celebration of Sussex and cycling’s past, with three rides across the South Downs, starting and finishing at Goodwood’s famous motor circuit. On Saturday, visitors can participate in various activities at the motor circuit, where there will be live DJs and bands, pop-up shops, cocktail bars and food stalls.

On Sunday, 'The Ride' ticket holders have a choice of three routes: a 25-mile all abilities route, as well as 60 and 100-mile options. All the routes will take in Goodwood’s iconic hill climb and pass the historic 1982 UCI World Championships finish line at the top of Kennel Hill.

14:12
12:11
Mr Loophole taken back to school by Surrey traffic cops

As the saying goes...cometh the hour, cometh the regional roads policing unit armed with facts and a no-nonsense attitude...

The Surrey traffic cops were quickly on the scene of the Mr Loophole road safety horror show, and got back to him about both his posts: the video of the two abreast group ride and this questionable interpretation of the news cyclist deaths had spiked on rural A roads.

 In reply to the video, the Surrey cops echoed much of the sentiment seen elsewhere in the replies...

11:26
Josh Quigley touches down in Texas after brief lost bike scare

Josh Quigley's attempt to finally complete his round the world cycle two years later gets underway tomorrow. Today he took some time to return to the Texas Neuro Rehab Centre where he was treated after a driver collided with him while travelling at 70mph.

There was a brief scare when his bike didn't arrive in Austin...

11:20
Rapha partners with All In Racing on #RainbowLaces and socks
Rapha rainbow socks

Rapha and All In Racing have produced limited edition Rainbow Socks in support of #RainbowLaces day on Wednesday 8th December. All In Racing is a new initiative within competitive cycling which aims to help the sport become more inclusive for LGBTQ+ people.

Stonewall's #RainbowLaces campaign, which runs in December every year, has support from football’s Premier League but until now has held a lower profile in endurance sports. 

All In Racing and Rapha are bringing #RainbowLaces to the new Clanfield Cross cyclocross event in Hampshire on Saturday 11th December. They are providing a free pair of Rainbow Socks to anyone in the Men’s and Women’s Elite UCI races who would like to show support for LGBTQ+ inclusion.

Anyone else racing the Clanfield Cross event can request socks via the All In Racing website.

In addition, 120 pairs of socks are publicly available for sale at £10 (including postage) through the All In Racing website. To mark the #RainbowLaces day, on Wednesday 8th December at 6.30pm, Josh Jones from All In Racing will host an open Zwift ride with journalist Myles Warwood, where they will chat about the initiative.

 All In Racing will formally launch in spring 2022.

10:27
"I've never been angry, I was disappointed": Wout van Aert hopes to clear the air with Remco Evenepoel over World Championships tactics
Wout Van Aert on Stage 11 of 2021 Tour de France picture credit A.S.O., Pauline Ballet

Wout van Aert says he's keen to move on from the disappointment of failing to win the rainbow jersey at his home World Championships. Much of the narrative was around young starlet Remco Evenepoel apparently ignoring team orders to attack with 180km to go.

It then emerged Remco had skipped the post-race debrief, where Van Aert had hoped to address the decision. The Jumbo-Visma rider told HLN before the Kristallen Fiets award ceremony the pair hadn't addressed their concerns since..."It hasn't happened for the time being, because right after the World Championships, I didn't really care about it. I was disappointed with myself and for the group, because I hadn't been able to deliver," Van Aert told former rider Dirk De Wolf.

"Remco then chose not to attend the debriefing. That was a pity. After that, the season was soon over and everyone took a vacation. I've never been angry. I was disappointed because I just didn't think it was smart to spark a controversy in the media afterwards. But you're right: we need to sort it out because we will often be in national teams together."

09:37
Let's get all the Mr Loophole stuff out the way early...

You've had one Mr Loophole post already, let's get this one out the way too...for a slightly different interpretation of the official data, check out Simon's deep dive into the numbers from yesterday... 

09:25
Aberdeenshire farm crowned Tour of Britain land art competition winner for its creative straw bale display
Tour of Britain land art winner (Image Dr Jenna Ross/ToB)

Wout van Aert may have won the race, but Craskins Farm in Aberdeenshire won the people's Tour of Britain prize. The work of Dr Jenna Ross, parents Brian and Alison and brother Stewart, this 'mini peloton', made from straw bales and recycled materials collected from roadside verges around the farm, has been awarded the 2021 AJ Bell Tour of Britain national land art prize.

The judging panel, which included AJ Bell Tour of Britain race director Mick Bennett, chose the display for its novelty factor as well as its environmental credentials. Ned Boulting commented on the display during the ITV4 live coverage of the race, saying: "Cycling fans have used bales to represent bicycles for decades and I’ve never seen as inventive a use as that!" Big praise from a man who sees the best of what the French have to offer every year at the Tour.

Dr Ross had previously made a straw bale display in support of the NHS, and the mini peloton was repurposed into a Halloween display after the race had passed. "It was such a pleasure to have this world-renowned event come to our very special corner of the world," Dr Ross said.

"The art was inspired by my younger brother, Duncan, who is registered blind and is passionate about cycling. Unfortunately the pandemic massively impacted his ability to get on his bike due to the social distancing challenges of a tandem bike. So this was for him!" 

09:24
Mr Loophole fury at perfectly legal two abreast cyclists "riding with impunity"

The new Highway Code changes have been announced, we'll be bringing you all the details ASAP. In that context, Mr Loophole timed his latest anti-cyclist rant perfectly, sharing a video of a group ride travelling safely along a narrow, twisty country road. Mr Loophole, real name Nick Freeman, claimed the riders were three abreast and holding up traffic at 20mph when drivers could have been going 60mph...

In the video shared to his Twitter followers, Freeman can be heard saying, "So here we are now on a 60mph derestricted road with seven cyclists two abreast, not going to give way so all the cars have to go at 19 or 20mph because they've got no intention of moving over...and there's no means of holding them to account. What they're doing is completely illegal.

"This is not right and why we need to know who they are. They're cycling without consideration for other road users, we factually know that is correct, but who is it? We've no idea because there's no means of identifying them."

> Rural A roads are where cyclists are most likely to be killed, road.cc analysis reveals

The lawyer seemed to ignore the fact the road would not have been suitable for travelling at 60mph regardless of how many cyclists were using it...something many pointed out in the numerous replies to the post...

He also seemed oblivious to the reason that most of us ride two abreast — it's safer for those on bikes and easier for motorists to overtake because it shortens the overtaking distance in half...if only the group had been riding single file, Mr Loophole could have got round on those tight bends...

He's got history with this sort of thing. Last year, Mr Loophole claimed cyclists were "abusing" rules on riding two abreast. While earlier this year he started a petition calling for all cyclists to be insured.

Mr Loophole, save us all some time and have a read of our 'Why do cyclists ride two abreast?' explainer...

Dan Alexander

Dan joined road.cc as live blog editor last year. He has previously written about various sports including football and boxing for the Daily Express and covered the weird and wonderful world of non-league football for The Non-League Paper. Part of the generation inspired by the 2012 Olympics, Dan has been enjoying life on two wheels ever since and spends his weekends exploring the south of England.

