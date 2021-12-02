Mr Loophole fury at perfectly legal two abreast cyclists "riding with impunity" (+ Surrey traffic cops aren't impressed); Cattle grid conundrum; Van Aert hopes to make peace with Remco; Josh Quigley set for round the world finale + more on the live blog

Took this video(from passenger seat) on 60mph road. Forced to travel in line of traffic at 20mph due to obstruction caused by cyclists ahead riding 3 abreast. Anonymous and cycling with impunity. Law should be changed to force them to drop into single file when vehicles behind pic.twitter.com/u3Qt9mRTQu — Nick Freeman (@TheMrLoophole) December 1, 2021

The new Highway Code changes have been announced, we'll be bringing you all the details ASAP. In that context, Mr Loophole timed his latest anti-cyclist rant perfectly, sharing a video of a group ride travelling safely along a narrow, twisty country road. Mr Loophole, real name Nick Freeman, claimed the riders were three abreast and holding up traffic at 20mph when drivers could have been going 60mph...

In the video shared to his Twitter followers, Freeman can be heard saying, "So here we are now on a 60mph derestricted road with seven cyclists two abreast, not going to give way so all the cars have to go at 19 or 20mph because they've got no intention of moving over...and there's no means of holding them to account. What they're doing is completely illegal.

"This is not right and why we need to know who they are. They're cycling without consideration for other road users, we factually know that is correct, but who is it? We've no idea because there's no means of identifying them."

The lawyer seemed to ignore the fact the road would not have been suitable for travelling at 60mph regardless of how many cyclists were using it...something many pointed out in the numerous replies to the post...

So… 1. It’s a limit, not a target… those bends aren’t 60mph.

2. No safe place to pass till suddenly the video ends.

3. Also, as Mr Loophole… you must also think horse riders and pedestrians are anonymous to?

4. Non this matters as you can't safely overtake no matter what. — Thomas O. Cornwallis (@UrbanistTOC) December 1, 2021

You should only overtake when safe to do so, not when you feel impatient. Single file wouldn't have allowed you to overtake safely. For a lawyer, its impressive how little you know — Herzberg (@herzberg19) December 1, 2021

He also seemed oblivious to the reason that most of us ride two abreast — it's safer for those on bikes and easier for motorists to overtake because it shortens the overtaking distance in half...if only the group had been riding single file, Mr Loophole could have got round on those tight bends...

Took this photo from a bus on 30mph road. Forced to travel in line of traffic at 3mph due to obstruction caused by drivers in single occupancy cars with seating 2 abreast. Driving with impunity. Law should be changed to force them to pull over when busses are behind. pic.twitter.com/h6LEMNj2hg — Asclepius (@NaturalMessiah) December 1, 2021

He's got history with this sort of thing. Last year, Mr Loophole claimed cyclists were "abusing" rules on riding two abreast. While earlier this year he started a petition calling for all cyclists to be insured.

Mr Loophole, save us all some time and have a read of our 'Why do cyclists ride two abreast?' explainer...