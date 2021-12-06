Near Miss of the Day 673: “Way too close to ignore” – impatient driver brushes past cyclist

We’re off to south London in our Near Miss of the Day series today, with a video showing the moment an impatient van driver trying to beat a motorist on his right to get away from a set of traffic lights brushed against a cyclist waiting at the junction with his wing mirror.

The incident happened in Tulse Hill where Norwood Road crosses the A205 South Circular Road with the cyclist, road.cc reader Dennis, catching up with the driver a couple of hundred yards down the road to let him know how close he had been and eliciting an apology.

Meanwhile, motorists behind who were clearly also in a rush to get somewhere beeped their horns.

You can also see in the still picture above how another cyclist who most likely had been riding behind Dennis and may well have seen the close pass has stopped, presumably to offer assistance should the situation escalate – such support from fellow riders being common in situations like this on the capital’s roads, where everyone will have experienced being put in danger by drivers.

“So this guy tried to beat the other car from position on the left,” Dennis told us. “So he decided to rush up and passed me with a few inches to spare almost hitting my right handlebar.

“It was sooo close that I felt his side mirror brushing my ears and top shoulder.

“Like I said, I’m normally used to close passes but this was way too close to ignore,” he added.

