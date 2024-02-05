“If we must have more trams, let them take space from cars”: Cyclists “horrified” at plans to replace bike path with new tram line; Paris votes to triple SUV parking fees; Štybar “shed tears” during final home worlds; Bikeayo Saka + more on the live blog

Cyclists in Edinburgh have again criticised plans to remove a 2km-long section of a popular active travel path in favour of a new “transformational” tram line – arguing that “less car use is the goal”, not the destruction of green, cycling space – after councillors voted to put two potential options for the tram route to consultation, while stressing that the proposals will be presented to the public “objectively”.

Last week, we reported that councillors were considering a recommended £2bn north-south tram line through Edinburgh city centre from Granton to the BioQuarter, which would extend the existing network between Newhaven and Edinburgh Airport and finally incorporate a line first planned around two decades ago during the city’s initial tram project.

Since then, the Roseburn cycle path has established itself as a popular active travel corridor in the city, with the council last year beginning work on a £12.5 million scheme to improve connections for cyclists between the path and the Union Canal.

However, the recommended proposal for the new tram route involves removing two kilometres from the cycle path and incorporating it into the tram network (a walking route will still co-exist alongside the tram line, but cyclists will be “discouraged” from using it), a design that has sparked a backlash from cycling and active travel campaigners in the city and prompted the Liberal Democrats to launch a ‘Save the Telford/Roseburn path’ petition.

A second, alternative route, known as the Orchard Brae Corridor, has also been touted, though councillors have noted that this second option’s drawbacks also include the possible removal of existing cycling infrastructure and limited opportunity to build new protected bike lanes.

On Thursday, while approving the start of a 12-week public consultation on the proposals, the City of Edinburgh Council noted that while the Roseburn route is the “preferred” design for the new tram line, the consultation “should present objectively the pros and cons of both routes”.

Daisy Narayanan, head of placemaking and mobility for the council, told the meeting that the Roseburn and Orchard Brae routes were “not equal options in any shape or form” and that the decision to recommend Roseburn as the ‘preferred’ option came after extensive discussions between officials.

She added that Roseburn Path would “no longer” be “a key cycle route”, and said that while bikes would not be “banned” once the new line was completed, the path would “not provide the same level of cycling experience as it does now”, due to an abundance of “pinch points”.

Nigel Bagshaw, a former Edinburgh Green Party councillor who now represents sustainable transport charity Transform Scotland, also agreed that the Roseburn option “provides greater flexibility as it will facilitate interchange with the public transport network at Haymarket”.

However, he also conceded that the partial loss of the Roseburn corridor as an active travel route “is a concern”.

“As an organisation we would strongly support the plans to review whether there is any prospect for retaining walking and cycling provision along the Roseburn Corridor,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lib Dem councillor Hal Osler told the meeting that she had received a “wave” of emails from residents who were “horrified” at the possibility of losing a “precious linear park green corridor”, especially considering the presence of an alternative option.

And Jakob Assarsson, speaking behalf of Friends of Dalry Cemetery, called into question the council’s commitment to reducing car use in Edinburgh, pointing out that the tram line proposals only seemed to impact cycling and green space, and were based purely on financial concerns.

Trams, he said, “should not come at the expense of an existing world-class nature corridor – with bats, hedgehogs, owls, and badgers, all protected species, throughout – and an extremely popular active travel route.

“If we must have more trams, let them take space from cars. Less car use is the goal.

“Clearly the Roseburn option is preferred because it is anticipated to be less expensive. But only in monetary terms. Not in terms of the quality of the city, the physical and mental health of its inhabitants, and the wellbeing of its nature.”

With the construction process expected to take 11 years, I suspect this debate could rumble on for a while yet…