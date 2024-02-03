Near Miss of the Day 890: Scaffolding truck driver makes very close pass on cyclist

Is there anything worse as a cyclist than being squeezed in the inside of a lorry with railings to your left, so you have no way of getting out of what could very much be a life-threatening situation?

No. It is honestly the most frightening situation you could be in.

And it’s exactly the one that road.cc reader Daniel found himself in one morning while cycling on Crouch Hill in London.

“Scaffolders are rushing to work,” he told us. “In my opinion, the most dangerous lorries on the road.

“Squeezed between the truck and the guardrail, there was no room for escape, there was no room for mistake.

“It was a difficult situation for me. A less experienced cyclist could have been in big trouble,” he added.

“I was frightened. Reported to the police. Email sent to the company with no response so far,” he added.

> Near Miss of the Day turns 100 — Why do we do the feature and what have we learnt from it?

Over the years road.cc has reported on literally hundreds of close passes and near misses involving badly driven vehicles from every corner of the country – so many, in fact, that we’ve decided to turn the phenomenon into a regular feature on the site. One day hopefully we will run out of close passes and near misses to report on, but until that happy day arrives, Near Miss of the Day will keep rolling on.

If you’ve caught on camera a close encounter of the uncomfortable kind with another road user that you’d like to share with the wider cycling community please send it to us at info [at] road.cc or send us a message via the road.cc Facebook page.

If the video is on YouTube, please send us a link, if not we can add any footage you supply to our YouTube channel as an unlisted video (so it won't show up on searches).

Please also let us know whether you contacted the police and if so what their reaction was, as well as the reaction of the vehicle operator if it was a bus, lorry or van with company markings etc.

> What to do if you capture a near miss or close pass (or worse) on camera while cycling