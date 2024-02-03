Near Miss of the Day 890: Scaffolding truck driver makes very close pass on cyclist

Is there anything worse as a cyclist than being squeezed in the inside of a lorry with railings to your left, so you have no way of getting out of what could very much be a life-threatening situation?
No. It is honestly the most frightening situation you could be in.
And it’s exactly the one that road.cc reader Daniel found himself in one morning while cycling on Crouch Hill in London.
“Scaffolders are rushing to work,” he told us. “In my opinion, the most dangerous lorries on the road.
“Squeezed between the truck and the guardrail, there was no room for escape, there was no room for mistake.
“It was a difficult situation for me. A less experienced cyclist could have been in big trouble,” he added.
“I was frightened. Reported to the police. Email sent to the company with no response so far,” he added.
My initial reaction is thank god Daniel is in one piece, not ripped to shreds between the railings and the truck.
I'm glad that it has been reported to the police and the company, and frankly, that driver needs to lose his licence. If that means he loses his job, tough.
Please keep us updated.
Of course as we all know, the driver will not lose his licence and very probably won't face any action from either the police or his company.
Now that I've said this...
I don't know why it is but scaffolding lorry drivers are (in my experience) undoubtedly the worst and most dangerous commercial vehicle drivers in London, I would reckon about 30% of my scary encounters with large vehicles each year are with them. The one illustrated above is a real shocker, surely even the most one-eyed police assessor would have to take further action.
By the way, can we lay off the usual "should've been in primary" criticisms on this one, for those who don't know it Crouch Hill has an average grade of 4.4% ramping up to almost 10% maximum, so for the average commuter who might be climbing at 10 km/h or less taking primary there at rush-hour really isn't a practical consideration, however much we have the right to do so.
Nah! No bike was seen in the video, so no close pass happened, innit? Moreover, m'lud, my client drove outside the bounds indicated by the cycle lane markings painted on the road.
Will be fascinated to see if London plod come up with the same excuse as Thames Valley Police
Scaffold drivers tend to be scaffolders first and drivers second.
No excuse for driving like a cocksocket though, as clearly the case in this video.
Drivers like that need to be removed from the roads ... however we all know that the likelihood of that is slim to almost non-existent; unless of course they do it to a police officer, and then every book going will be thrown.
If motorists didn't want me taking primary they'd build me a cycle lane.