BMC goes all-in on integration with new Teammachine SLR

Despite describing the Teammachine R as “one bike to rule them all” when it launched in 2023, it appears that BMC has decided that it's now well worth updating the popular Teammachine SLR anyway. The revamped SLR features a redesigned front end with fully integrated hoses, and prices start at €2,999 (~£2,480).

2025 BMC Teammachine SLR Two riding shot (credit: BMC)

The Teammachine has been a staple in BMC's lineup for nearly 15 years, with many cycling fans recalling Cadel Evans powering to victories aboard the then top-tier SLR01 in the early 2010s. While the SLR01 has since been surpassed by the Mpc range, it was BMC’s flagship model at the time.

The Teammachine has long been an all-round clibing bike and the latest 'Gen 4.5' Teammachine SLR now features full internal cable routing. However, Julian Alaphilippe and Tudor Pro Cycling will have to wait for an updated top-tier model, as BMC has so far only unveiled the mid-range SLR Two, SLR Three, and SLR Four (pricing and specs below).

Full integration

2025 BMC Teammachine SLR Two integration (credit: BMC)

As previously mentioned, the biggest update to the latest Teammachine is its fully integrated cable routing via the brands Integrated Cockpit System (ICS). While the previous generation had exposed cables and hoses at the front end, they are now routed through the bars and upper headset bearing, creating a sleeker, more aerodynamic setup, according to BMC.

The introduction of ICS to the SLR models means they are now compatible with any BMC ICS one-piece cockpits and stems, including the latest ICS2 Carbon EVO cockpit, which retails for around £620.

Stiffness and weight

2025 BMC Teammachine SLR Three riding shot (credit: BMC)

BMC says "the SLR sets the standard for modern road bikes at a rider friendly price". However, it's worth noting that the bikes released today start at around 8kg, which isn't exactly the lightest around. This suggests that BMC, like many other brands, is prioritising aerodynamics and aesthetics over shaving off grams. The SLR Two, Three, and Four weigh in at a claimed 8kg, 8.3kg, and 8.5kg respectively.

Described as offering "best-in-class stiffness and weight," the Teammachine SLR frame weighs a claimed 997g, with the complete frameset weighing a claimed 1,585g. This makes it 177g heavier than the Teammachine SLR 01 frame and 266g heavier than the Teammachine SLR Mpc. frame.

Cannondale's SuperSix Evo 3 frame weighs around 915g, while Ribble’s Endurance SL Disc frame weighs around a claimed 1,150g.

2025 BMC Teammachine stem integration (credit: BMC)

BMC describes the SLR as delivering the ideal balance of stiffness and weight for "high-performance, fast rides" while maintaining the brand’s signature road feel. It is also said to share the same stiffness targets as the Teammachine SLR 01.

Geometry

The geometry numbers remain unchanged when compared to the Teammachine SLR Gen 4 that was launched in 2020 and there are six available frame sizes with a variety of optional customisable components.

The SLR is also available with a choice of three different seatposts - 15mm offset as standard, and 0mm and 25mm offset.

What's not changed

2025 BMC Teammachine three rear end (credit: BMC)

Key aspects of the SLR remain unchanged, including tyre clearance. The frame is optimised for 26-28mm tyres, but can accommodate widths up to 30mm.

The frames also all still feature BMC's Tunes Compliance Concept (TCC) which is built into the frame's tubes, carbon layup and D-shaped seatpost to provide vertical compliance and vibration dampening, according to the brand.

Additionally, the fork retains its integrated thru-axle nut, hidden inside the leg at the dropout so that it's invisible from the drive side.

Models and pricing

Here are the various options of the Teammachine SLR that are available:

2025 BMC Teammachine SLR Two (credit: BMC)

Teammachine SLR Two €4,999 (~£4,145)

Groupset Shimano Ultegra Di2 R8150

Wheels AR 27 Tubeless Ready

Tyres Pirelli P Zero Road 26mm

Saddle Fizik Argo Vento R5

2025 BMC Teammachine SLR Three (credit: BMC)

Teammachine SLR Three €3,999 (~£3,315)

Groupset Shimano 105 Di2 R7150

Wheels Shimano TC 500 hubs PRD23 rims

Tyres Pirelli P Zero Road Sport 26mm

Saddle Fizik Antares R7

2025 BMC Teammachine SLR Four (credit: BMC)

Teammachine SLR Four €2,999 (~£2,480)

Groupset Shimano 105 R7100

Wheels Shimano TC 500 hubs PRD23 rims

Tyres Pirelli P7 Sport 26mm

Saddle Fizik Antares R7

The SLR Two, Three and Four models are now available and an SLR One model is expected to be released later in 2025, with an anticipated weight of under 8kg.

The previous generation SLR Two was priced at £4,500 at launch in 2020 with Ultegra Di2, so the new models offer a similar price point despite inflation over the past few years.

Around £4,000 for an Ultegra Di2 build is quite reasonable , but the Cube Attain C:62 SLT seriously impressed us with its value for money with an Ultegra Di2 groupset and carbon wheel build coming in at €2,999 (around £2,500).

The pricing of the SLR models is comparable to Ribble’s Endurance SL Disc, with the Pro Ultegra Di2 build priced at £4,799 and the Enthusiast 105 Di2 build at £3,199. Meanwhile, the SLR Three with a Shimano 105 Di2 build is priced lower than Cannondale’s SuperSix Evo 3, which retails for £4,000.

2025 BMC Teammachine SLR Four riding shot (credit: BMC)

For more information, you can head over to BMC's website.