Is this the return of the rim brake!? Ritchey's Road Logic makes a comeback in three configurations

Just when most of us had already buried our hopes of a brand new, shiny rim-brake road bike deep in the ground, Ritchey has made a rather triumphant return with its iconic Road Logic framesets, two of which stop via the simply squeezing of two pads against the wheel rim. Although there is a disc brake version of this iconic road bike available too, it's nice to see that the American brand still has belief in tradition and... well, not-so-good stopping power if we're being completely honest.

It's been a while since we've mentioned the Road Logic here on road.cc, too - it was back in 2012 when we first talked about the classic bike and in 2018, there was an updated model in a Skyline Blue paint job and increased tyre clearance for 30mm tyres, allowed by the new carbon fork. In 2019, the first Road Logic with disc brakes entered the stage.

Now, the reintroduction includes three versions: the classic Road Logic, a travel-friendly Road Logic Break-Away — both with rim brakes — and the Road Logic Disc. Why bring these bikes back, especially with rim brakes? Well, Ritchey says that the demand has simply grown high enough to justify a comeback.

"People are fanatical about the Road Logic, constantly asking us when it will be back. We’re happy to again bring this absolutely gorgeous frame, in all three versions, to Ritchey’s loyal fans and customers," Jeff Lockwood, Ritchey's International marketing manager, said.

The bike has actually not changed much at all since the 2012 model. Back then, the bike came in six sizes from 49cm to 59cm and featured classic Ritchey geometry, which is the same as the new ones. The 55cm version, for example, comes with a 525mm seat tube, 563mm effective top tube, 16cm head tube and 73.5° head and seat tube angles.

It seems as Lockwood said, the brand is indeed bringing back what people already know, but also something slightly different. The Break-Away and Disc models have slightly different size ranges and features.

The classic Road Logic model continues to be crafted from heat-treated and triple-butted Ritchey Logic tubesets, featuring aggressively short-butted sections optimised for TIG welding (which results in stronger welds) that save weight and improve ride quality.

The 55cm Road Logic frame weighs 1.77 kilograms, which wasn't ever really lightweight and still isn't today. Then again, this is more of an endurance bike than a lightweight hill climber, as Ritchey himself says: "The Road Logic is ideally suited for long, epic days in the saddle on roads that are not always paved, and still nimble and stiff enough to take the county line sprint at the end of the day."

The newest Road Logic is finished in a 'Sally’s Macarons paint scheme', which is deep red with pale purple branding, and it's priced at £1,407.90.

The new addition to the Road Logic range is the Break-Away frameset, a unique design that is also offered on Ritchey's Outback adventure bike frameset (there was also a Ritchey Carbon Break-Away that we reviewed in 2017, but it's been discontinued).

In essence, the bike breaks into two parts which should make travelling that little bit easier, as it folds away easily (according to Ritchey) in its sturdy travel case that is designed to help you avoid airline extra baggage fees. The Break-Away has external cable routing and the same steel construction as the classic model and retails for £2,024.

Last but not least, we have the Road Logic Disc frameset, which is much like the classic bike but with modern disc brakes. It now features compatibility with Shimano's latest Di2 semi-wireless groupsets, but also retains cable stops for mechanical groupsets. You also get a one-piece truss chainstay for flat-mount disc brakes, reducing chainstay weight – though the full 55cm frame will still tip scales at 1.94kg. The price for this frame is £1,583.90.

What do you think of the resurrection of the Road Logic? Let us know if you want one in the comments