Head teacher of school in Exeter low traffic neighbourhood urges parents to take care after pupil knocked off bike

The head teacher of a school in Exeter has warned parents and carers who drive their children there to take care after a pupil was knocked off their bike.

In a letter sent to parents and carers of pupils at Ladysmith Junior School, head teacher Neil Williams said that “putting the children at risk is not acceptable."

He said that the child was “okay,” but warned that the crash “could have had a worse outcome,” and also revealed in his letter that on Wednesday, a driver who was reversing had “narrowly missed” another pupil.

“Parking and driving in a manner which is putting the children at risk is not acceptable,” he wrote.

The school is located in an area of the city in which an 18-month trial of a low traffic neighbourhood is currently taking place.

Mr Williams acknowledged that the scheme had proved “divisive,” but added that “whilst we recognise this, we are sure that you will agree the safety of our children and families is of paramount importance.

“We have nearly 700 children and parents during drop off and pick up around very narrow and congested roads.

“We understand that it can be difficult to park near the school, but parking and driving in a manner which is putting the children at risk is not acceptable.

“If you do need to drive, please allow yourself extra time to find a safe place to park and walk your child into school.”

The school lies within the Heavitree and Whipton Active Streets scheme introduced last August by Devon County Council, but has attracted protests and vandalism, as well as threats being made against councillors.

Despite that, Exeter’s Highways and Traffic Orders Committee last week resolved to let the 18-month trial run its course during a four-hour meeting that was disrupted at times by opponents of the LTN.

Reacting to news of the child being knocked off their bike, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “We hope that they weren't too badly hurt and that they make a full and speedy recovery.

“Fewer parents driving and fewer cars near school gates can go a long way to reducing the issue, and increasing the take-up of active travel to school is one of the goals of the Heavitree and Active Streets Trial and the wider Exeter Transport Strategy.

“We are constantly monitoring the trial and will be in engaging further with schools to give us a better understanding of how the proposals are influencing driver and pedestrian behaviour in the area.

“There will be a further review of the data and feedback at the May Highways and Traffic Orders Committee, which will inform next steps with the scheme,” the spokesperson added.

In April 2021, Ladysmith Federation, which also runs an Infants & Nursery School, partnered with Devon County Council and the sustainable transport charity, Sustrans,

Introducing the initiative, it told parents in a letter: “By removing traffic from the road it can be used safely by families who travel on foot, by bike or scooter to school and provide space for social distancing, especially for parents congregating at pick-up time.

“We encourage all families to leave the car at home where possible. Fewer car trips will help to improve local air quality, encourage more exercise and reduce congestion around the school at peak times.

“We understand some parents rely on the car for their journey. For those who need to travel by car we would encourage you not to drive along Ladysmith Road but to park responsibly and considerately at least a 5 minute walk from the school.”