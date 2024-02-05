Cyclist sues Shimano and Trek for $2 million after brake lever "impaled" foot-long wound in thigh

A cyclist in the United States is suing Trek and Shimano for $2 million in damages after he was left with a foot-long gash and "permanent numbness" in his thigh after he was allegedly "impaled" by a brake lever as he lost balance trying to avoid a crash.

Timothy Lynch brought the lawsuit against Trek Bicycle Corp. and Shimano North American Holding Corp. at the U.S. District Court in Proidence last week, Rhode Island Lawyers Weekly reported, in relation to injuries allegedly sustained while using a South Kingstown bike path on 28 June 2022.

The plaintiff said he had been cycling along the path with his wife when she slowed due to other riders using the route. As he slowed Mr Lynch says he lost balance and swerved to avoid making contact with his wife's bike in front, when the left V-brake lever on his handelbars "impaled" his left thigh, causing a foot-long wound.

His wife applied pressure to the wound for 45 minutes to stem the flow of blood before he was rushed to hospital by a fire department unit.

"As a result of his injury, Mr. Lynch was an in-patient at Rhode Island Hospital from June 28, 2022 to July 7, 2022, during which time he underwent three surgeries for his wound, each of which required general anesthesia, and also included a skin graft from his right thigh," the complaint says.

"As a result of his injury, Mr. Lynch has permanent numbness in his left thigh around the injury area, and permanent and visible scarring.

"This action is instituted by Plaintiff for damages that arise from serious impalement and laceration bodily injuries suffered by Plaintiff which were caused by a defective Shimano V-Brake lever on a Trek bicycle.

"Defendant Shimano breached its duty of reasonable care by providing to Defendant Trek improperly designed V-Brakes, such that under normal and intended use, a bike rider such as Mr. Lynch could be impaled on and be lacerated by a V-Brake lever and suffer serious bodily injuries if he fell off the bike."

The bicycle Mr Lynch was riding at the time of the injury was bought in 2017 from a bike shop in nearby Narragansett, but was believed to be manufactured by Trek using Shimano components, including the V-brakes.

Mr Lynch is seeking $2 million in damages, with both claims against Trek and Shimano accusing the defendents of negligent design, negligent failure to warn, strict liability, and breach of express and implied warranties.