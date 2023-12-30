Mathieu van der Poel spits at “booing” spectator on way to 7th straight win (+ video)

Mathieu van der Poel today took his seventh straight win of the cyclo-cross season at the UCI World Cup in Hulst, the Netherlands – but the world champion’s victory was overshadowed by his being caught on TV cameras spitting at spectators during the race.

Speaking immediately afterwards, he said that he has had enough of being booed during races, as has happened a number of times recently, including at races in recent days in Gavere and Diegem, both in Belgium.

The 28-year-old also reposted a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that suggested he may also have had urine thrown at him during today’s race.

Still not condoning spitting, but it's way less disgusting than throwing urine. I sincerely hope it's not true, but MVDP reposting it might be a hint that it indeed happened. #CXWorldCup pic.twitter.com/cNOCOgAveM — The Anxious Cyclist 🌈💚 (@NoukBikeMind) December 30, 2023

According to van der Poel, the spectator he targeted had been exhibiting “unsportsmanlike behaviour” even before the race began.

“I’ve been dealing with that all year and I was tired of it,” he said.

He would not repeat the abusive words the so-called fan directed at him.

“But,” he said, “it did ruin the atmosphere a bit. I'm fine with the fact that you're not for me. But I'm not okay with booing.

“I’m a bit fed up with being booed every week,” he added. “I don't think it's worth it.” said Van der Poel.

Van der Poel went clear on the third of the eight laps today to take yet another commanding victory, the spitting incident happening on the final lap.

Any hopes among the 23,000 fans who packed into the venue in Zeeland that the race might produce a showdown between the ‘Big 3’ of the men’s side of the sport were quashed early on.

British rider Tom Pidcock’s hopes of victory ended after a crash on the first corner that broke his rear mech, and the 2022 world champion eventually finished in 25th place, while Belgian rider Wout van Aert, a three-time world champion in the discipline, also succumbed to a mechanical problem on the second lap of the race.

Earlier, van der Poel had made quite the entrance, rocking up in his sports car with his partner and happily posing for selfies with fans who, it’s safe to assume, weren’t among those giving him abuse today.

There is no word as yet on whether world cycling’s governing body, the UCI, which of course owns the competition, will take any action against him following today’s incident.