“Travesty” if tram extension plan leads to loss of “much-loved” cycle path, says councillor

Plans to remove a section of a popular cycling and walking path in Edinburgh, to make way for a new north-south tram route, have been branded a “travesty” by one local councillor, who has argued that “we should be protecting our green spaces, not removing them”.
Liberal Democrat councillor Kevin Lang says a recommended extension to the Scottish capital’s tram network, which will be scrutinised by the City of Edinburgh Council next week, would lead to the loss of the “well-used” and “much-loved” Roseburn green active travel corridor, a decision described as “appalling” by the Spokes Cycle Campaign.
However, the local authority’s transport convenor Scott Arthur has hit back at Lang’s criticism of the proposals, pointing out that walking (if not cycling) will still be available along that particular section of the new tram route, that alternative plans will lead to longer journey times for motorists, and that the cycle route in its current guise does not allow for “24/7 safe cycling”.
> Zig-zag corners on “moronic” Edinburgh cycleway to be replaced to improve cycle safety
Next week, Edinburgh’s Transport and Environment committee will meet to discuss the approval of a public consultation on a recommended north-south tram line through the city centre from Granton to the BioQuarter, which would extend the existing network between Newhaven and Edinburgh Airport and finally incorporate a line first planned around two decades ago during the city’s initial tram project.
Since then, the Roseburn cycle path has established itself as a popular active travel corridor in the city, with the council last year beginning work on a £12.5 million scheme to improve connections for cyclists between the path and the Union Canal.
However, the recommended proposals for the new tram route involve removing two kilometres from the Roseburn cycle path and incorporating it into the tram network. An alternative route via Crewe Road South and Orchard Brae, which would avoid having to replace the bike path, was also considered by council officials, but was ultimately deemed too difficult to implement and likely to increase congestion for motorists.
While a three-metre-wide footpath will be retained alongside the proposed tram line, opposition councillors and cycling campaigners have criticised the plans, which they believe will be a “huge loss” for active travel in Edinburgh.
“Lib Dem councillors in Edinburgh are open to extending the tram but we cannot and will not support losing the Telford/Roseburn path as proposed,” opposition councillor Lang wrote on Twitter following the proposal’s publication.
“The Telford/Roseburn path is a well-used and much-loved green corridor running through the west of Edinburgh. It would be a travesty for such a major active travel route and important part of our natural environment to be lost for the tram extension.
“There is clearly a long way to go before final decisions are taken. However, Lib Dems will oppose any attempt to turn over the Telford/Roseburn path for the tram extension. We should be protecting our green spaces, not removing them.”
> Cyclists injured on Edinburgh tram line paid £1.2m in compensation
This criticism was echoed by the Spokes Cycling Campaign, which described the recommendation to remove the Roseburn cycle path as “appalling”, and one that makes a “mockery” of the Roseburn-Union Canal active travel project.
“I appreciate all the efforts to improve and expand the tram line, but this route is utterly disappointing,” wrote another local.
“We use this path every single day. All this green space will be gone. Discarding an active travel route doesn’t make any sense and it would be such a big loss for Edinburgh.”
However, transport convenor Scott Arthur has said that a one-kilometre section of the Roseburn path will remain untouched by the project – an assertion which elicited a sarcastic “yay” from Lang, who pointed out that two kilometres of the path would be lost – and that an “excellent walking route” will be maintained.
Labour councillor Arthur also argued that Roseburn path, as it currently stands, isn’t fit for round-the-clock usage by cyclists, especially women and children.
“I use it myself, but it's not a path I would go along at nighttime. As a city I think we have to aspire to 24/7 cycle paths,” he said.
“If we want people (especially women and young people) to be able to cycle safely 24/7, then the Roseburn Path really isn’t the answer.”
> Subsidise bike hangar costs by raising car parking charges, says councillor – but opponent warns move would “pit drivers against cyclists”
Arthur also noted that replacing the existing path with safe, protected cycling infrastructure was “the plan”.
According to the proposals, while cycling will be discouraged on the proposed walkway next to the new tram line, “segregated cycling facilities will be instead provided on Queensferry Road and Orchard Brae, providing a direct link to the city centre and improved connectivity to the Western General Hospital via Crewe Road South.”
4 comments
Have a personal interest as this is part of the "almost network" which makes cycling - and indeed life - better for me.
The biggest issue for me is that the overall effect is likely to diminish provision for active travel (breaking up some mini-networks) and (including new development) probably will end up increasing demand for driving and traffic volumes.
The headline here should be "Convener reassures motorists tram plan will not increase journey times or congestion".
My self-interest gets trumped by trams - alas but fair - and there's ongoing development around my end of the path. Trams - if adequate provision - might help avoid leaving the "only options" for a large future population as car or (probably rubbish) bus. Note - already there's "but in a compact city why couldn't we look to have cycling as a *primary* means of transport?" but that's still a utopian notion in the UK, moving on...
Trams are most useful when they are on-street transport - where you can access them directly, like cars or buses rather than them being a bit out-of-the-way like trains - and this would be the case here as it's an ex-rail line.
The comments about "but (for some) these spaces don't offer 24/7 transport" are true but doubly disingenuous. First - why is that and why not address that, if it's something you're really concerned about? Second - I could be wrong but pretty sure they're not going to offer 24/7 trams.
Even if the entire new line were developed in say 5-10 years (optimistic given the last farrago...) it's not a tram network - it's two lines! The attraction of car - or indeed bike/walk - is you can go door to door. Or at least within half a mile of your start/ end point. With two tram lines? Nope.
Trams are great but we have to be honest about them. They are very expensive to install (and can be to operate, IIRC the tram is still costing millions a year to run just one line). To take some of the car traffic away you have to have a network, ideally integrate well with walking / cycling (to increase "catchment areas"), we need to ensure they don't get held up by car traffic (otherwise they're no better than buses).
To try to have your tram but not trouble the motorists? That's not a sensible transport choice - unless this is in fact not really about changing transport so much as about city status, trailing lures for some investing businesses, giving money / jobs to some construction companies...
Hope I recall correctly but some years ago when someone asked at a public meeting what experience they'd drawn from European cities the tram guy got defensive and said he'd plenty experience thank you - in Ireland...
I actually think that trams and trains should trump cycling on routes like this. It would be great if there is room to accomodate both, but if not, then it makes sense to defer to the mass transit system. Moving cycling routes onto protected street level infrastructure should help maintain the active travel network.
Often, these train lines take the optimum route given the local terrain. They're not easy things to move, as gradients and curves need great consideration.
Another thing I came across when researching a disused railway line local to me, is the railway enthusiast society were staunchly against utilising the trackbed as a cycle route, as they feared it would never be returned to use for locomotives. Well it's now been completely lost to development of businesses and houses, with no hope of restoration.
*I'm* still waiting for my local council to explain what will happen to the cycle path between Portishead and Pill, and to the Pill Path along the riverside to Bristol, when they (finally) reopen the railway line between Bristol and Portishead.
No way on earth the cycle path can stay between P and P, given that some of it is actually laid *on top of* the old railway line, and there's no equally safe alternative route.
But nobody from the council will come out and admit that as far as they are concerned, the railway trumps active travel...
(sorry, nothing directly to do with this story, just kind of a riff off of it...)