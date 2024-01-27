“Travesty” if tram extension plan leads to loss of “much-loved” cycle path, says councillor

Plans to remove a section of a popular cycling and walking path in Edinburgh, to make way for a new north-south tram route, have been branded a “travesty” by one local councillor, who has argued that “we should be protecting our green spaces, not removing them”.

Liberal Democrat councillor Kevin Lang says a recommended extension to the Scottish capital’s tram network, which will be scrutinised by the City of Edinburgh Council next week, would lead to the loss of the “well-used” and “much-loved” Roseburn green active travel corridor, a decision described as “appalling” by the Spokes Cycle Campaign.

However, the local authority’s transport convenor Scott Arthur has hit back at Lang’s criticism of the proposals, pointing out that walking (if not cycling) will still be available along that particular section of the new tram route, that alternative plans will lead to longer journey times for motorists, and that the cycle route in its current guise does not allow for “24/7 safe cycling”.

> Zig-zag corners on “moronic” Edinburgh cycleway to be replaced to improve cycle safety

Next week, Edinburgh’s Transport and Environment committee will meet to discuss the approval of a public consultation on a recommended north-south tram line through the city centre from Granton to the BioQuarter, which would extend the existing network between Newhaven and Edinburgh Airport and finally incorporate a line first planned around two decades ago during the city’s initial tram project.

Since then, the Roseburn cycle path has established itself as a popular active travel corridor in the city, with the council last year beginning work on a £12.5 million scheme to improve connections for cyclists between the path and the Union Canal.

However, the recommended proposals for the new tram route involve removing two kilometres from the Roseburn cycle path and incorporating it into the tram network. An alternative route via Crewe Road South and Orchard Brae, which would avoid having to replace the bike path, was also considered by council officials, but was ultimately deemed too difficult to implement and likely to increase congestion for motorists.

While a three-metre-wide footpath will be retained alongside the proposed tram line, opposition councillors and cycling campaigners have criticised the plans, which they believe will be a “huge loss” for active travel in Edinburgh.

The recommended route for the tram to Granton has just been published. LibDem councillors in Edinburgh are open to extending the tram but we cannot and will not support losing the Telford / Roseburn path as proposed. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/OvdR21BKoV — Kevin Lang (@kevin_lang) January 26, 2024

“Lib Dem councillors in Edinburgh are open to extending the tram but we cannot and will not support losing the Telford/Roseburn path as proposed,” opposition councillor Lang wrote on Twitter following the proposal’s publication.

“The Telford/Roseburn path is a well-used and much-loved green corridor running through the west of Edinburgh. It would be a travesty for such a major active travel route and important part of our natural environment to be lost for the tram extension.

“There is clearly a long way to go before final decisions are taken. However, Lib Dems will oppose any attempt to turn over the Telford/Roseburn path for the tram extension. We should be protecting our green spaces, not removing them.”

> Cyclists injured on Edinburgh tram line paid £1.2m in compensation

This criticism was echoed by the Spokes Cycling Campaign, which described the recommendation to remove the Roseburn cycle path as “appalling”, and one that makes a “mockery” of the Roseburn-Union Canal active travel project.

“I appreciate all the efforts to improve and expand the tram line, but this route is utterly disappointing,” wrote another local.

“We use this path every single day. All this green space will be gone. Discarding an active travel route doesn’t make any sense and it would be such a big loss for Edinburgh.”

“Yay, we’re saving 1km of the path” [and destroying 2km of the path] https://t.co/aTIbfE63cv — Kevin Lang (@kevin_lang) January 27, 2024

However, transport convenor Scott Arthur has said that a one-kilometre section of the Roseburn path will remain untouched by the project – an assertion which elicited a sarcastic “yay” from Lang, who pointed out that two kilometres of the path would be lost – and that an “excellent walking route” will be maintained.

Labour councillor Arthur also argued that Roseburn path, as it currently stands, isn’t fit for round-the-clock usage by cyclists, especially women and children.

“I use it myself, but it's not a path I would go along at nighttime. As a city I think we have to aspire to 24/7 cycle paths,” he said.

“If we want people (especially women and young people) to be able to cycle safely 24/7, then the Roseburn Path really isn’t the answer.”

> Subsidise bike hangar costs by raising car parking charges, says councillor – but opponent warns move would “pit drivers against cyclists”

Arthur also noted that replacing the existing path with safe, protected cycling infrastructure was “the plan”.

According to the proposals, while cycling will be discouraged on the proposed walkway next to the new tram line, “segregated cycling facilities will be instead provided on Queensferry Road and Orchard Brae, providing a direct link to the city centre and improved connectivity to the Western General Hospital via Crewe Road South.”