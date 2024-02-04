Six teens arrested after cyclists targeted in hit-and-run crashes in Melbourne

Police in Melbourne, Australia, have arrested six teenagers after two cyclists were victims of separate hit-and-run crashes involving a stolen car, with footage shot from inside the vehicle subsequently shared on social media.

The incidents happened on the morning of Tuesday 23 January on the city’s Beach Road, a popular destination for cyclists, with one of the victims saying that he heard laughter from inside the car before he was struck.

> “What kind of disturbed, inhumane individuals do that?”: Double hit-and-run suspects were “laughing” after mowing down Melbourne cyclist

The first incident saw 51-year-old Glen Gibson from Aspendale knocked off his bike in Cheltenham at around 5.20am, with the victim requiring treatment in hospital before being released.

Shortly afterwards a 72-year-old man from Bentleigh East was targeted in a similar attack in Beaumaris, and remains in hospital with his condition described as serious but stable according to the Dandenong Star Journal.

Six youths have now been arrested by officers from the Moorabbin Crime Investigation Unit, with a 13-year-old male from Hampton Park boy and a 16-year-old male from Healesville boy each charged with two counts of car theft.

Meanwhile a 14-year-old male from Wonthaggi has been charged with five offences in connection with the incidents, including reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally causing serious injury, car theft and committing an indictable offence on bail.

All three have been bailed to appear at a children’s court at a future date.

In addition, a 15-year-old male from Doveton has been released pending summons for theft of a motor vehicle.

Two 16-year-old youths were also arrested with one, from Noble Park, escorted to hospital by police, and who is expected to be charged with car theft.

The other, from Clyde Park, could reportedly be charged with 14 offences including reckless conduct endangering life, intentionally causing serious injury and dangerous driving, as well as an alleged robbery and aggravated burglary which are not connected to the incidents in which the cyclists were targeted.

Doctors told Mr Gibson’s wife, Nancy, that it was a “miracle” that he survived, but while he is able to walk with the aid of crutches, his spine “never be the same again.”

Mrs Gibson said: “The first few days every time Glenn opened his eyes, he relived the images of the car coming deliberately swerving towards him, and mowing him down, then he heard them laughing.

“They were laughing! After the event! What kind of disturbed, inhumane individuals do that?” she added.

> Cadel Evans calls out Australian drivers' "bad attitudes" towards cyclists after two riders seriously injured in deliberate hit-and-runs filmed and uploaded to social media

Edward Hore, president of the Australian Cycling Alliance, described the footage shared online and subsequently taken down as “cowardly.”