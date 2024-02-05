Road rage motorist who tried to punch cyclist and threw bike fined £600, given six penalty points and ordered to pay for repairs

A cyclist has recalled how he was attacked by a motorist during a road rage incident which ultimately saw the driver arrested and fined after trying to punch the bike rider before throwing his bicycle, causing damage to components.

road.cc reader Mark, who also uploaded the footage to YouTube, dodged punches and grappled with the motorist who tried to take his camera when he realised the attack was being recorded, the incident sparked by the man becoming enraged with the cyclist taking primary position in the middle of the lane at a roundabout to stay visible to other road users.

The driver was arrested later on the same day of the incident, which happened in Tynemouth in September 2019, Mark opting for a restorative justice resolution rather than taking the case to court, the motorist ultimately fined £600, ordered to pay £280 costs for damage to the bike's rear derailleur and bar tape, handed six penalty points, and told to write a letter of apology.

Having pulled over the motorist got out the vehicle and stormed towards the cyclist, asking: "Do you want to go then d******d?" Having missed with a couple of punches the driver then picked up the bike and threw it away.

When trying to justify the attack the motorist then continued: "In the middle of the road? On a roundabout with two lanes? You didn't signal to move over, you didn't signal your intent to go straight ahead..."

The footage then goes shaky for a period of time while the motorist, confronted with the fact their driving and subsequent actions are being filmed, unsuccesfully attempted to take the cyclist's camera.

A couple of passers-by came over to intervene, one of them heard telling the driver "he's allowed to be" when the motorist remonstrated with them about the cyclist being "in the middle of the road".

Recalling the incident to road.cc, Mark said: "I was riding to work, and regularly ride across the roundabout. On a few occasions drivers going west up towards Beach Road have pulled out in front of me on the roundabout, so I make a point of always taking a primary position in order to make sure they can see me.

"On this occasion I could hear a car behind me revving and eventually beeping. I waved at them to make them aware I was holding my line, which no doubt was a red rag to a bull. I proceeded straight across The Broadway only to have the driver follow me and try and ram me off the road as per the video.

"The altercation started, he swung a couple of punches that didn't hit. I span around to dodge them. Once he realised I had a camera on he then tried to rip it off. At this point a couple of other drivers came to my aid."

The motorist was arrested later on, but due to pandemic-related delays a resolution was not found until summer 2020 when Mark opted to "go the restorative justice route" rather than a court appearance.