"Dysfunctional clown show": Cycling fans react to Tom Pidcock's departure and accuse Ineos Grenadiers of "complete lack of ambition" and "monumental" decline; How to cross a bridge like Danny MacAskill + more on the live blog

The most protracted transfer saga of the off-season took a huge step forwards yesterday, Ineos Grenadiers and Tom Pidcock confirming they would be parting ways at the end of the year. Few will be too surprised given the cracks, rumours and gossip since Pidcock was dropped from the team's Lombardia line-up on the eve of the race.

Well, on the team's Facebook page, the reaction to the departure of one of British cycling's biggest stars was fairly punchy, fans accusing the team of having shown a "complete lack of ambition" and overseeing a "monumental decline" in recent times.

One fan congratulated Pidcock and said: "Even you couldn't prevent this ship from sinking. We're behind you all the way."

Another added: "Thank god he can get away from this dysfunctional clown show of a team that needs to overhaul its senior management."

"Sad day for Ineos fans," a third wrote. "I hope he finds a team that enables him to reach his goals. It is mad that people consider that a double Olympic champion had a sub-par year. We set incredibly high expectations. All the best Tom."

As with some of the stories and gossip that has emerged over the past few months, the discussion wasn't completely one-sided, some suggesting Pidcock had a "toxic element" and "caused a lot of his own problems".

One comment said Pidcock "needs to decide where his heart lies", another adding that while "a brilliant solo rider, a team player he disappointingly hasn't been".

"I think the best way to define this story is that it’s probably best for both parties, whatever the rights and wrongs. And there will be an element of each on either side," one very measured commenter wrote... that's far to mature for social media comments sections, I'm afraid.

Cycling Podcast host Daniel Friebe echoed that sentiment on Twitter/X and said "everything points to" a transfer to Q36.5... "Understand Pidcock 'divorce' was relatively amicable in the end, despite very onerous financial considerations. 'Like a married couple who know they want different things,' I was told by a source today."

So, how did we get here? Reports of tensions with the Ineos Grenadiers hierarchy came to a dramatic crescendo at the final Monument of the season Il Lombardia. On the eve of the race Pidcock was deselected by his team despite being "in great shape", cue weeks of speculation about whether he'd be leaving the team this winter.

> "To be honest, they don't help me to perform at my best": Tom Pidcock admits there are "a number of issues" within Ineos Grenadiers, as pressure mounts on underperforming British team

Geraint Thomas weighed in on the situation, questioning the "people who are around Tom".

"I don't actually know what has gone on, but all I know is, when you're the highest-paid rider in your team, and it's obviously a really c**p situation," he said. "He's not happy, the team's not happy. How has it got to this point? I don't know.

"People who are around Tom, I don't think help. I don't know how… The fact is that he had a great chance of performing today [at Il Lombardia]. I saw that Zak had said it's a management call, it's not a performance call. I certainly don't know anything about that. We're just riders, eh? What do we know about management?

"It's just not good, is it? All the bull**** aside, he's a great talent. He's a good guy, when I'm around him we have a nice time, so it's not good to see that situation. We'll see what happens."

Not long after, an anonymous pro cyclist writing in the Belgian press claimed Tom Pidcock is "a bit of a loner" at Ineos Grenadiers and caused friction. The saga rolled into November, two-time British national champion Brian Smith dubbing Ineos "Team Circus" and sticking up for Steve Cummings (a rider he managed at MTN-Qhubeka back in the mid-2010s) who has left his DS role at Ineos.

"No real surprise to see Steve Cummings leave Team Ineos," Smith wrote. "Must be hard to do your job when gagged for most of the year.

Turning to the Pidcock saga, Smith addressed the rumours linking the rider to the Q36.5 team: "Team Circus continues, after allowing your marquee rider to leave the team while willing to pay 20 per cent of his salary then doing a U-turn to keep him. Not sure this is over. Ivan Glasenberg has invested in Q36.5 and owns Pinarello. A match for Pidcock who was keen on the move.

"These decisions were helped by Team Circus pulling Pidcock from Lombardia. Why you may ask? Had the form, thought he could win but did not want to risk paying the high bonus."