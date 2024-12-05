“I will always ride two abreast”: Pro cyclist stopped and fined by Italian police for cycling two abreast, as he says “I’d rather pay the fine than risk ending up under another car”

Giro d’Italia stage winner Domenico Pozzovivo has called for Italy’s laws on cycling two abreast to be changed, after the 42-year-old was stopped and fined €18.50 by police at the weekend for riding side-by-side with fellow pro Diego Ulissi.

Pozzovivo, who retired at the end of the season after two decades in the professional peloton which saw him finish in the top ten of the Giro seven times, was training with UAE Team Emirates rider Ulissi on Sunday around Lake Como when they realised that they were being followed by the Carabinieri close to Colico, near the lake’s most northern point.

According to the former AG2R La Mondiale and Bahrain Merida rider, the officers followed the pair along the stretch of road as they continued to ride two abreast, before eventually stopping them and leading them to the police station in nearby Gravedona.

There, Pozzovivo – who had been riding on the left of Ulissi – was issued with a €18.50 penalty, which he paid immediately.

“They followed us for a while, as if they were escorting us,” the recently retired pro told Italian cycling site Tuttobiciweb. “They wanted to check that I stayed on the left side of the road and once they made sure that I was, they signalled for us to follow them to the nearest station.”

According to the Italian Highway Code, outside of towns and cities cyclists are required to ride single file, unless there are more than four riders in a group, or if one of the cyclists is under 10 years old.

However, responding to his fine, Pozzovivo argued that the current rules do not do enough to protect cyclists from close passing and dangerous drivers, and even called for the law on cycling two abreast to be changed to emulate the current situation in the UK, where riding side-by-side is legal and recommended for safety reasons.

Back in August 2019, the lightweight climber, then in his final year at Bahrain, sustained a broken arm and leg, as well as six broken ribs, after being struck by a driver while on a training ride in Calabria, ruling him out for the rest of the season.

“The problem is not the fine but, as I explained to the Carabinieri, cyclists are too often grazed by cars who come too close,” the 42-year-old told Tuttobiciweb this week.

“And for that reason I prefer to always ride side-by-side with the person accompanying me to increase my visibility, my visible ‘mass’.

“I have already been hit several times, and I do not intend to take any more risks. As long as I ride a bike, I will always ride two abreast. This law needs to be changed to what they do in Great Britain and other places, where it’s legally permitted to ride side by side.

“I prefer to pay the fine than risk ending up under another car.”

“Stop the daily massacre on our roads”

Pozzovivo’s call for cyclists to be better protected by Italian law comes just under two months after he took part in his last ever professional race at Il Lombardia – a situation that recalls the tragic death of his compatriot Davide Rebellin, who was killed by a hit-and-run lorry driver in November 2022, just weeks on from his own retirement from the sport, after 30 years as a pro cyclist.

And in 2017, another of Pozzovivo’s contemporaries in the Italian peloton, Michele Scarponi, was killed when he was hit by a driver who later admitted to prosecutors that he had been watching a video on his phone at the time of the fatal crash.

It also comes in the same week that double Olympic champion Remco Evenepoel suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade, and right hand, as well as torn ligaments, a dislocated collarbone, and a bruised lung, when a postal worker allegedly swung the door of her van open and into his path during a training ride in Belgium.

Yesterday, the Association of Italian Professional Cyclists responded to the dooring incident that led to Evenepoel’s crash by criticising the press in Italy for shifting the blame onto cyclists when reporting on road collisions, and using the “narrative of the cyclist who ‘crashes into a van’, who ‘gets under a lorry’, who ‘hits a car’, or, in the best of cases, is the protagonist of a simple accident.”

"We understand the speed with which we are often forced to work in newsrooms, but we believe it is essential that we pay more attention to the choice of words and headlines given in news,” the association’s president Cristian Salvato said in an open letter to the Italian Order of Journalists.

“Italy is the country with the highest number of deaths per kilometre cycled in Europe, and we ask for the help of journalists to spread a culture of respect for life that is more necessary than ever.

“With their articles, the stories they choose to tell and the way they report them in newspapers, on TV, on the radio, and on the web, they can contribute to stopping the daily massacre on our roads.”