Tom Pidcock to leave Ineos Grenadiers at the end of 2024

Ineos Grenadiers have announced that British cyclist and former cyclocross and mountain bike world champion Tom Pidcock will leave the team at the end of the season, bringing an end to a tumultuous transfer saga that has been raging since autumn.

The British multi-disciplinary rider and Tour de France stage winner had three years left on his current contract with Ineos, and any team willing to sign him had to pay a reported fee of €12 million.

INEOS Grenadiers CEO John Allert said: “We’re really proud of the work we’ve done with Tom to help him achieve some extraordinary and memorable moments. Together we’ve written a powerful chapter and shown how exciting and diverse professional cycling can be.

“Tom has some big multi-disciplinary goals and we believe this decision enables both of us to pursue our future ambitions with clarity, purpose and determination.

“We thank Tom for the last four years and wish him the best of luck for the future.”

The next destination for Pidcock, who won his second gold medal in the cross-country mountain bike race at the Paris Olympics this year, remains a mystery. However he has been strongly linked with a move to the Swiss UCI ProTeam Q36.5, with Visma-Lease a Bike and Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe also rumoured to be interested.

The cracks forming in Pidcock and the squad’s four-year relationship have been evident for a while, with tensions reportedly arising over racing schedules and Pidcock’s multidisciplinary focus.

Meanwhile, 2024 marked the worst season ever for the British squad, which has seemingly been stuck in a period of transition after a decade of dominance, especially in stage races and at the Tour de France, courtesy of Bradley Wiggins, Chris Froome, and Geraint Thomas.

Pidcock, on the other hand, hasn’t been immune from criticism as well, with his ability to challenge for wins consistently being called into question, despite victory at Amstel Gold earlier this year.

The 25-year-old’s other major wins on the road have come at Strade Bianche and Brabantse Pijl, as well a stage win atop the iconic Alpe d'Huez at the 2022 Tour de France, and at the 2023 Volta ao Algarve. Besides the two Olympic mountain bike titles, he also has a cyclocross and mountain bike world title to his name, as well as two National Cyclocross Championships.

The signs of tensions between the two parties only became more visible in September this year, with Pidcock suggesting that the internal situation of the team wasn’t helping him perform at his best.

Tom Pidcock with his MTB gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

Meanwhile, according to Sporza’s ‘Secret Cyclist’ columnist, Pidcock maintained a “loner” stance within the famously regimented Ineos camp, working with his own coaches and doctors and “doing his own thing”.

“With his own doctor and his own staff. He wants to do his own thing a bit,” the secret pro said. “For example, the team didn't want Pidcock to go mountain biking in Canada at the end of last season. But he crossed the pond anyway. Since then, the water between the two parties has become deeper and deeper.”

Things then came to a head at Il Lombardia, the last monument of the season and one which the Yorkshireman was set to enter as a contender, before he was dramatically deselected from the Ineos line-up on the eve of the race – despite him travelling on the team bus on the way to their hotel in Lombardy.

It was reported by both the sports director and Pidcock himself that the decision was not based on sporting or performance matters, instead coming from the very top of the Ineos senior management tree.

“Just as things were on the up after a turbulent end to the year I am deselected for Lombardia tomorrow”, Pidcock posted on social media ahead of the race. “I am in great shape and was really looking forward to it! Good luck to the boys, I guess off season starts early. Thanks for everyone’s support even in the tough times.”

According to former British champion and Eurosport commentator Brian Smith, Ineos had dropped Pidcock from the race because they were unwilling to pay him his contracted performance bonus if he nabbed a big result.

Tom Pidcock after the 2024 Paris Roubaix (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

The news of Pidcock leaving marks the second big-name departure from the Ineos team in under a month, after director of racing Steve Cummings also left the team saying that he had “reached a decision to step away”.

Two-time Tour de France stage winner Cummings, who was promoted to a senior management role at Ineos at the end of 2023, was last seen at a race in June at the Critérium du Dauphiné, before being left out of the team’s Tour de France DS line-up, amid reports of internal tension, especially with Pidcock.

On Monday, it was announced that Cummings has joined Team Jayco-AlUla as sports director. The 43-year-old said: “I’m really excited to be joining Team Jayco AlUla. This team has a strong reputation for its professionalism, and commitment to success, which aligns with my own values and experiences in sport.

“I’m looking forward to contributing to its ongoing success, helping all my teammates reach their full potential.

“For me, this is more than just joining a team – it’s an opportunity to be part of a culture that celebrates growth, resilience, and meaningful results.”