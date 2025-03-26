“Le Tour de C***s”: Cyclists accuse Scottish satirist of “spreading hate” with parody Tour de France Edinburgh Grand Départ poster, “making it more dangerous to ride a bike”; Pogačar Paris-Roubaix debut confirmed – is he “wise”? + more on the live blog

It’s happening…
After months of speculation, sent into overdrive last month by his teaser video on the infamous Arenberg cobbles, it has been confirmed this morning that Tadej Pogačar will make his long-awaited debut at Paris-Roubaix.
After his scintillating, but ultimately unsuccessful, long-range attack at Milan-Sanremo on Saturday, the world champion was scheduled to take on Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert at the E3 Saxo Classic on Friday, before racing Gent-Wevelgem on Sunday, as his final tune-up races before the following week’s Tour of Flanders.
(SWpix/Zac Williams)
However, UAE Team Emirates have said this morning that Pogačar will now skip this week’s Belgian cobbled races to focus on a historic tilt at a Flanders-Roubaix double.
“It was initially planned for Tadej Pogačar to participate in both the E3 Saxo Classic and Gent-Wevelgem,” the team said in a statement.
“However, after discussions with the team, it has been decided that he will adjust his calendar to focus on the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix instead, aiming for peak form in those iconic races.”
> Tadej Pogačar tests himself on the jagged cobbles of the infamous Arenberg Forest during Paris-Roubaix-themed training ride… Is the world champion finally ready to tackle the Hell of the North?
As the only monument the three-time Tour de France winner is yet to race, speculation surrounding the prospect of Pogačar finally racing Paris-Roubaix – which over the past four decades has been almost completely off-limit for grand tour contenders – has grown steadily in recent years.
Last month, the Slovenian superstar set tongues wagging by posting a video of himself training on the jagged cobbles of the Arenberg Forest, the Hell of the North’s most infamous sector, during a surprise recon with domestique deluxe Tim Wellens.
After his high-speed crash at Strade Bianche a few weeks ago (which didn’t stop him winning, of course), Pogačar’s team boss Mauro Gianetti warned his rider against taking to the start line in Compiègne, arguing that Paris-Roubaix “can be too dangerous” and that a bad crash on the cobbles could “jeopardise” his bid for a fourth Tour de France.
(SWpix/Zac Williams)
However, speaking after Pogačar’s dramatic third-place finish in Sanremo, Gianetti was a little more receptive to the idea of a Hell of the North debut and another showdown with Mathieu van der Poel, as the team admitted (accurately, as it turned out) that a decision would be made in a matter of days.
And speaking to Daniel Benson yesterday, UAE Team Emirates sports director Fabio Baldato confirmed that any change to Pogačar’s schedule to fit in Paris-Roubaix would mean axing at least one of the pre-Flanders races, especially as the world champion is also set to take on a full hilly classics campaign later in the spring.
“At the moment for Flanders, we come to do the Tour of Flanders for sure, E3 no. For news, you need to call my boss. It’s not so much about having a break; it’s about not doing too much because then he does Amstel, Fleche, and Liege,” Baldato told Benson.
When asked about Paris-Roubaix, the Italian continued: “For me, he can do it. But maybe it’s too much after Amstel, Fleche and Liege. Everyone has a different opinion. It’s also on Tadej, the last call comes from him.”
(SWpix/Zac Williams)
And that has certainly proved the case this morning, with the news that Pogačar will finally take on arguably cycling’s most brutal, uncompromising race, in what could the third instalment of a sparking spring trilogy with Sanremo victor Mathieu van der Poel.
If – and it’s a big if – he manages to cross the line first in Roubaix’s famous old velodrome, he’ll become the first Tour de France winner to triumph at the Hell of the North since Bernard Hinault in 1981.
What’s more, with E3 and Gent-Wevelgem now crossed off his schedule, the world champion will line up in Bruges for the start of the Tour of Flanders on 6 April – and what could prove a career and era-defining week – having raced his last cobbled classic… at the 2023 Tour of Flanders (which he won, of course).
But if there’s anyone who can pull off the unthinkable, it’s Tadej Pogačar. This classics season could be one for the ages.
Add new comment
9 comments
Geraint Thomas, six appearances including the year he won the Tour. Bradley Wiggins, eight appearances including the year before he won the Tour. Sean Kelly nine appearances two wins, including appearing in the same year he won the Vuelta. Laurent Fignon four times, Andy Hampsten 1987 the year before he won the Giro, Lemond and Hinault as mentioned...that's just amongst GT winners, I'm sure there must've been other contenders who also rode it. OK "almost" but a few more than one might imagine.
Satire is supposed to be witty and clever no. This is the sort of thing the mentally challenged oik down the local pub would come up with after a few pints and even then his mates wouldn't find it that funny.
Maybe it's a satire of satire? Post-satire?
"super-sized" SUVs?
Don't think this has popped up so far
"Petition to introduce mandatory drug testing for Westminster Council's highways officers 🤯 "This option proposes a segregated two-way cycle track in the centre of the road ... separated from the road by kerbs. This option is LTN 1/20 compliant as it provides full segregation for cyclists."
https://bsky.app/profile/lastnotlost.bsky.social/post/3ll7c6mzq7k2b
Is this another effort from the folks who wanted to have cyclists riding on bridges (tubes?) above the rail lines?
Up yours cyclist.
I must remember to cycle on the wrong side of the road to avoid this.
Wow! Pogacar does not shy away from top competition. This is fantastic. And I am going to be there.