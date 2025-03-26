“Le Tour de C***s”: Cyclists accuse Scottish satirist of “spreading hate” with parody Tour de France Edinburgh Grand Départ poster, “making it more dangerous to ride a bike”; Pogačar Paris-Roubaix debut confirmed – is he “wise”? + more on the live blog

According to the team behind Edinburgh’s successful 2027 Grand Départ bid, the Tour de France’s upcoming visit to Scotland will be the largest free sporting event in British history and the “grandest of Grands Départs”, providing a lasting legacy that will encourage people to ride their bikes, boost economic growth, and support local communities.

And, by the looks of things, also prove a rich source for satirical social media posts.

The ‘Inverness Tourist Board’ – not the real Inverness Tourist Board, just to clarify – has already got the ball rolling on that front, marking the news that “the world’s biggest cycling race is coming to Scotland” with a parody poster that, it’s fair to say, has rubbed a few Scottish cyclists up the wrong way.

> Edinburgh to host start of 2027 Tour de France: Tour director “optimistic” about free-to-air TV coverage of UK Grand Départ

For those of you not familiar with that particular corner of the internet, the ‘Inverness Tourist Board’, or ITB, is one of those jokey social media accounts (a bit like the Chichester Anti-Recreation Partnership we featured earlier this year) specialising in spoof news reports, posters, and photoshopped images mostly lampooning their local area. And in the case of the ITB, Donald Trump and Elon Musk as well.

So, it’s no surprise then that the account turned its attention to the news that the Tour de France is coming to Scotland in 2027.

The page dutifully marked last week’s announcement with a poster depicting an ‘end of route’ cycling sign and a bike which appears to have been on the receiving end of some good ol’ Inverness hospitality (an e-bike scheme in the Highland capital was suspended last year due to “an obscene amount of vandalism”).

Oh, and an altered Tour de France logo which substituted ‘France’ for… well, you’ll see:

So, all the usual, fairly standard stuff then. However, it’s safe to say that quite a few in the comments didn’t see the funny side.

“Cyclist hating, the home of the low IQ,” Alan Cole wrote yesterday.

“Typical Scottish attitude, ‘nothing ever cones to Scotland’, then when it does, do nothing but complain,” added Dick.

Meanwhile, Dave Parsons argued that the post was “spreading hate, making it even more dangerous to ride a bike than it already is. Shame on you.”

And finally, Ewan Booth went in doubly hard, describing the poster as a “a bit uncalled for!” Ouch.

> “Bicycle Redistribution Point”: Spoof sign highlights train station’s bike theft problem, as designer slams police inaction and lack of security for cyclists

Faced with this stinging criticism, the ITB did what every parody social media account would do in the circumstances – bite back in the comments.

Responding to Ewan’s mild rebuke, the ITB said: “You’re right. We apologise profusely to c***s everywhere.”

And when it came to Dave’s assertion that they were “spreading hate”, the account replied: “Is that like a new catchphrase for everyone?”

“Over 80 people a day are killed or seriously injured on our roads,” Dave hit back. “Every single day. You think labelling a section of road users as ‘C***s’ is funny? Is it doing anything to stop the hatred cyclists have to face?”

To which the ITB said: “It’s no really our remit. Thanks for stopping by though.”

Oh, it’s going to be a ‘fun’ two years…