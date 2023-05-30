Support road.cc

Live blog

Furious van driver blasts horn and rages at cyclist… for stopping at a red light; “You are f***ing it up for all of us”: Cyclist berates Just Stop Oil activists for “harming the green cause”; “Fantastic turnout for DriveLondon” + more on the live blog

After the long Bank Holiday weekend and THAT Giro finale, Ryan Mallon’s back and raring to go for another sunny week on the live blog
Tue, May 30, 2023 10:05
9
11:06
Tony Blackburn insists “joke” idea to replace RideLondon with “event for car owners” wasn’t a serious suggestion

I suppose it was only a matter of time before the hastily backpedalling DJ opted for the classic Year 10 ‘I was only joking, Miss, I promise’ excuse…

> Tony Blackburn insists “joke” idea to replace RideLondon with “event for car owners” wasn’t a serious suggestion

Meanwhile, Dave Walker was once again on hand to eloquently sum up the whole RideLondon versus angry residents debate:

10:34
Israel-Premier Tech’s Rick Zabel shares his, ahem, interesting take on the eternal ‘wave or no wave’ debate

29-year-old German pro Rick Zabel (who’s been around long enough by now, I don’t feel the need to mention his more famous dad… Ah, shoot) appears to be combining his lead-out duties lately with a side hustle as the star, director, and producer of a series of bike-related Instagram videos.

His latest attempt, focusing on the eternal (and eternally boring, am I right?) wave debate, can best be described as an entertaining if deeply unsettling hybrid thriller/horror/cycling etiquette public information film:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rick Zabel (@rickzabel)

‘Pro cyclists have their say on everyday cycling debates’ – Now there’s an idea for a Netflix series…

10:05
DriveLondon: A roaring success

Tony Blackburn must be buzzing…

> Tony Blackburn calls for RideLondon to be replaced by “event for car owners” – because “there are more of us and we pay to go on the roads”

09:36
“You are f***ing it up for all of us”: Cyclist makes the headlines after berating Just Stop Oil activists for “hurting the green cause”

A cyclist has made the headlines this morning after accusing Just Stop Oil activists, protesting in London yesterday, of “harming the cause” and “f***ing it up for all of us”.

The cyclist approached the activists as they slowly walked down Holloway Road in north London, blocking traffic, as part of a series of Bank Holiday demonstrations designed to draw attention to the group’s demand for the government to stop licensing all new oil, coal, and gas projects.

The rider – who pointed out to the protesters that he was “a liberal and a cyclist” – told them: “Everyone is just trying to go about their business, go about their day, and you are f***ing it all up for all of them.

“You might feel better about yourselves, but all you are doing is harming the cause because everyone hates you.”

He added: “I’m a liberal, and a cyclist, and I live in north London – and I hate you.”

> ‘Stop built-in car dependency... fund active travel’: Labour Party under fire for calls to clamp down on Just Stop Oil protesters

The Metropolitan Police told the Telegraph that officers had “imposed Section 12 conditions on those involved” in the Holloway Road march, which cleared the road.

“Where protests move to serious disruption or criminality we will take action to clear the road,” the force said.

Unsurprisingly, the cyclist’s roadside rant has divided opinion on social media:

Meanwhile, others focused on the important things… 

09:07
Bank Holiday round-up

Have you recovered yet from that weekend of pure sporting drama at the Giro d’Italia? (Alright, enough with the snarky comments about the previous three weeks…)

Well, if like me, you spent your weekend shouting at your television and your Bank Holiday Monday going for a long bike ride just to process it all, here’s what you may have missed on road.cc…

(Warning: may contain references to veteran DJs who just love a bit of a ‘joke’.)

Mark Cavendish wins stage 21 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> Mark Cavendish sprints to sensational farewell Giro d’Italia stage win in Rome... with the help of some friends  

Geraint Thomas, stage 20 of the 2023 Giro d’Italia (Zac Williams/SWpix.com)

> Heartbreak for Geraint Thomas as Primož Roglič seals sensational Giro d’Italia win despite dropping chain during dramatic time trial 

Families reclaim the pedestrian and cycle zone in Norwich (credit: Claire Bullion/Facebook)

> “Educating people wasn’t working… Hopefully this will deter others”: Police target motorists using city centre pedestrian and cycle zone as a “shortcut”

2023 Ford RideLondon sportive (RideLondon)

> Tony Blackburn calls for RideLondon to be replaced by “event for car owners” – because “there are more of us and we pay to go on the roads”

Plus:

> Near Miss of the Day 866: £1,000 fine for close pass driver

> Almost all drivers agree that close passes of cyclists put lives at risk

> Grandmother, 85, completes 1,000-mile bike ride to remember her late children

> British Cycling’s new ‘Open’ category “patently designed to make sure that transgender women will compete at a major disadvantage”, says “perplexed” transgender cyclist

> Top TV comedy producer who “flipped the bird” and told CyclingMikey to “go f*** yourself” fined over £2,000 and handed six points for phone use while driving

> Primož Roglič gears up for decisive – and monstrous – Giro d’Italia mountain time trial by using gravel groupset… and specialist bike change mechanic

08:29
Furious van driver blasts horn and rages at cyclist… for stopping at a red light

Ah, those pesky cyclists, always stopping at red lights… Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, does it?

But that was the rather bewildering accusation thrown yesterday at Cork-based cyclist John – whose clips of poor driving from his Rightobikeit Twitter account have been featured previously on the blog and Near Miss of the Day – by a van driver unhappy that the cyclist had come to a stop… in a bike box… at a red light.

In the clip, as John stops at the traffic lights (coming to a halt in a designated painted section of the road designed to give people on bikes space), the impatient van driver immediately blares his horn, before opening and leaning out of his door to accuse the “very, very dangerous” cyclist of “jamming on his brakes”.

“At a red light? Really?” the baffled cyclist responds. “The lights are red, and you’re supposed to stop if you can.

“You’re responsible to stop a perfect distance away from me. I stopped at a red light!”

The video, posted on Twitter last night, was met with an equally confused response from John’s fellow cyclists.

“Great, now any time a driver complains about cyclists jumping red lights, we can show them this driver complaining that a cyclist didn’t do that,” wrote Steve.

Meanwhile, another Cork cyclist, Ashling, noted that the junction in question “has a delay between the red light you stopped at and the pedestrian crossing turning green. The pedestrian was already crossing as you stopped, so if you had done as he said was he going to run over the pedestrian.”

I’m not sure the van driver took that into consideration if I’m honest, Ashling…

“The absolute f'ing irony,” says Bob. “‘Cyclists need number plates because they don’t stop at red lights’. Also: ‘Why did you stop at that red light!’”

As John noted on Twitter last night, yesterday’s incident wasn’t the first time that he has been subject to those startling levels of cognitive dissonance:

But remember – cyclists, red lights, hi-viz, and so on…

Ryan Mallon

Ryan joined road.cc as a news writer in December 2021. He has written about cycling and some ball-centric sports for various websites, newspapers, magazines and radio. Before returning to writing about cycling full-time, he completed a PhD in History and published a book and numerous academic articles on religion and politics in Victorian Britain and Ireland (though he remained committed to boring his university colleagues and students with endless cycling trivia). He can be found riding his bike very slowly through the Dromara Hills of Co. Down.

