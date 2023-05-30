Furious van driver blasts horn and rages at cyclist… for stopping at a red light; “You are f***ing it up for all of us”: Cyclist berates Just Stop Oil activists for “harming the green cause”; “Fantastic turnout for DriveLondon” + more on the live blog

A cyclist has made the headlines this morning after accusing Just Stop Oil activists, protesting in London yesterday, of “harming the cause” and “f***ing it up for all of us”.

The cyclist approached the activists as they slowly walked down Holloway Road in north London, blocking traffic, as part of a series of Bank Holiday demonstrations designed to draw attention to the group’s demand for the government to stop licensing all new oil, coal, and gas projects.

"Londoner wins applause from onlookers after telling the road-blocking protesters they are ‘hurting the green cause’" ‘I’m a London liberal and I hate you,’ cyclist tells Just Stop Oil activists https://t.co/vQAJauE7kU — David Curtis (@HondaTadakatsu) May 30, 2023

The rider – who pointed out to the protesters that he was “a liberal and a cyclist” – told them: “Everyone is just trying to go about their business, go about their day, and you are f***ing it all up for all of them.

“You might feel better about yourselves, but all you are doing is harming the cause because everyone hates you.”

He added: “I’m a liberal, and a cyclist, and I live in north London – and I hate you.”

> ‘Stop built-in car dependency... fund active travel’: Labour Party under fire for calls to clamp down on Just Stop Oil protesters

The Metropolitan Police told the Telegraph that officers had “imposed Section 12 conditions on those involved” in the Holloway Road march, which cleared the road.

“Where protests move to serious disruption or criminality we will take action to clear the road,” the force said.

Unsurprisingly, the cyclist’s roadside rant has divided opinion on social media:

How can a cyclist oppose just stop oil? (unless he's one of those who only rides from his SUV in the carpark to the office). As a cyclist I won't be happy until the last car is sent to the scrapyard. — LisasMuffins (@LisasMuffins) May 30, 2023

'The media and government have manipulated me into hating people trying to save the planet, rather than people destroying the planet,' cyclist tells Just Stop Oil activists. pic.twitter.com/qO08AaNtYG — Chas Newkey-Burden (@allthatchas) May 30, 2023

I've been an environmentalist all my life & I agree with the cyclist.

Whoever thought up this 'tactic' is either thick as two planks - or - a 5th columnist working for Big Oil. — Earl Grey Beard (@EarlJBH) May 30, 2023

A reminder that the vast majority of cyclists are not anti car, anti fossil fuel extremists. The few that are unfortunately make the most noise. — ABD_Sussex (@ABD_Sussex) May 29, 2023

Meanwhile, others focused on the important things…

Is that cyclist on the pavement — ARCHIBALD STANTON (@jackanorycabbie) May 29, 2023