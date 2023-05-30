Furious van driver blasts horn and rages at cyclist… for stopping at a red light; “You are f***ing it up for all of us”: Cyclist berates Just Stop Oil activists for “harming the green cause”; “Fantastic turnout for DriveLondon” + more on the live blog

Ah, those pesky cyclists, always stopping at red lights… Doesn’t quite have the same ring to it, does it?
But that was the rather bewildering accusation thrown yesterday at Cork-based cyclist John – whose clips of poor driving from his Rightobikeit Twitter account have been featured previously on the blog and Near Miss of the Day – by a van driver unhappy that the cyclist had come to a stop… in a bike box… at a red light.
In the clip, as John stops at the traffic lights (coming to a halt in a designated painted section of the road designed to give people on bikes space), the impatient van driver immediately blares his horn, before opening and leaning out of his door to accuse the “very, very dangerous” cyclist of “jamming on his brakes”.
“At a red light? Really?” the baffled cyclist responds. “The lights are red, and you’re supposed to stop if you can.
“You’re responsible to stop a perfect distance away from me. I stopped at a red light!”
The video, posted on Twitter last night, was met with an equally confused response from John’s fellow cyclists.
“Great, now any time a driver complains about cyclists jumping red lights, we can show them this driver complaining that a cyclist didn’t do that,” wrote Steve.
Meanwhile, another Cork cyclist, Ashling, noted that the junction in question “has a delay between the red light you stopped at and the pedestrian crossing turning green. The pedestrian was already crossing as you stopped, so if you had done as he said was he going to run over the pedestrian.”
I’m not sure the van driver took that into consideration if I’m honest, Ashling…
“The absolute f'ing irony,” says Bob. “‘Cyclists need number plates because they don’t stop at red lights’. Also: ‘Why did you stop at that red light!’”
As John noted on Twitter last night, yesterday’s incident wasn’t the first time that he has been subject to those startling levels of cognitive dissonance:
But remember – cyclists, red lights, hi-viz, and so on…
Yes... but isn't this exactly the argument from motorists? "You can't foresee all circumstances where someone has to drive there - ergo driving...
An inspiration to us all. I hope I'll be riding that well at that age.
Had a Regina Oro block and slotted chain on my Swinnerton 531 back in the day, you can still find them second hand but depending on condition they...
Only an arsehole would use vulnerable road users as "the joke". Cretin.
Reminds me of this:
There is obviously a continuum from unpleasantness to abuse to physical violence but the statistics indicate that trans people are significantly...
How about claiming that you're the emperor? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Emperor_Norton
Yeah so true, but cyclists...
That's the dictionary definition. You have the wrong word If you don't like him, fine but don't describe him as something he is not.
Or in the Australian vernacular....