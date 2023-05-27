British Cycling’s new ‘Open’ category “patently designed to make sure that transgender women will compete at a major disadvantage”, says “perplexed” transgender cyclist

British Cycling’s decision to introduce a new ‘Open’ category, which will consolidate the existing men’s grouping and run alongside the female ctegory in competitive events, as part of the governing body’s update to its transgender and non-binary participation policies, is designed to place transgender women “at a major disadvantage”, according to one transgender cyclist and former racer.

However, former Olympic and world road race champion Nicole Cooke has voiced her support for British Cycling’s new policy and claimed that the “decision to protect female sport is the right one”.

Yesterday, the national governing body announced that – following a nine-month review of its transgender and non-binary policies, instigated after those policies were suspended last April in the wake of the furore surrounding the participation of transgender cyclist Emily Bridges at the British Omnium Championships – a new ‘Open’ category will be implemented alongside a female category for competitive events.

The current men’s category will be consolidated into this new grouping, for which transgender women, transgender men, non-binary individuals, and those whose sex was assigned male at birth will be eligible to compete.

The female category, meanwhile, will remain in place for “those whose sex was assigned female at birth and transgender men who are yet to begin hormone therapy”. These changes will only apply to competitive activity, and will not impact non-competitive programmes such as the governing body’s Breeze rides, a women-only community initiative which will continue to remain open and inclusive for transgender women and non-binary people.

However, one of the participants in those Breeze rides, Jackie Aspden, says she is “perplexed” and “disappointed” by the new policy – and that the changes have made it “very unlikely” that she will rejoin British Cycling.

Aspden, a former racer and cycling retailer who detailed going through the transition process as a British Cycling member last year, told road.cc: “I have just read the proposal and am perplexed. I understand the worries of women athletes and accept the present situation there until better research into the effects of hormone treatment is done.

“However, the inclusion of men into the ‘open’ category is patently designed to make sure that transgender women will compete at a major disadvantage, especially if like myself their testosterone levels are virtually zero.

“In my case, my upper body strength has reduced to the extent that I cannot manage to throw darts effectively. I can ride on my road bike but average speeds are limited to around 11.5mph. Admittedly I am almost 79 years old and that has some effect, so I tend to limit rides to a maximum of 60 miles and need to maintain fuel levels to do so.

“I have fitted similar gearing to Roglič [for this week’s Giro mountain stages] to enable hill climbing. In mountain bike orienteering events I use an e-bike and my results don’t count towards leagues.

“I ride and lead rides with Lancaster Women’s Cycling Group as well as being an administrator. I stopped riding British Cycling social rides after a very uncomfortable event on the outskirts of Liverpool. That was the only time I have experienced transphobia.

“I’m very disappointed [in the policy updates] and certainly will be very unlikely to rejoin British Cycling.”

'Can trans women who meet the UCI’s eligibility criteria compete in the female category for the GB Cycling Team ?....No. The new British Cycling Policy for Competitive Activity will apply to all selections for the GB Cycling Team' ... Sport's trans shame exposed — Philippa York (@pippa_york) May 27, 2023

That sentiment has been echoed by former professional cyclist Philippa York, who described the decision to exclude transgender women from Team GB selection, even if they meet the UCI’s current eligibility criteria, as “sport’s trans shame exposed”.

However, other ex-pros – such as Nicole Cooke – have praised the governing body’s decision.

“Pleased British Cycling have updated their policy on Transgender and Non-Binary participation,” the 2008 Olympic road race champion tweeted last night. “The decision to protect female sport is the right one and I applaud their stance. Hopefully the UCI will back this up.”

In a statement yesterday, British Cycling’s CEO Jon Dutton, said: “Our new policies are the product of a robust nine-month review process which we know will have a very real-world impact for our community both now and in the future. We understand that this will be particularly difficult for many of our trans and non-binary riders, and our commitment to them today is twofold.

“First, we will continue to assess our policy annually and more frequently as the medical science develops, and will continue to invite those impacted to be an integral part of those conversations.

“Second, we will also continue to ensure that our non-competitive activities provide a positive and welcoming environment, where everyone can feel like they belong and are respected in our community, and take action to eradicate discrimination from the sport.

“I am confident that we have developed policies that both safeguard the fairness of cycle sport competition, whilst ensuring all riders have opportunities to participate.”